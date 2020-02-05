Martin questions Mizzou's toughness after another dreadful showing

With top 3-point shooter Mark Smith still out with a back injury and guard Javon Pickett barely making a cameo in College Station, Texas, the Tigers didn’t have the firepower to outlast the occasionally potent Aggies. Texas A&M outscored MU 26-14 in the paint and controlled the boards with a 49-30 rebounding edge.

Pickett ignited a brief spurt coming out of halftime at Reed Arena but fouled out a few minutes later, giving the Tigers seven points in only 12 minutes. It wasn’t nearly enough for a team trying to win its first SEC road game in five tries. Now at the halfway point of conference play, the Tigers (10-12, 2-7 SEC) return home to host Arkansas on Saturday.

In a game Mizzou was favored to win by a point at tip-off, Texas A&M (11-10, 5-4) had the best player on the floor in forward Josh Nebo, who overpowered the Tigers for 18 points, while MU’s best threat barely factored into the scoring. Dru Smith gave MU seven assists but took only four shots and missed them all, scoring only four points at the foul line.

“He had seven assists, so that part was good,” Martin said. “But he probably should have had 15 assists because there were some passes he connected on that just didn’t go down. He has to be aggressive out the gates. Sometimes he starts out the gates passive. We need him to be more assertive.”