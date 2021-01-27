Look who's back in the SEC East: Josh Heupel takes over at Tennessee

Tennessee hired the new leader of its football program from … the Barry Odom coaching tree?
That’s one way to look at the Volunteers’ choice of Central Florida coach Josh Heupel, who was Odom’s first offensive coordinator at Missouri from 2016-17, then departed for the Knights’ head-coaching job in Orlando.
It’s not a surprise hire considering the man now running the Vols’ athletics regime: Newly hired Tennessee athletics director Danny White, who held the same position at UCF, where he plucked Heupel off Odom’s staff in December 2017.
Heupel, the former national championship-winning quarterback at Oklahoma and longtime Sooners assistant, worked wonders with Mizzou’s offense as Odom’s play-caller. He inherited a unit that was historically woeful in 2015 and in one season’s work produced a 3,500-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver.
Under Heupel’s watch, Drew Lock grew from a battered and overwhelmed freshman quarterback into the record-breaking All-SEC first-team selection in 2017. Lock threw for 7,363 yards and 67 touchdowns in his two seasons under Heupel without the luxury of much NFL talent around him, including an SEC record 44 TDs in 2017. Heupel’s success was underscored by the fact that Lock played with only one wide receiver who became an NFL draft pick, J’Mon Moore, who has struggled to stick with one team and has just two catches in 12 NFL games, and tight Albert Okwuegbunam, who caught 11 balls a rookie this season with Lock in Denver.
Based on Heupel’s track record — from Oklahoma to Utah State to Mizzou to UCF — the Vols will move the ball and score points, not necessarily at the same level against the elite teams on the schedule, but the offense will be potent. It's fair to expect an instant return on UT's investment: a six-year contract worth $24 million, the same base terms of Eli Drinkwitz's Mizzou contract.
Welcome back to the SEC East.
“We're going to play with tempo,” Heupel said Wednesday. “We're going to be the aggressor. We're going to play with our skill players in space. We're going to give them an opportunity to push the ball down the field. At the same time, if you watch what we do, we're extremely balanced in our approach in terms of run and pass. We want to be physical and dominate the line of scrimmage.”
These splits from Heupel’s Mizzou days are worth revisiting:
• In 2016, the Tigers averaged 49 points and 609 yards per game in nonconference games … and just 22.6 points and 446 yards in SEC games.
• In 2017, the Tigers averaged 51.3 points and 579.5 yards against non-winning FBS teams … and just 18 points and 372.7 yards against winning FBS teams.
Mizzou’s offense put up those gaudy numbers under Heupel, but it could lead to a disjointed team approach that rarely complemented a sometimes gassed defense. Heupel’s attack had zero regard for time of possession — MU ranked last nationally and second-to-last in TOP in Heupel’s two seasons at the controsl — and that pedal-to-the-floor approach was more feast than famine but could work against Odom’s defense in certain matchups.
The best example might have been … at Tennessee in 2016, a 63-37 Vols’ victory. The Tigers couldn’t keep up in the shootout despite 740 yards of offense from Heupel’s unit. Mizzou scored 37 points that game, but possession after possession quickly put the defense back on the field. The Tigers had eight possessions that day that lasted less than 2 minutes. Feast or famine all day long.
Will that philosophy take the Vols to greater heights in the SEC East? Heupel’s offensive knowhow should make Tennessee instantly competitive against the conference’s middle class once he settles on a quarterback, but can his system ultimately get the Vols to Atlanta to play for SEC championships?
Three crucial factors will determine his trajectory in Knoxville:
• What does Heupel do with the defense? Kevin Steele is on staff as coordinator after coming over from Auburn. Does he stay or go? A competent defense will be the ideal ally for Heupel’s go-go offense. In terms of yards allowed per play, Heupel’s last five defenses at Mizzou and UCF ranked Nos. 97, 5, 49, 63 and 93. Other than the 2019 season at UCF, he’s not accustomed to having anything close to an elite defense at his side.
•Can Heupel wade through the coming NCAA sanctions? Recruiting restrictions are probably inevitable. A postseason ban isn’t out of the question. Either way, Heupel needs to upgrade the roster. Located in a thriving football state, Heupel’s last three UCF recruiting classes ranked, on average, just No. 65 nationally by 247Sports. That will have to improve drastically at Tennessee.
• Can he handle the pressure cooker that is Vol Nation? It’s a fan base with high standards and high expectations, maybe too high for their own good considering the program's championship drought. Heupel won’t dazzle reporters with colorful sound bytes and folksy charm. He’s a ball coach — and that’s OK in Knoxville, as long as he wins. Tennessee football is covered like a pro franchise with newspapers, radio stations and bloggers scattered all across the Volunteer State. It’s not necessarily a harsh media market, but he’ll coach under a beaming bright spotlight, with every play-call and misstep second-guessed and third-guessed many times over. Can he thrive under that kind of scrutiny? Can he be himself in that environment AND build a consistent winner? That’s the challenge.
His new boss, same as his old boss, seems to get it.
“You can't start a marketing campaign to sell out a stadium or to win football games,” White said Wednesday. “You've got to be really good and really true in walking the walk and following through with who you say you want to be. I know that's what he'll do. That's his ultimate responsibility.”