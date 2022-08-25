 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lindenwood University men's basketball announces full 2022-23 schedule

  • 0
Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman

Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman signals to his team during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

The Lindenwood University men's basketball program announced its full 2022-23 schedule on Thursday. The 2022-23 season will be Lindenwood's debut season competing at the NCAA Division I level. 

"I think we've been able to put together a really exciting schedule for year one," Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman said in a press release. "We will have some challenging games with our high-major opponents, and a good mix of games around those that will help us get ready for OVC play."

Lindenwood's season opens with a road game at Dayton on Monday, Nov. 7.

Other notable non-conference games are at Missouri on Sunday, Nov. 13; at Illinois on Friday, Nov. 25; and at BYU on Tuesday, Dec. 20. 

People are also reading…

Lindenwood is also competing in the McNeese Tournament, hosted by McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Nov. 18-20. 

Lindenwood Northwestern Basketball

Lindenwood forward Romelo Burrell (24) forward Devion Harris, center, and guard TJ Crockett react as the look at forward Anthony Christian, front left, during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The inaugural season of Lindenwood's Ohio Valley Conference competition begins with a game in Charleston, Illinois, against Eastern Illinois University at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 29. 

Lindenwood's OVC games against SIU-Edwardsville begin Saturday, Jan. 14 in Edwardsville. The Cougars come to St. Charles on Thursday, Feb. 9. 

2022-23 Lindenwood University men's basketball schedule

Monday, Nov. 7: Lindenwood at Dayton, TBA

Thursday, Nov. 10: Hannibal-LaGrange at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 13: Lindenwood at Missouri, TBA

Friday, Nov. 18: Lindenwood vs. Lamar (McNeese Tournament); Lake Charles, Louisiana; 3 p.m. CT

Saturday, Nov. 19: Lindenwood vs. McNeese State (McNeese Tournament); Lake Charles, Louisiana; 4 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 20: Lindenwood vs. Western Carolina (McNeese Tournament); Lake Charles, Louisiana; noon CT

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Idaho State at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Nov. 25: Lindenwood at Illinois, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 30: East-West University at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 3: Lindenwood at UMKC, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 17: Knox College at Lindenwood, 3:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Dec. 20: Lindenwood at BYU, TBA

Thursday, Dec. 22: Lindenwood at Utah Tech, TBA

Thursday, Dec. 29: Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois, 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 31: Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood, TBA

Thursday, Jan. 5: Lindenwood at Arkansas-Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 7: Tennessee State at Lindenwood, TBA

Thursday, Jan. 12: Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 14: Lindenwood at SIUE, TBA

Thursday, Jan. 19: Southern Indiana at Lindenwood, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 21: Morehead State at Lindenwood, TBA

Thursday, Jan. 26: Lindenwood at Tennessee-Martin, 8 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 28: Lindenwood at Tennessee State, TBA

Thursday, Feb. 2: Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 4: Tennessee-Martin at Lindenwood, TBA

Thursday, Feb. 9: SIUE at Lindenwood, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 11: Lindenwood at Southern Indiana, TBA

Thursday, Feb. 16: Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech, 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 18: Lindenwood at Morehead State, TBA

Thursday, Feb. 23: Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 25: Arkansas-Little Rock at Lindenwood, TBA

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Braves offer Cardinals biggest test since Yankees sweep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News