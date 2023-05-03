COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time since 2018, only one Missouri player heard his name called during last weekend’s NFL draft, but it’s been a busy offseason for several former Tigers who have been on the move in recent months.
As minicamps kick off around the league, here’s a look at the 22 former Tigers on current NFL rosters, including their contract situation heading into the 2023 season, per Spotrac.com. More than a third of the Tigers on NFL rosters are in the AFC West.
AFC West
DENVER BRONCOS
Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end
2020 draft pick, signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $1,197,261
Albert O caught just 18 passes in eight games last year but could see his role expand under new coach Sean Payton. Denver has signed two free agent tight ends who were starters elsewhere: Chris Manhertz (Jaguars) and Adam Trautman (Saints).
Damarea Crockett, running back
Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $870,000
Crockett will have to fight for a roster spot after Denver signed free agent Samaje Perine.
Tyler Badie, running back
Drafted in 2022 (Baltimore), signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $750,000
Badie joined Denver late last season and had a 24-yard TD catch against the Chargers.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Nick Bolton, linebacker
2021 draft pick, signed through 2024
2023 cap hit: $1,856,283
Bolton became the first former Mizzou player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl and nearly had two in the win over Philadelphia. It’s only a matter of time before he’s an All-Pro.
Kendall Blanton, tight end
Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $1,010,000
Blanton won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in 2021 and earned another last year with the Chiefs, albeit as a practice team member.
Blaine Gabbert, quarterback
2011 draft pick (Jacksonville), signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $1,092,500
The former first-round pick from St. Louis is coming back to his home state to play for his sixth NFL franchise. After backing up Tom Brady in Tampa, the 33-year-old will back up another future Hall of Famer in Patrick Mahomes.
Martez Manuel, safety
Undrafted in 2023, terms unavailable
Manuel sat out the Gasparilla Bowl to prepare for the draft but wasn’t selected. He’ll likely have to make an impression on special teams to crack the champs’ roster.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
None
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Larry Rountree III, running back
2021 draft pick, signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $940,000
His carries fell from 36 as a rookie to 13 last year and now faces a training camp battle for a roster spot.
AFC South
HOUSTON TEXANS
Tyree Gillespie, safety
2021 draft pick (Las Vegas), signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $940,000
He’s on his third team in three years – and appeared in just three games last year for Jacksonville.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
None
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
D.J. Coleman, defensive end
Undrafted in 2023, signed through 2025
2025 cap hit: $750,000
The edge rusher became a starter midseason last year but to make the Jags’ roster he might have to play outside linebacker in their 3-4 system.
TENNESSEE TITANS
None
AFC North
BALTIMORE RAVENS
None
CINCINNATI BENGALS
None
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle
2020 draft pick, signed through 2023
2022 cap hit: $2,967,260
The former third-round pick is coming off a career year, starting all 17 games with 36 tackles. He’ll play for a new contract this fall.
Isaiah McGuire, defensive end
2023 draft pick, will sign through 2026
Projected 2023 cap hit: $900,000
The fourth-round pick should get into the rotation for the Browns behind All-Pro Myles Garrett and free-agent addition Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
None
AFC East
BUFFALO BILLS
Mitch Morse, center
2015 draft pick (Kansas City), signed through 2024
2023 cap hit: $11,360,000
The veteran center missed four regular-season games last year but made his first Pro Bowl and returns to anchor the O-line for the Super Bowl contenders.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
None
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Terez Hall, linebacker
Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $940,000
He’s mostly played on the practice squad, appearing in eight games overall, all in 2020.
Joshuah Bledsoe, safety
2021 draft pick, signed through 2024
2023 cap hit: $990,087
An injury sidelined Bledsoe for his rookie year and he made three appearances last year. He’s got established veterans ahead of him.
NEW YORK JETS
Connor McGovern, center
2016 draft pick (Denver), signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $1,915,000
The Jets brought back McGovern on a one-year deal after he was the team’s only player to take every offensive snap last season. For the first time in his eight-year career he’ll snap to a star quarterback, newly acquired Aaron Rodgers.
Trystan Colon, center
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $1,401,174
The fourth-year pro made four career starts in Baltimore and now adds depth to the Jets’ interior as a backup guard/center.
NFC West
ARIZONA CARDINALS
None
LOS ANGELES RAMS
None
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
None
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Drew Lock, quarterback
2019 draft pick (Denver), signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $4,000,000
Seattle brought Lock back on a one-year deal to serve as Geno Smith’s backup and passed on choosing a QB in the draft.
NFC South
ATLANTA FALCONS
None
CAROLINA PANTHERS
None
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Yasir Durant, offensive tackle
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $940,000
The versatile veteran can play guard or tackle for the Saints.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
None
NFC North
CHICAGO BEARS
Larry Borom, offensive tackle
2021 draft pick, signed through 2024
2023 cap hit: $1,023,270
The third-year pro has started 23 games over the last two seasons, but the Bears drafted Tennessee’s Darnell Wright in the first round to be a starter and could plug him into Borom’s spot on the right side.
DETROIT LIONS
Charles Harris, defensive end
2017 draft pick (Miami), signed through 2023
2023 cap hit: $5,076,568
After a breakthrough year in 2021, a groin injury limited Harris to six games last fall. He renegotiated his contract this offseason and could reclaim his starting job.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
None
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Akayleb Evans, cornerback
Drafted in 2022, signed through 2025
2022 cap hit: $895,269
The Vikings rebuilt their cornerback room — Patrick Peterson is out, Byron Murphy is in — but Evans (two starts in 2022) should supply depth again this year.
NFC East
DALLAS COWBOYS
None
NEW YORK GIANTS
None
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
None
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
None
UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS
Chase Daniel, quarterback: NFL Network is already grooming the 36-year-old for his next career. But after two years with the Chargers, Daniel is on the market for a team needing a veteran backup.
Beau Brinkley, long snapper
Marcus Golden, linebacker: The Cardinals released the veteran pass-rusher in March.
Justin Britt, center
Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, guard
Sheldon Richardson, defensive tackle