COLUMBIA, MO. — Fresh off eight weeks of summer practices, Cuonzo Martin met with reporters Wednesday morning at Mizzou Arena to chat about his team and the upcoming season. Let's touch on a few items, with more to come in the Post-Dispatch ...
The topic: Tilmon
Center Jeremiah Tilmon, “the biggest key” to the 2019-20 season, as Martin called him, missed three weeks of summer workouts with a back injury. He’s since recovered, Martin said, and took part in the final week of practices.
You can’t talk about Tilmon without talking about fouls. That’s been a focus this summer — not just with the junior center but with officials.
The quote
Martin on the back injury: “He’s fine. That was probably about a three-week period he was up and down with his back. But he’s fine. He finished up the last week.”
Martin on Tilmon’s summer: “It just is hard for one guy to guard Jeremiah. The next part is dealing with double teams. I think he’s improved in that area. He has to continue to improve his decision-making in traffic and tough situations because they’ll run guys at him. And then of course on the defensive side, having the energy, the passion and the level of not necessarily toughness but not worrying about how the game's officiated. That's not an easy thing to do.
"What he has to do is allow himself to let go and say, ‘This is how I’m playing the game and how they officiate is how they officiate.’ We spent a lot of time from the end of the season and in the summertime talking to officials, (saying), ‘You have to officiate him and call it both ways because you watch a lot of film and Jeremiah gets pushed in the back, gets bumped in the back. There’s a lot that takes place but because he's so physical and he's not easily moved oftentimes they don't make the call.’”
The takeaway
Martin doesn’t temper his feelings for how important Tilmon is for this team. Martin can talk all day about the three sophomore perimeter players, the emergence of Dru Smith, the return of Mark Smith and the three freshman additions, but the biggest difference between another struggle of a season and becoming an SEC contender rests on the shoulders of No. 23. College players with Tilmon’s combination of his size and experience are rare. Most skilled 6-11 centers are gone long before they reach their junior year. That’s why it’s so critical that Tilmon …
1. Stays healthy. This back situation is worth monitoring.
2. Works on his weaknesses. He’s useless to this team on the bench in foul trouble.
On the flip side, Martin is smart in being proactive with the officials. By January it’s too late to argue Tilmon’s case that he’s a target for whistles. By then, officials are so consumed with their dizzying schedules, there’s hardly time to breathe, much less diagnose film and study trends. Address the concerns now and maybe that buys Tilmon the benefit of the doubt in the thick of the regular season.
The topic: Dru Smith
Dru Smith’s demeanor reminds Martin of another transfer who helped rejuvenate the program not too long ago: Kassius Robertson.
The quote
Martin on Smith’s impact so far: “Similar to Kash. Not a big talker, but just the work, the presence, the business-like approach. And I think it's always good especially for young guys like X (Xavier Pinson) and those guys coming in (last year), you see a guy who’s older that’s been in a program. He had a very successful college coach in Marty Simmons at Evansville. He understands how hard you need to play and play as a team, the little things to be successful. And I think that's what makes him a well-rounded basketball player.
"Not to make him Superman by any stretch, but when you have a guy that's committed to doing the little things, the jump stops, taking charges, getting into the passing lanes, those sound things are similar to Jontay (Porter). They don’t show up on the scoreboard, but it’s how you win ball games, because they know how to play the game."
“He’ll say what needs to be said but very similar to Kassius in a way, he’ll just go about his business, say what needs to be said, do what needs to be done and let (his) work speak for itself.”
The takeaway
Not much more to add to what’s already been said and written about Smith, but any comparisons to Robertson is high praise. As a graduate transfer in Martin’s first season, the Canadian guard quickly became a respected leader in the locker room and an instant impact player on the court as the MVP of an NCAA Tournament team. If Smith can do the same this season, he’ll live up to the hype.
The topic: Roster depth
Martin reiterated what he told Ben Frederickson last week: This team could be deeper than his last two Mizzou teams with a nine- or 10-man rotation. And don’t bet against a freshman starting. “They'll fight to get minutes, but I wouldn't be shocked if one of them started,” he said. But playing a deeper bench doesn’t mean the Tigers will play at a faster tempo — and that doesn’t mean the Tigers can’t be better offensively.
The quote
Martin on playing faster: “What does it mean to play fast? You look at Villanova when they won the championship. They walked the ball up off the floor and were probably one or two in the country in scoring. They were very efficient putting the ball in the basket. So you say ‘fast,’ but I'm not sure what that means. I mean I don't want to be careless. I don't want to turn the ball over. I think our defense will dictate a lot of things with pressure, getting in the passing lanes. I think we have guys who can do that because we have more bodies to be more aggressive. We have multiple ball handlers and multiple decision-makers now to be able to make plays.”
The takeaway
Mizzou won’t play at a faster tempo just for the sake of speeding up the game. If anything, added depth and added athleticism should help this team on the defensive end, which could lead to more transition chances, more easy baskets and the illusion of faster tempo. More than anything, a remade perimeter will allow this team to be more efficient on the offensive end with more dynamic ball-handlers and better 3-point shooters.
Other topics …
• Martin liked how the new recruiting calendar worked out this summer, as instituted by the Commission on College Basketball. In June, coaches got the rare chance to watch recruits play with their high school teams as part of state-certified events, followed by the traditional AAU showcase tournaments in July plus the newly launched NCAA Basketball Academy, where teams were dispatched to four different regional sites for instructional camps. “I like seeing guys with their high school teams," Martin said. "Because it’s a different way to evaluate them. Nowadays, probably, really since summer basketball/AAU really revved up, you don't see guys with their high school teams as much anymore.”
• Axel Okongo, Mizzou’s new 7-foot man of mystery from France via Canada via a Wyoming junior college program, is expected to join the team in the next day or two, Martin said. He has been finishing up a class to secure his eligibility. Mizzou has submitted an NCAA waiver request for Okongo to get a second year of eligibility. Martin said it’s unclear if Okongo has a redshirt season available. The confusion is related to a visa he needed to enroll at one of his former stops.
• Mizzou’s nonconference schedule is complete, but the team is waiting on one last piece of paperwork before releasing it publicly. Martin said MU would have preferred to host a game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge because his team already has two true road games outside of SEC play — at Xavier and Temple — but the Tigers were shipped to West Virginia as part of the 10-game event on Jan. 25.
• Martin said he was surprised but not shocked that Porter went undrafted, saying that his second ACL tear this spring “probably raised red flags.” Porter remains unsigned while he recovers from a second knee surgery, but Martin isn’t counting him out. “Nobody doubts the fact that he's a heck of a ball player and has potential, when he's healthy, to be an exceptional ball player,” he said. “I would imagine it’s jut a matter of seeing how he heals up. … I felt like he could start for a lot of NBA teams, especially at the center position. Not sure the (power forward) because so many guys are mobile. But at the center position, what he does at his size, you fail to realize until you get up on him that he’s really 6-11 and can shoot the ball, dribble the ball.”