Longtime Mizzou football trainer Rex Sharp retires

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Rex Sharp, a fixture in the Mizzou athletics department for nearly two and a half decades, has announced his retirement. Sharp, the MU football team's head athletic trainer from 1996-2019, pivoted to a new administrative role as associate athletics director for sports medicine last July. In recent months, he's overseen Mizzou's coronavirus testing protocols. Friday's decision had been months in the making and was completely Sharp's decision, multiple sources close to the situation confirmed.

"Rex Sharp has faithfully served Mizzou's student-athletes, coaches and staff for the last 25 years, and will be greatly missed," MU athletics director Jim Sterk said Friday. "Not only did he provide tremendous care to our student-athletes and help build some of the nation's finest sports medicine facilities, but he was also responsible for nurturing several young men and women who have gone on to successful sports medicine careers around the country. We wish Rex well in his retirement and look forward to honoring him when circumstances will allow us to do so."