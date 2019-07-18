It's the end of an era for one of Missouri's most successful teams. Longtime women's volleyball coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow announced their retirement from the program. In 19 years at MU, the Kreklows led the Tigers to 15 NCAA Tournament appearances and produced 22 All-Americans. Assistant coach Joshua Taylor will take over as the team's interim head into the 2019 season.
"We're so very grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the University of Missouri for such a very long time," the Kreklows said in a joint statement. "It seems like only yesterday that we started our coaching journey at Mizzou. We've been incredibly blessed to have worked with so many incredible student-athletes and so many great staff members over the years. They've made so many great seasons possible. We're so excited about what's next for this group! They're so talented and so deep, maybe our best group ever. We'll always bleed black and gold. M-I-Z!"
Since moving across town from NAIA Columbia College in 2000, the Kreklows led the Tigers to four NCAA Sweet 16 appearances (2005, 2010, 2016, 2017), one Elite Eight (2005), two SEC championships (2013, 2016) and 12 20-win seasons.
In 2017, Wayne Kreklow agreed to a new contract through Dec. 31, 2021.
"Wayne and Susan have been synonymous with Mizzou Volleyball for nearly two decades, and in that time established a championship culture that helped them build a perennial Top 25 program," athletics director Jim Sterk said. "They were deeply committed to academic and on-court excellence for their student-athletes while passionately working to form a special bond with Columbia and Mid-Missouri that helped them enjoy one of the most-successful runs any Mizzou program has ever produced.
"Kreklow-coached teams consistently achieved high marks in the classroom, displayed tremendous character and grit, all while competing for conference titles and NCAA Tournament bids on the court and connecting with fans throughout the Show Me State. In short, it's what I believe all 20 of our Mizzou teams are capable of achieving with the roadmap Wayne and Susan leave behind.
"We are forever grateful for the incredible ride Wayne and Susan took Mizzou Volleyball on over the last 19 seasons, and I believe their legacy of academic and athletic successes will live on with future Tiger Volleyball teams. All Mizzou fans join me in wishing them well as they move on to the next chapter of their lives and we look forward to publicly thanking them for all that they have done for Mizzou Athletics this fall."
Taylor has spent the last two seasons as MU's lead assitstant and recruiting coordinator. He's married to fellow assistant coach Molly Taylor, formerly Molly Kreklow, a former All-American player for the Tigers and the niece of the longtime coaches.
"Joshua Taylor enjoys tremendous respect among our student-athletes and staff, and is most-deserving of this opportunity to serve as Mizzou's Interim Head Volleyball Coach for the 2019 season," Sterk said. "He has played a critical role in Mizzou's academic, on-court and recruiting success over the last three years, and I look forward to watching his team compete this fall. I believe that Joshua and Molly (Taylor) are an excellent husband-wife coaching duo, and that they will build upon our program's proud tradition and successes."
"We're excited for the upcoming season and know this group is going to be great!" the Kreklows said. "We know that Joshua and his staff are going to do a great job with the program and we couldn't be more excited for everyone!"
"I want to thank Wayne and Susan for the amazing things they've done for this program and the example they've set for me over the years I've worked with them," Taylor said. "I'm grateful for their guidance and support during this transition. This program and university means a great deal to me and I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity and I can't wait for the season ahead!"