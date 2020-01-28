Mario McKinney lands at Illinois junior college; Mizzou targets 4-star guard from Nebraska

Former Missouri guard and Vashon High School standout Mario McKinney Jr. has enrolled at John A. Logan College, a two-year community college in Carterville, Ill. McKinney posted photos on social media of him wearing the John A. Logan uniform.

He plans to play for the school through next season (2020-21), then find another Division I program for the 2021-22 season, his father, Mario McKinney Sr. told the Post-Dispatch on Monday. John A. Logan is the same school that produced former MU transfers Russell Woods and Martavian Payne.

Missouri suspended the former All-Metro guard for undisclosed reasons earlier this month. Two weeks ago, McKinney entered the NCAA transfer portal and left Columbia. He appeared in seven of MU’s first 14 games and averaged 2.6 points in eight minutes per game.

His departure leaves MU with an extra scholarship to use on the 2020 class. The staff has reportedly targeted four-star guard Donovan Williams of Lincoln, Neb., a 6-5 former Nebraska commitment who's drawing interest from multiple Big 12 and SEC programs.