Luther Burden III scores twice, Mizzou football snaps losing skid vs. NMSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri took a step closer to clinching a spot in the postseason Saturday and snapped its two-game losing streak with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on a frigid night at Memorial Stadium.

Brady Cook tossed a couple touchdown passes to Luther Burden III and Cody Schrader ran for two more as Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz emptied his bench in the fourth quarter, including a rare but long-awaited change at quarterback.

The win means Mizzou (5-6) will be playing for bowl eligibility Friday when Arkansas visits for the regular season finale in the Battle Line Rivalry game. The Razorbacks were well on their way to their sixth win Saturday night, smashing Ole Miss 42-6 through three quarters. The Tigers could still earn a bowl invitation at 5-7 if there aren’t enough six-win teams available to fill all 42 bowls. The bowls fill empty slots with five-win teams based on their most recent Academic Progress Rate scores.

A few takeaways from Mizzou's victory …

• The move Missouri fans have wanted to see for weeks finally happened with 12:08 left in the fourth quarter: Sam Horn took his first college snap. The freshman quarterback and former four-star recruit replaced starter Brady Cook once the Tigers secured a 42-7 lead and his first official play was a handoff to fellow freshman Tavorus Jones. Horn’s first pass was a beauty to Barrett Banister down to the goal line but was waved off on a penalty by lineman Mitchell Walters. Horn played just one series, misfiring on his only pass attempt while running for 10 yards. Senior backup Jack Abraham took over on the next possession.

• It was a fairly quiet night for wide receivers not named Burden and Banister. Burden visited the end zone two more times to give him eight touchdowns on the season, while Banister set his career high for receiving yardage. Camped in the red zone on their first possession, the Tigers set up a screen for Burden with a fleet of offensive linemen looking for bodies to block, but Burden made his own path down the sideline, dashed 12 yards and hopped over the pylon for his team-leading fourth touchdown catch of the season.

Late in the third quarter Burden scored again, this time taking an underhand toss from Cook 14 yards for a second receiving TD. He finished the night with three catches for 35 yards.

• By game’s end, it was a strong night for Cook, who threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 71 yards. For the second straight week, he was effective on designed running plays.

• As one of 21 seniors honored before the game, Banister posted his career-high for receiving yards for the second straight week, finishing with seven catches for 91 yards. Banister’s night ended with an apparent injury when a defender crashed into him on a short pass from Horn. Banister needed help getting to the bench and into the injury tent as a medical staffer held him by his left arm/shoulder.

• Mizzou’s defense had gone two and a half games without a takeaway, but the floodgates opened in the second half on back-to-back interceptions. Safety Daylan Carnell snagged a pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. On NMSU’s next possession, safety Jalani Williams made a leaping interception, his first career pick.

• It took an injury for Ryan Hoerstkamp to make his first start of the season, but he made the most of it on his first career target. In the second quarter, with starting tight end Tyler Stephens out with an injury, Brady Cook had two wide-open options downfield but threw underneath to Hoerstkamp instead and the redshirt freshmen tight end found an alley down the sideline and sprinted for a 32-yard touchdown run. Hoerstkamp, from Washington, Missouri, made his first start since last year’s Armed Forces Bowl.

• In the second quarter, Missouri’s defense lost two of its best players with what appeared to be minor injuries, defensive end Isaiah McGuire and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper. McGuire spent some time in the locker room and returned shortly before halftime but didn’t come back into the game. Hopper sat out the entire second half. Safety Joseph Charleston also came out of the game in the first half and didn’t return.