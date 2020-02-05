Martin questions Mizzou's toughness after another dreadful showing

The return of Jeremiah Tilmon wasn’t enough to save the Missouri Tigers from another dreadful offensive performance, this time at Texas A&M in the form of a 68-51 defeat.
Two of the Southeastern Conference’s worst offensive teams played a predictably sloppy rematch of a game the Aggies won two weeks ago, this one marked by turnovers, fouls and loads of missed shots.
In the aftermath, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin questioned his team’s mental and physical toughness after another foul- and turnover-plagued defeat.
“We’ve got three or four guys we’ve got to bring (more toughness) out of,” he said on his postgame radio interview. “Part of it is it’s never been in your DNA, every day going through it and understanding how hard you have to play. Then you have to have the pride in yourself to get to that level. Often times iron sharpens iron, so if you continue to grow into a program and a culture you’d like to have guys around so they see that DNA every day.”
Asked about mental lapses that led to MU's 17 turnovers, most of the casual, careless variety, Martin said:
“We’ve probably spent 10,000 hours on simple jump stops. But it’s being able to handle pressure situations and being under control. Like I said to our guys, if this is really pressure then you’re always going to struggle. It should just be basketball. If this is a pressure situation then this stage might not be for you.”
With top 3-point shooter Mark Smith still out with a back injury and guard Javon Pickett barely making a cameo in College Station, Texas, the Tigers didn’t have the firepower to outlast the occasionally potent Aggies. Texas A&M outscored MU 26-14 in the paint and controlled the boards with a 49-30 rebounding edge.
Pickett ignited a brief spurt coming out of halftime at Reed Arena but fouled out a few minutes later, giving the Tigers seven points in only 12 minutes. It wasn’t nearly enough for a team trying to win its first SEC road game in five tries. Now at the halfway point of conference play, the Tigers (10-12, 2-7 SEC) return home to host Arkansas on Saturday.
In a game Mizzou was favored to win by a point at tip-off, Texas A&M (11-10, 5-4) had the best player on the floor in forward Josh Nebo, who overpowered the Tigers for 18 points, while MU’s best threat barely factored into the scoring. Dru Smith gave MU seven assists but took only four shots and missed them all, scoring only four points at the foul line.
“He had seven assists, so that part was good,” Martin said. “But he probably should have had 15 assists because there were some passes he connected on that just didn’t go down. He has to be aggressive out the gates. Sometimes he starts out the gates passive. We need him to be more assertive.”
Tilmon, the junior center from East St. Louis the Tigers built their roster around, played his first game in a month since suffering a stress fracture in his left foot. He gave the Tigers a different dimension in the paint but finished with just two points and four rebounds in 12 minutes. Mark Smith missed his second straight game since getting hurt last week against Georgia and didn’t make the trip to Texas.
“Jeremiah looked good even though he didn’t play well numbers-wise,” Martin said. “But I thought he looked good. Now we can get him acclimated into practice.”
Coming off a 22-point loss at South Carolina on Saturday, Missouri opened Tuesday’s game with another brutal start on offense. Martin went his seventh different starting lineup of the season, swapping out forward Mitchell Smith for Kobe Brown, but the tinkering didn’t have much impact on the sluggish attack. If anything, Smith was better off the bench with four points in the first half, plus seven rebounds and two drawn charges on the defensive end. Smith finished with a career-high 11 rebounds and led the Tigers with nine points. He was one of the few Missouri players who impressed Martin.
“Mitch and Javon played with great toughness and energy,” he said. “In some areas we need to match the other team’s toughness. They did a great job crashing the offensive glass and getting rebounds, especially (Emanuel) Miller as a freshman. If you’re not scoring the ball you’ve got to defend at a high level. You’ve got to get offensive rebounds and help your team win games.”
That comment seemed to be pointed at Brown, who was matched against Miller for stretches and finished with seven points and four rebounds, compared to Miller’s 10 points and 13 boards. Asked about Brown’s play, Martin said, “It’s just a level of toughness. You’ve got to match (Miller’s toughness. Kobe’s a talented player, but you have to match his toughness. Now you’ve got to get nine or 10 rebounds. Because he got six or seven off you.”
The Tigers trailed 25-18 at halftime after scoring their fewest points in any half all season. MU had more than twice as many fouls (12) and turnovers (12) than field goals (five) and shot just 2 of 13 from 3-point range. Xavier Pinson hit a couple shots early but turned it over three times. Torrence Watson and Pickett were both scoreless. Dru Smith didn’t deliver anything, missing his only two shot attempts in the half.
Tilmon entered the game in the seventh minute but rarely touched the ball, finishing the half with a rebound and a turnover in just five minutes. It was his first action since MU’s first SEC game at Kentucky on Jan. 4.
On Tilmon’s first possession, Pinson drilled a 3-pointer for an 8-7 lead, but the Aggies weren’t down long. MU went more than four minutes before its next field goal. By the 8-minute media timeout, the Tigers trailed 13-9 as both teams had combined to miss 14 of 16 3-pointers.
Martin’s frustration finally boiled over with 5:24 left in the half when Pickett was whistled for his third foul in front of the MU bench, prompting an exchange that earned Martin his first technical foul of the season and just his second in three years at MU.
If he hoped that might ignite a rally from his team he was wrong. Reed Nikko got the Tigers within four with a dunk on the next possession but the Tigers missed their next field goal attempts to finish the half just 5 of 21 from the field.
Missouri came out the locker room with some urgency with Pickett leading the charge with seven of MU’s first nine points. But he was back on the bench with his fourth foul before the first media timeout of the half. Tilmon’s first field goal in a month cut the lead to one, 30-29, with a two-handed dunk via Dru Smith’s lob pass. The Tigers missed nine of their next 10 shots and never got closer.
Pickett was quickly back in the game and whistled for his fifth foul at midcourt trying to slow Quenton Jackson in transition, but the Aggies’ guard didn’t let up and Pickett slapped his across the arm under the rim, earning a dead-ball technical foul. Nikko soon joined Pickett on the bench with his fifth foul, forcing Martin to go long stretches with walk-on Evan Yerkes and rarely used center Axel Okongo on the floor as the Aggies pulled away.
MU’s 32 fouls were the team’s most since committing 32 in the 2000 Braggin’ Rights Game against Illinois, which went to overtime, and marked the second-most in an SEC game this season.
“It’s like it slowly got away from us,” Martin said. “They went to Nebo and he got to the free throw line. We couldn’t get in a consistent flow. We fouled here and there. I thought we missed some open looks from the 3-ball. We just couldn’t get in a consistent flow.”