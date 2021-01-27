Look who's back in the SEC East: Josh Heupel takes over at Tennessee

Based on Heupel’s track record — from Oklahoma to Utah State to Mizzou to UCF — the Vols will move the ball and score points, not necessarily at the same level against the elite teams on the schedule, but the offense will be potent. It's fair to expect an instant return on UT's investment: a six-year contract worth $24 million, the same base terms of Eli Drinkwitz's Mizzou contract.

Welcome back to the SEC East.

“We're going to play with tempo,” Heupel said Wednesday. “We're going to be the aggressor. We're going to play with our skill players in space. We're going to give them an opportunity to push the ball down the field. At the same time, if you watch what we do, we're extremely balanced in our approach in terms of run and pass. We want to be physical and dominate the line of scrimmage.”

These splits from Heupel’s Mizzou days are worth revisiting:

• In 2016, the Tigers averaged 49 points and 609 yards per game in nonconference games … and just 22.6 points and 446 yards in SEC games.

• In 2017, the Tigers averaged 51.3 points and 579.5 yards against non-winning FBS teams … and just 18 points and 372.7 yards against winning FBS teams.