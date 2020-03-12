March Sadness: NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, all winter and spring championships

There will be no March Madness. Not in St. Louis next week. Not at the Final Four next month. The college basketball season, for the men and the women, is over.
The NCAA announced Thursday that its championship events for basketball and other winter and spring sports are officially cancelled because of the coronavirus. That means college baseball teams won’t head to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series in June. The same goes for college softball. The outdoor track and field season is over before it ever started.
College sports are essentially done until the fall, at the earliest.
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA said in a press release. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
St. Louis was set to host first- and second-round games of the men's basketball NCAA Tournament next Thursday and Saturday at Enterprise Center. On Wednesday, the NCAA announced plans to restrict fans from attending its championship events but still hoped to stage the games at the various host cities. Atlanta was set to host the men's Final Four, while the women's Final Four was headed to New Orleans.
Instead, those arenas will be empty altogether as the college sports world goes into hibernation.
The Big Ten Conference was the first to announce Thursday that it was canceling conference and nonconference competitions through the end of the academic year. The league also announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for “the foreseeable future.” Other leagues could follow the Big Ten’s lead. The Southeastern Conference had already decided to shut down all sporting events and suspend on- and off-campus recruiting through March 30.
By the time the NCAA made its sweeping announcement shortly after 3 p.m. St. Louis time, major college conferences were just beginning to process having to cancel their men’s basketball tournaments while clinging to hope the national tournaments would still be played.
The NBA’s decision to suspend its season after a player tested positive for coronavirus became a tipping point for the SEC when it came to canceling the rest of the men’s basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
That’s how SEC commissioner Greg Sankey described his decision Thursday during a somber news conference at Bridgestone Arena. Just down the hallway, Alabama and Tennessee were supposed to be playing in the second round of the tournament, but instead, 90 minutes before tip-off Sankey was on a conference call that led to the tournament’s cancelation.
“I've not had a situation as difficult and emotional as this one to make a recommendation to our presidents and chancellors that we cancel the remainder of our men's basketball tournament,” Sankey said. “It was a moment where I had to stop and actually catch myself and recompose myself.”
At the time, Sankey wasn’t sure if the NCAA Tournament would take place.
“They have a tough road ahead in decision-making,” he said. “You make the best decisions possible with the best available information. … They've got some time, candidly, that I did not have today, and I would encourage them to use time to fully evaluate, be thoughtful, and determine whether or not we might be able to go forward with any of the NCAA Championships in this relatively short window.”
Sankey’s peers leading the other conferences around the country made the same decision, including the Atlantic 10 tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., where St. Louis University was set to pay in Friday’s quarterfinals, and the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, where Illinois was playing Friday.
The Atlantic 10’s announcement came minutes before VCU and Massachusetts were to tip-off at Barclays Center while the Billikens worked out at New York University.
“I don’t know the right word to use,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “You want to do what’s right, first and foremost. You don’t ever know the right answer so the right answer is probably to be overly cautious, and this is what we’re trying to be. Everyone across the country is trying to be that.”
The Billikens instead went back to their hotel for lunch and awaited plans for players to return to their hometowns. SLU has canceled all in-person classes next week. After Ford talked briefly to his players, they quietly changed clothes and packed their belongings. Some immediately made calls to inform others of the news.
“I knew last night when they canceled the NBA, but I thought we might still be able to play the tournament and the NCAA (tournament) would be canceled,” guard Jordan Goodwin said. “It didn’t catch me by surprise. It’s probably more disappointment, just knowing how bad I wanted to go out and compete for this tournament and my teammates wanted to compete.”
SLU was hoping to repeat its tournament championship after winning four games in four days last season to capture an NCAA Tournament berth. The Billikens finished fourth in the conference at 12-6 and received a double-bye until the quarterfinals.
With the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, SLU’s season ends with a 23-8 overall record, the best winning percentage in Ford’s four-year tenure.
In Nashville, a few blocks away from Bridgestone Arena, Missouri players, coaches and staff milled around the Renaissance Hotel on Thursday as the sports world remained in limbo. The Tigers were scheduled to play Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Instead, their season ends with a 15-16 record.
“They’re disappointed,” Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said. “They’re competitors. They wanted to play. But they understand. It’s not like anyone’s upset at us or Greg Sankey or anyone like that. People understand this is serious.”
Minutes before he addressed the media late Wednesday night to announce plans to prohibit fans from attending the rest of the SEC tournament, Sankey received a text message from Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan, whose team was pulled off the court Wednesday after it was discovered Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus.
The worst fears stirred by the global pandemic now had a name and face in the sports world — and Sankey couldn’t risk something similar in Nashville.
The text from Donovan, a former SEC head coach at Florida, prompted Sankey to ask himself this question: “Are you going to be proactive or reactive?” he said. “We felt right now, given what's happening, we needed to be proactive at this point.”
Also Thursday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced that one of its officials who worked at its tournament in Washington D.C. tested positive for the virus.
“It's not if, it's when a student-athlete would be positive,” Sterk said. “So we want to minimize that those opportunities and try to help the nation get through this. We don't want to continue to spread it.
Sankey referred to the NCAA receiving “stark information” on Wednesday that led to the decision to close the upcoming NCAA Tournament to public attendance. Asked Thursday to elaborate on that information, Sankey cited the NCAA’s appointed COVID-19 advisory panel that consulted the NCAA on the virus’ ability to spread and “the need to interrupt the potential spread, and the role of college athletics and big events in engaging in stopping that potential spread.”