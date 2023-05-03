COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time since 2018, only one Missouri player heard his name called during last weekend’s NFL draft, but it’s been a busy offseason for several former Tigers who have been on the move in recent months.

As minicamps kick off around the league, here’s a look at the 22 former Tigers on current NFL rosters, including their contract situation heading into the 2023 season, per Spotrac.com. More than a third of the Tigers on NFL rosters are in the AFC West.

AFC West

DENVER BRONCOS

Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end

2020 draft pick, signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $1,197,261

Albert O caught just 18 passes in eight games last year but could see his role expand under new coach Sean Payton. Denver has signed two free agent tight ends who were starters elsewhere: Chris Manhertz (Jaguars) and Adam Trautman (Saints).

Damarea Crockett, running back

Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $870,000

Crockett will have to fight for a roster spot after Denver signed free agent Samaje Perine.

Tyler Badie, running back

Drafted in 2022 (Baltimore), signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $750,000

Badie joined Denver late last season and had a 24-yard TD catch against the Chargers.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Nick Bolton, linebacker

2021 draft pick, signed through 2024

2023 cap hit: $1,856,283

Bolton became the first former Mizzou player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl and nearly had two in the win over Philadelphia. It’s only a matter of time before he’s an All-Pro.

Kendall Blanton, tight end

Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $1,010,000

Blanton won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in 2021 and earned another last year with the Chiefs, albeit as a practice team member.

Blaine Gabbert, quarterback

2011 draft pick (Jacksonville), signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $1,092,500

The former first-round pick from St. Louis is coming back to his home state to play for his sixth NFL franchise. After backing up Tom Brady in Tampa, the 33-year-old will back up another future Hall of Famer in Patrick Mahomes.

Martez Manuel, safety

Undrafted in 2023, terms unavailable

Manuel sat out the Gasparilla Bowl to prepare for the draft but wasn’t selected. He’ll likely have to make an impression on special teams to crack the champs’ roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

None

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Larry Rountree III, running back

2021 draft pick, signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $940,000

His carries fell from 36 as a rookie to 13 last year and now faces a training camp battle for a roster spot.

AFC South

HOUSTON TEXANS

Tyree Gillespie, safety

2021 draft pick (Las Vegas), signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $940,000

He’s on his third team in three years – and appeared in just three games last year for Jacksonville.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

None

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

D.J. Coleman, defensive end

Undrafted in 2023, signed through 2025

2025 cap hit: $750,000

The edge rusher became a starter midseason last year but to make the Jags’ roster he might have to play outside linebacker in their 3-4 system.

TENNESSEE TITANS

None

AFC North

BALTIMORE RAVENS

None

CINCINNATI BENGALS

None

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle

2020 draft pick, signed through 2023

2022 cap hit: $2,967,260

The former third-round pick is coming off a career year, starting all 17 games with 36 tackles. He’ll play for a new contract this fall.

Isaiah McGuire, defensive end

2023 draft pick, will sign through 2026

Projected 2023 cap hit: $900,000

The fourth-round pick should get into the rotation for the Browns behind All-Pro Myles Garrett and free-agent addition Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

None

AFC East

BUFFALO BILLS

Mitch Morse, center

2015 draft pick (Kansas City), signed through 2024

2023 cap hit: $11,360,000

The veteran center missed four regular-season games last year but made his first Pro Bowl and returns to anchor the O-line for the Super Bowl contenders.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

None

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Terez Hall, linebacker

Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $940,000

He’s mostly played on the practice squad, appearing in eight games overall, all in 2020.

Joshuah Bledsoe, safety

2021 draft pick, signed through 2024

2023 cap hit: $990,087

An injury sidelined Bledsoe for his rookie year and he made three appearances last year. He’s got established veterans ahead of him.

NEW YORK JETS

Connor McGovern, center

2016 draft pick (Denver), signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $1,915,000

The Jets brought back McGovern on a one-year deal after he was the team’s only player to take every offensive snap last season. For the first time in his eight-year career he’ll snap to a star quarterback, newly acquired Aaron Rodgers.

Trystan Colon, center

Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $1,401,174

The fourth-year pro made four career starts in Baltimore and now adds depth to the Jets’ interior as a backup guard/center.

NFC West

ARIZONA CARDINALS

None

LOS ANGELES RAMS

None

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

None

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Drew Lock, quarterback

2019 draft pick (Denver), signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $4,000,000

Seattle brought Lock back on a one-year deal to serve as Geno Smith’s backup and passed on choosing a QB in the draft.

NFC South

ATLANTA FALCONS

None

CAROLINA PANTHERS

None

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Yasir Durant, offensive tackle

Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $940,000

The versatile veteran can play guard or tackle for the Saints.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

None

NFC North

CHICAGO BEARS

Larry Borom, offensive tackle

2021 draft pick, signed through 2024

2023 cap hit: $1,023,270

The third-year pro has started 23 games over the last two seasons, but the Bears drafted Tennessee’s Darnell Wright in the first round to be a starter and could plug him into Borom’s spot on the right side.

DETROIT LIONS

Charles Harris, defensive end

2017 draft pick (Miami), signed through 2023

2023 cap hit: $5,076,568

After a breakthrough year in 2021, a groin injury limited Harris to six games last fall. He renegotiated his contract this offseason and could reclaim his starting job.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

None

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Akayleb Evans, cornerback

Drafted in 2022, signed through 2025

2022 cap hit: $895,269

The Vikings rebuilt their cornerback room — Patrick Peterson is out, Byron Murphy is in — but Evans (two starts in 2022) should supply depth again this year.

NFC East

DALLAS COWBOYS

None

NEW YORK GIANTS

None

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

None

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

None

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Chase Daniel, quarterback: NFL Network is already grooming the 36-year-old for his next career. But after two years with the Chargers, Daniel is on the market for a team needing a veteran backup.

Beau Brinkley, long snapper

Marcus Golden, linebacker: The Cardinals released the veteran pass-rusher in March.

Justin Britt, center

Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, guard

Sheldon Richardson, defensive tackle