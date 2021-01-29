Martin reflects on Mizzou's visit to lynching memorial: "That's real pain."

“In most cases, they’re always guilty until proven innocent. Even if proven innocent they’ll still get a little time. Can you imagine living life like that? Your whole life. Can you imagine you’re on a plantation and they take your child away from you and you never see that child again? Each one of you guys, if you guys have families right now, you’ve got children right now, I'm coming to take your child right now, you never see him or her again. That's pain. And I’ve got to live with that. I’m scarred for the rest of my life. I have to get up at 5 in the morning and go to work. I got to get out and go to work from dusk to dawn. That's real pain. And I got it every day until they put me in a casket. The best chance I get to get to survive is to run, because maybe death is probably a little bit better. That’s pain. That’s every day.