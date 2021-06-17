Martin believes Mizzou's remade roster is more versatile, athletic

COLUMBIA, Mo. - For the first time in more than a year, Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin met with reporters in person at Mizzou Arena on Thursday to share some early impressions of his rebuilt roster. Returning players Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett also met with local media, along with transfers Boogie Coleman, Amari Davis, DaJuan Gordon and Ronnie DeGray III. The Tigers began summer workouts earlier this month. Look for more coverage in Friday's Post-Dispatch.
A few quick notes and quotes …
• The team’s returning players and transfers have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while the freshmen are waiting to receive their second shot, Martin said.
• With one scholarship available, Martin will consider adding another player to the roster.
“I’ll just say we're not done,” he said. “We're still working on it, but we're not done yet.”
After playing without walk-ons last year during the COVID season, Martin will have add some walk-ons to the bench this year, he said.
• Much has been made about this being a smaller team. But is it truly that much smaller than last year’s NCAA Tournament team? Going off listed heights, last year’s 12 scholarship players averaged 6 feet, 6.75 inches. This year’s team of 12 scholarship players averages 6 feet, 6.08 inches. Last year’s team was just 8 inches taller overall. The perception that Mizzou will be much smaller this year has more to do with losing two 6-10 players in Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon. The tallest newcomer is 6-9 Trevon Brazile, then 6-8 Yaya Keita.
Still, expect to see a different style on the floor this year. Unless 7-3 Jordan Wilmore is on the court, the Tigers won’t play through a traditional center in the paint. The Tigers might be a smidge shorter but Martin believes they’re more versatile and athletic.
“One thing you can do is switch five ways (defensively),” Martin said. “We've done this some but you can really switch five ways because Yaya can move his feet. But then on the other end if there's a traditional big (on the floor for the opponent) you’re forcing him to defend you. You space out and play. … I think we have guys that can get to the rim, make plays and finish at the rim. That is tough to guard when you have multiple guys that can do that.”
Martin gave every indication that you won’t see one big man clogging up the paint, a la Tilmon.
“Jeremiah was established and he's able to do that,” Martin said. “But I don't want to just rely on pounding the ball inside. We want to have the lane open so when guys penetrate you have space to do what you need to do as a team.”
• Here’s more from Martin on some of the newcomers:
On Keita, who missed his senior season at De Smet High with a knee injury: “The guy that I've been really impressed with, not that I haven’t been impressed with other guys, I want to be clear — but Yaya Keita. He didn’t play (last year), but the way he’s shooting the ball and shooting from 3 is at a high level.”
On freshman guard Anton Brookshire: “Anton is a talented basketball player. He can shoot it and works hard.”
On freshman forward Sean Durugordon: “Sean is very talented. He’s really improved since the time he got here up until now.”
On freshman forward Trevon Brazile: “You're talking about a guy with size and length at 6-9 and he’s making the 3 now. He’s long, blocks shots at the rim and makes plays.”
On freshman guard Caleb Brown: “Caleb is just a talented, all-around good player. He’s somebody who would could really play the one to five positions on the floor for you. He can pass it. He can shoot it quick on his feet. Efficient with the basketball. A pass-first type of guy.”
On transfer guard Boogie Coleman: “He’s s a shifty guy. We spend a lot of time talking to guys at Purdue, because of my relationships there, and other people about him. He can score the ball. He can make plays. He’s got a high level of confidence. He can make shots, shifty. And he's one of those guys that you see that the plays on the playground all the time. ‘I got to play somewhere. I'm just playing basketball.’ Some guys they play at facilities or go to a trainer. He’s a guy (who says), ‘I’m going to hoop it up no matter where.’ That's what I like about him.”