Mario McKinney Jr. will transfer from Mizzou

He sat out five straight games during nonconference play, including the Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois in his hometown.

McKinney was not on the team bench during Saturday's home game but posted several messages on his Twitter account during the game, including a strangely timed retweet of Florida's official team account shortly before the game started, followed by another tweet that seemed to address his situation with the team.

After the game, in a post on one of his two public Facebook accounts, McKinney indicated that he didn't know Mizzou had other guards on the roster when he joined the program, even though three others are also from the St. Louis area in Mark Smith, Torrence Watson and Javon Pickett: "obviously they been wanted me gone from the get go," he wrote, "ain't tell me they had 5 other guards that was gone be there so y'all don't know what's really going on ..."

After the Tigers' Jan. 4 loss at Kentucky, when McKinney scored three points with three rebounds, Martin had good things to say about the freshman.