LSU's reloaded depth gives Mizzou 'sleepless nights'

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here’s Missouri’s challenge preparing for LSU this early in the season: Studying the 2019 Tigers only gets you so far.
Ed Orgeron has had to replace 17 of the 22 starters from last year’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Of those 17, a dozen were taken in this year’s NFL draft, two were undrafted seniors and another three chose to opt out of the 2020 season.
Here’s a snapshot of the talent the Tigers have lost from last year’s starting lineup:
OFFENSE
Quarterback, Joe Burrow, 1st overall pick to Cincinnati
Receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, opt out
Receiver, Jordan Jefferson, 22nd overall pick to Minnesota
Running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 32nd overall pick to Kansas City
Left tackle, Saadhiq Charles, 4th-round pick to Washington
Left guard, Adrian Magee, undrafted
Center, Lloyd Cushenberry, 3rd-round pick to Denver
Right guard, Damien Lewis, 3rd-round pick to Seattle
DEFENSE
Defensive line, Rashared Lawrence, 4th-round pick to Arizona
Defensive line, Shelvin Tyler, opt out
Linebacker, Jacob Phillips, 3rd-round pick to Cleveland
Linebacker, Patrick Quenn, 28th overall pick to Baltimore
Linebacker, K’Lavon Chaisson, 20th overall pick to Jacksonville
Safety, Grant Delpit, 2nd-round pick to Cleveland
Cornerback, Kristian Fulton, 2nd-round pick to Tennessee
Nickelback, Kary Vincent, opt out
That leaves LSU with five starters from the championship game, at right tackle, receiver, defensive tackle, cornerback and safety.
All that roster churn means Mizzou isn’t getting much out of studying last year’s games for personnel scouting. Let’s take a look at what LSU features on both sides of the ball with a peek at their Pro Football Focus grades through two weeks:
OFFENSE
The draft gutted LSU’s offense, but the roster is flush with talent. Of LSU’s 11 listed starters on offense, seven were four-star high school recruits, two were five-star high school recruits and just one starter was a three-star prospect. The 11th was center Liam Shanahan, a graduate transfer from Harvard.
Five of the 11 starters were rated among the top 10 national players at their respective position as high school recruits.
“It’s funny watching this year and then all the games from a year ago,” Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “It does look like two different teams, but sort of the same identity, in terms of what personnels they’re using and formations, the run-pass ratio., the tempo of the ‘check with mes’ is the same. The DNA is the same. Some of the concepts are different. Obviously different players. There's give and take from both.
“It's been sleepless nights for me just in terms trying not to chase ghosts, so to speak, and some of the stuff from a year ago and trying to really harp on the things that they've done consistently the last two weeks.”
Replacing Burrow is junior Myles Brennan, a former four-star recruit once rated the sixth-best pro-style quarterback in his recruiting class. Through two weeks, he’s LSU’s highest-graded offensive player (77.6). Nearly two-thirds of his passes have been short throws, traveling 10 yards or fewer through the air, but he’s been lethal throwing down the middle between the numbers beyond 20 yards: 5 of 7 for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Look out deep safeties.
Another warning: Blitz Brennan at your own risk. He’s 16 of 24 for 256 against the blitz this year, with more touchdowns (four) than sacks (three) with an NFL passer rating of 141.7. Small sample size, but that’s outstanding.
“Joe Burrow is lining up on Sundays right now. That guy's a special player,” Walters said. “You watched the games from last season and it looks like an NFL quarterback running an NFL system. Obviously, the quarterback now is not as experienced. It's hard to compare anybody to a Heisman winner and the first pick in the draft. But (Brennan) is a very good quarterback, and there's a reason why he's the starting quarterback at LSU. He's playing well. And so we had to do a good job of disguising coverages and not giving them the same look for snap in and snap out. Because he knows where he’s going with the ball. It’s there, it’s on target, it’s on time.”
LSU lists three starters at running back, but John Emery Jr. has been the featured back, posting a team-high 74.6 PFF running grade. He’s averaging 6.8 yards per carry — that’s third-best in the SEC — while 80 of his 130 yards have come after contact. He’s also caught six passes for 46 yards in two games, giving LSU another pass-catching threat out of the backfield like Edwards-Helaire.
Terrace Marshall Jr. is LSU’s top receiver (70.6 receiving grade) and the only returning starter at the offensive skill positions. Of note, he’s dropped four passes in two games.
Along the offensive line, right tackle Austin Deculus is the only returning starter. Left guard Ed Ingram is “highly questionable,” Ed Orgeron said this week. Redshirt freshman Charles Turner would start in his place. Ingram is the line’s highest-rated player, a really strong run blocker. Turner hasn’t been on the field for any snaps this year.
DEFENSE
The Tigers return just three starters on defense and also lost coordinator Dave Aranda, now the head coach at Baylor. The secondary features perhaps the best defensive player in the secondary, sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Free safety JaCoby Stevens is another All-SEC candidate.
Of the nine defensive starters LSU recruited out of high school, six were four-star recruits and two were five stars: Stingley and Stevens, who were ranked the nation’s No. 1 corner and No. 2 safety, respectively.
As far as the scheme, everything has changed under new coordinator Bo Pelini — yes, the former Nebraska head coach. Aranda ran a 3-4 base defense. Pelini is all about the 4-3, which is also Orgeron’s background as a defensive coach. (They’ve both worked under Pete Carroll, another 4-3 coach.) In the new scheme, outside linebacker Andre Anthony is a defensive end, with junior college transfer Ali Gaye lined up on the opposite flank as a rush end. Pelini’s two defensive tackles, Siaki Ika and Glen Logan, go 340 and 339 pounds, respectively. That’s nearly 700 pounds up the middle.
“Defensively, you can't really look at last year at all just because they have a new scheme and new defensive coordinator,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously Bo Pelini is an outstanding defensive coordinator and a head football coach for a long time, as you know. Has a hallmark defense with a four-down front. Great match coverage guy. He’ll insert safeties into the box, which always creates an interesting dynamic for you trying to run the football and throwing the ball. They have every throw contested. They're gonna press those corners, and everything you want from an easy access to get your quarterback started is not there.
“There's two games of tape. Mississippi State is usually a completely different defense than what you do against anybody else. I thought they did an excellent job versus Vanderbilt. They've got some really big defensive linemen. Obviously Ndamukong Suh played for Coach Pelini at Nebraska and he's got some big guys like that that can two- gap. He's got great defensive edge rushers. They got a transfer linebacker from North Dakota State that's an outstanding football player.”
That would be Jabril Cox, a Kansas City native and former Mizzou recruit who transferred to LSU from NDSU this offseason. He’s been one of Pelini’s best defenders through two games and has the team’s best coverage grades (86.4).
Gaye has been LSU’s most lethal edge rusher (8.73 pass rush grade) and has a team-best 12 hurries.
Then there’s Stingley, who missed the Mississippi State game with an illness and returned last week at Vandy. He was on the field for 32 pass plays and Vanderbilt only threw one pass his direction. It was incomplete.
“He usually cancels out a receiver a game and we got to make it where he can't,” Drinkwitz said. “We got to try to affect the box by being able to throw the ball effectively. It's going to be a tremendous challenge.”
