On his way to matching a career high of seven catches in a game, Missouri’s Luther Burden III took a serious pop in the head Thursday night, leading to a targeting call and ejection for South Dakota’s Dennis Shorter.

After all of the offseason workouts and practice reps and high hopes, Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook made sure to do a quick check on the sophomore receiver before play resumed.

“I checked on him and he seemed all right,” Cook said. “He’s tough. He took a few hits, and his helmet was all over the place. It stinks he has to come off the field. But yeah, I checked on him right away.”

In his first game as a slot receiver, Burden contributed seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown catch from second-half quarterback Sam Horn in Mizzou’s 35-10 win at Faurot Field, where most of the top offensive weapons had big nights.

Cook, who is the frontrunner to remain as starting quarterback, was 17-for-21 for 172 yards and a touchdown and one rushing score. Running back Cody Schrader ran for 138 yards and a touchdown.

It was a decent offensive start against a Bowl Championship Subdivision opponent in a game that saw the quarterback duties split between halves.

“I’m not disappointed in 35 points, which easily could have been 41,” Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said.

The missing six points were those that didn’t find the scoreboard due to two missed field goals by usually reliable Harrison Mevis. But there was a lot to like about the other skill players.

Drinkwitz would not bend on which direction he is headed at quarterback, although he did concede Cook already had the edge as reflected by his role as starter. He also put 28 points on the scoreboard in the first half before Horn led the Tigers to a single touchdown while playing fewer than half the amount of snaps.

“I have no plan for next week,” Drinkwitz said. “I told everyone I had no preconceived ideas going into it and let the play speak for itself. Brady played a more consistent first half, and Sam had some nice moments, too.”

Asked if he feels a need to see Horn play a first half, Drinkwitz said, “Nope. It’s results on the field. He had the same players in front of him. We’ll see based off this performance, fall camp and even practice (next) week if an opportunity was earned or not.”

Cook threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Miller and ran 15 yards for a score to end the half. Horn attempted only five passes but produced the team’s biggest play of the game on a 31-yard pass and found Burden for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Burden was not available to the media after the game, but Cook expounded on the difference in their connection this year compared to last.

“I think it’s just chemistry,” he said. “We’ve thrown so many more routes together and practiced. It's been a big emphasis that we’re trying to attack down the field more. We were on the same page and it was nice.”

Schrader also picked up with a big game after leading Mizzou in rushing in 2022 with 658 yards. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry in the opener and scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter while the Tigers were building a 28-3 halftime lead.

Nathaniel Peat chipped in with 52 yards and a touchdown, but the numbers and workload didn’t necessarily distinguish a 1-2 pecking order in Schrader’s mind.

“Me and Nate’s relationship is special,” Schrader said. “Everyone wants there to be a No. 1 guy and 2 guy. We’re buying into the duo aspect because getting to SEC games it will take both of us to be successful on offense. There’s no selfishness between us, and that’s the best thing you can do.”

South Dakota was not a great defensive team last season, allowing an average of 407 yards per game. Mizzou finished with 437 after a sluggish second half that saw the Coyotes control the clock.

The Tigers were effective in the red zone, scoring on five of six chances. The missed opportunity ended with a missed field goal as Bevis missed field goals of 34 and 48 yards.

“That has to be a lock for a field goal,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t know if that’s all Harrison. I think the laces weren’t all out. It’s on the holder and snapper, too, so we’ve got work there. We’ve got to get that cleaned up.”

Mizzou held South Dakota to 194 yards with only 38 coming on the ground. However, the Tigers were not able to force a turnover and finished minus-1 in that category.

Photos: Mizzou 35, South Dakota 10 Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota Mizzou kicks off its football season Missouri hosts South Dakota Missouri hosts South Dakota