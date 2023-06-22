For months Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates insisted Kobe Brown was a first-round NBA draft prospect despite most projections that said otherwise.

Turns out, Gates was right.

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Brown with the 30th overall choice in Thursday's NBA draft, using the final pick of the first round on the All-SEC forward.

Brown became the 16th first-round draft pick in Mizzou history and the first MU draft pick since the Denver Nuggets selected Michael Porter Jr. in the first round of the 2018 draft. Brown is the third Mizzou player drafted by the Clippers franchise and the first since Malcolm Thomas in 1985. The organization drafted Gary Link in 1974 when it was the Buffalo Braves. In 2000, the Orlando Magic drafted MU's Keyon Dooling then shipped him to the Clippers where he played as a rookie.

"Kobe Brown is a powerful wing scorer who can score in the post backing you down and can score off the dribble as well," ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said on the draft broadcast after Brown was selected. "He’s got a 7-foot wingspan. He shoots about 40% on dribble jumpers. His post-up rate is very good. He’ll post up off the lane and he’s got a great feel of where the defender is and the ability to shoot over. And he's a good spot-up shooter. I think he's capable of guarding multiple spots. I wouldn't call him a great defender, but I think he's a good defender."