Longtime NFL coach Steve Wilks emerges as Mizzou coordinator candidate

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Longtime NFL coach Steve Wilks has emerged as a candidate for Missouri’s defensive coordinator job, a source told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday.

Tigers coach Eil Drinkwitz is still in talks with three candidates, including current cornerbacks coach David Gibbs, but had not made a final decision on the position as of Tuesday, another source confirmed.

Wilks, 51, was the Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2018 then served as the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2019. He was out of coaching this past season.

Wilks was an NFL assistant from 2006-2019, working as a defensive backs coach with the Bears, Chargers and Panthers. He served as Carolina’s coordinator in 2017, then took on the Cardinals’ head-coaching job in 2018, lasting just one season in the desert before he was fired after a 3-13 season. After one season running the Browns’ defense he was not retained in the team’s head-coaching change last year. Wilks has been a college assistant at Illinois State, Appalachian State, East Tennessee State, Bowling Green, Notre Dame and Washington.

Wilks is a North Carolina native and played collegiately at App State, where Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz coached in 2019.

Drinkwitz has been in the market for a new coordinator since Ryan Walters accepted the same position at Illinois earlier this month.

