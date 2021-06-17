Martin believes Mizzou's remade roster is more versatile, athletic

Still, expect to see a different style on the floor this year. Unless 7-3 Jordan Wilmore is on the court, the Tigers won’t play through a traditional center in the paint. The Tigers might be a smidge shorter but Martin believes they’re more versatile and athletic.

“One thing you can do is switch five ways (defensively),” Martin said. “We've done this some but you can really switch five ways because Yaya can move his feet. But then on the other end if there's a traditional big (on the floor for the opponent) you’re forcing him to defend you. You space out and play. … I think we have guys that can get to the rim, make plays and finish at the rim. That is tough to guard when you have multiple guys that can do that.”

Martin gave every indication that you won’t see one big man clogging up the paint, a la Tilmon.

“Jeremiah was established and he's able to do that,” Martin said. “But I don't want to just rely on pounding the ball inside. We want to have the lane open so when guys penetrate you have space to do what you need to do as a team.”

• Here’s more from Martin on some of the newcomers: