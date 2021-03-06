Lovett, Cooper impressive in Mizzou's open practice

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou held an open full-pads practice Saturday morning on Faurot Field, and if there was one main takeaway it started with the infusion of speed — but not necessarily size — at the wide receiver position.

It’s still March, but it’s safe to assume fans are going to be reading a lot about 5-foot-10 wideouts Mookie Cooper and Dominic Lovett. Cooper, the transfer from St. Louis by the way of Ohio State, played almost exclusively in the slot while Lovett, the four-star freshman wideout from East St. Louis, played both inside and out, mixing with the first- and second-team offense. Both had no trouble creating space and getting open or gaining yards after the catch. In an 1-on-1 pass drill, Cooper routinely blew past his defender off the snap to create a cushion before the ball was even in the air. Lovett high-pointed a few passes down the seam for big gains and made a diving catch in the end zone with cornerback Chris Mills all over him.

Several times Cooper went in motion for a jet sweep and beat multiple defenders on the corner for a big gain down the sideline.