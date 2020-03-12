March Sadness: NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, all winter and spring championships

There will be no March Madness. Not in St. Louis next week. Not at the Final Four next month. The college basketball season, for the men and the women, is over.

The NCAA announced Thursday that its championship events for basketball and other winter and spring sports are officially cancelled because of the coronavirus. That means college baseball teams won’t head to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series in June. The same goes for college softball. The outdoor track and field season is over before it ever started.

College sports are essentially done until the fall, at the earliest.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA said in a press release. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

St. Louis was set to host first- and second-round games of the men's basketball NCAA Tournament next Thursday and Saturday at Enterprise Center. On Wednesday, the NCAA announced plans to restrict fans from attending its championship events but still hoped to stage the games at the various host cities. Atlanta was set to host the men's Final Four, while the women's Final Four was headed to New Orleans.

Instead, those arenas will be empty altogether as the college sports world goes into hibernation.