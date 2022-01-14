'Man, I didn't want to let him down.' How Gary Pinkel instilled loyalty at Mizzou

“That was the reason that we turned programs around we were able to build programs. Those tough questions were important because you were looking for a certain kind of player. And if people answered those questions right, and you did a good job of investigating and trying to find the right answer to those questions, you found the right type of kid with the right kind of DNA that you can bring into the program and they will eventually help you turn the program around. Those tough questions were a big part of that. We weren't there to get all the four and five stars that everybody was looking for. Coach Pinkel would tell you he didn't believe in stars, which is true. We believed in our system.”

“I've had a chance to experience a number of other programs since leaving there, and that's one thing that we did on a daily basis: We talked about our personnel. Each position coach talked about each one of their players on a daily basis. Every single day, (Pinkel) would get a report on every one of your players. Not only you and him, but the entire staff knew everything about every player. You're constantly talking about personnel. Nowadays people don't want to recruit AND develop. They want to recruit the instant player. What we did there was we evaluated extremely well and we developed extremely well. We could bring in a guy that was maybe not as highly rated a player and developed him into a great player. Look at the number of NFL players who came out of there and the number of four or five stars that came in there. Those numbers don't equate. We brought in players we evaluated who had potential and we developed that potential. That daily meeting about personnel was part of the package. Nobody does that. That was something I took with me to Wyoming. We did the same thing. People just don't understand that you can evaluate, recruit and develop to build a team.”