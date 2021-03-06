Lovett, Cooper impressive in Mizzou's open practice

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou held an open full-pads practice Saturday morning on Faurot Field, and if there was one main takeaway it started with the infusion of speed — but not necessarily size — at the wide receiver position.
It’s still March, but it’s safe to assume fans are going to be reading a lot about 5-foot-10 wideouts Mookie Cooper and Dominic Lovett. Cooper, the transfer from St. Louis by the way of Ohio State, played almost exclusively in the slot while Lovett, the four-star freshman wideout from East St. Louis, played both inside and out, mixing with the first- and second-team offense. Both had no trouble creating space and getting open or gaining yards after the catch. In an 1-on-1 pass drill, Cooper routinely blew past his defender off the snap to create a cushion before the ball was even in the air. Lovett high-pointed a few passes down the seam for big gains and made a diving catch in the end zone with cornerback Chris Mills all over him.
Several times Cooper went in motion for a jet sweep and beat multiple defenders on the corner for a big gain down the sideline.
“They’ve got great speed and they do a really good job with the ball in their hands,” Eli Drinkwitz said. “Both of them had flashes today and did some really good things. I'm not sure that if we were playing live that people would have been able to tackle Mookie on that run around the edge. We had a great reverse play in the red area. Excited to find ways to get them the ball in space.
“I think the most important thing is for them not to feel the pressure that they have to do anything any more than just be the best version of themselves and keep practicing every day to get better. All that stuff will take care of themselves. But definitely excited about the opportunities for sure.”
Cooper, the former four-star recruit from Trinity Catholic who didn’t’ see the field for the Buckeyes last fall, earned his jersey number before the team’s last practice—he’ll wear No. 5 — and appears to be in MU’s plans at the slot position, where the Tigers also return seniors Barrett Banister and Jalen Knox.
“God, I love love that guy’s smile,” Drinkwitz said. “He's got great energy, great work ethic. Hhis attitude is about how do I improve. He called me after Thursday’s practice and was asking me what the next install was so he could get ahead. He's on a mission right now. And I appreciate that. And I'm on a mission with him.”
• Over on the defense, based on who’s available and who’s on the field, here’s a glance at the No. 1 unit:
Defensive end: Chris Turner, Isaiah McGuire
Defensive tackle: Markell Utsey, Akial Byers
Inside linebacker: Devin Nicholson, Chad Bailey
Deep safety: Martez Manuel, J.C. Carlies
Nickelback/rover: Chris Shearin
Cornerback: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Ish Burdine
Carlies is getting work at free safety after playing exclusively at cornerback last year. He had a couple interceptions Saturday, including one pick he would have returned for a touchdown before the whistle blew.
“He’s a natural with the ball in his hands,” Drinkwitz said. “He's got that length and ball awareness, so we're very excited about what his potential is that free safety positon.”
The second unit on defense for most of the day:
Defensive end: Cannon York, Daniel Robledo
Defensive tackle: Darius Robinson, Ben Key
Inside linebacker: Jamie Pettway, Will Norris
Deep safety: Stacy Brown, Shawn Robinson
Nickelback/rover: Daylan Carnell
Cornerback: Jadarrius Perkins, Zxaequan Reeves
Perkins is the junior college transfer who joined the program at the start of the winter semester. He could push for a starting job by fall camp.
“You want to talk about a young man who's got great work ethic and attention to detail, doing everything we're asking him to do, getting reps with the ones, learning a whole new defense, adjusting to different things being thrown at it,” Drinkwitz said. “He's got the right stuff. He's really got the right stuff. Got great length, short area quickness, ball skills. We're fired up about what he’s going to bring to our defense and the way he’s practicing.”
• Lots of movement across the No. 1 offensive line. Case Cook got some work at center in place of returning starter Mike Maietti. Hyrin White looks like the No. 1 candidate to replace Larry Borom at right tackle, with Javon Foster at left tackle. Xavier Delgado and Luke Griffin got work at guard. Newcomer E.J. Ndoma-Ogar played some guard with the No. 2 unit.
With Maietti established as the team’s No. 1 center, Drinkwitz said the staff wants to get Cook some work in the middle as his backup, which opens first-team practice reps for other guards trying to earn roles in the rotation.
• Among those held out of practice with injuries who’d be pushing for starting jobs: wdieout Jalen Knox, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat and defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside.
• New numbers for three newcomers on defense: Carnell is wearing No. 13, while Robledo is 56 and defensive tackle Realus George Jr. is No. 91.
• One newcomer who won’t see the field this spring is freshman defensive end Travion Ford, who suffered a lower-body injury during offseason training. He’s expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of summer workouts, Drinkwitz said. Ford is a four-star prospect from Lutheran North, who enrolled at the semester break.
• Speaking of Lutheran North, among the recruits spotted at Saturday’s practice was four-star Lutheran North defensive back Toriano Pride, who on Friday announced his top seven school choices: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon.