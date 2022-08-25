Lindenwood University men's basketball announces full 2022-23 schedule

The Lindenwood University men's basketball program announced its full 2022-23 schedule on Thursday. The 2022-23 season will be Lindenwood's debut season competing at the NCAA Division I level.

"I think we've been able to put together a really exciting schedule for year one," Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman said in a press release. "We will have some challenging games with our high-major opponents, and a good mix of games around those that will help us get ready for OVC play."

Lindenwood's season opens with a road game at Dayton on Monday, Nov. 7.

Other notable non-conference games are at Missouri on Sunday, Nov. 13; at Illinois on Friday, Nov. 25; and at BYU on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Lindenwood is also competing in the McNeese Tournament, hosted by McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Nov. 18-20.

The inaugural season of Lindenwood's Ohio Valley Conference competition begins with a game in Charleston, Illinois, against Eastern Illinois University at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Lindenwood's OVC games against SIU-Edwardsville begin Saturday, Jan. 14 in Edwardsville. The Cougars come to St. Charles on Thursday, Feb. 9.

2022-23 Lindenwood University men's basketball schedule

Monday, Nov. 7: Lindenwood at Dayton, TBA

Thursday, Nov. 10: Hannibal-LaGrange at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 13: Lindenwood at Missouri, TBA

Friday, Nov. 18: Lindenwood vs. Lamar (McNeese Tournament); Lake Charles, Louisiana; 3 p.m. CT

Saturday, Nov. 19: Lindenwood vs. McNeese State (McNeese Tournament); Lake Charles, Louisiana; 4 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 20: Lindenwood vs. Western Carolina (McNeese Tournament); Lake Charles, Louisiana; noon CT

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Idaho State at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Nov. 25: Lindenwood at Illinois, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 30: East-West University at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 3: Lindenwood at UMKC, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 17: Knox College at Lindenwood, 3:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Dec. 20: Lindenwood at BYU, TBA

Thursday, Dec. 22: Lindenwood at Utah Tech, TBA

Thursday, Dec. 29: Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois, 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 31: Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood, TBA

Thursday, Jan. 5: Lindenwood at Arkansas-Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 7: Tennessee State at Lindenwood, TBA

Thursday, Jan. 12: Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 14: Lindenwood at SIUE, TBA

Thursday, Jan. 19: Southern Indiana at Lindenwood, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 21: Morehead State at Lindenwood, TBA

Thursday, Jan. 26: Lindenwood at Tennessee-Martin, 8 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 28: Lindenwood at Tennessee State, TBA

Thursday, Feb. 2: Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 4: Tennessee-Martin at Lindenwood, TBA

Thursday, Feb. 9: SIUE at Lindenwood, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 11: Lindenwood at Southern Indiana, TBA

Thursday, Feb. 16: Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech, 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 18: Lindenwood at Morehead State, TBA

Thursday, Feb. 23: Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 25: Arkansas-Little Rock at Lindenwood, TBA

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.