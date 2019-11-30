ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos activated rookie quarterback Drew Lock off injured reserve Saturday and waived rookie quarterback Brett Rypien, but the team didn't name Lock the starter against the Chargers.
Lock spent the first three months of the season on injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury in a exhibition game in August. In three preseason appearances, the second-round pick (42nd) from the University of Missouri completed 31 of 51 passes (61 percent) for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran three times for 28 yards.
Lock threw for the second-most yards (12,193) and third-most touchdowns (99) in Southeastern Conference history during his four-year college career.
Lock got about three-fourths of the snaps at practice this week with Brandon Allen getting the rest. Allen has started the last three games, going 1-2, after veteran Joe Flacco (neck) went on IR. Still, coach Vic Fangio has declined to say whether Lock will make his first start Sunday when the Broncos (3-8) host the Chargers (4-7). The delay that could be seen as a motivational ploy for Lock, gamesmanship with his opponent or even a sign that he’s not sold on a switch to the raw rookie.
Why the delay?
“I just wanted a chance to go in and look at the tape more extensively,” Fangio said. “I think he’s made progress each and every day. When you go from getting 10 out of 42 reps to getting 32 out of 42 three days in a row you should get a little better, feel a little more comfortable. I think he has.”