Martin won't lobby Mizzou seniors to return for another year

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri basketball program will honor its five seniors after Saturday’s home finale against Louisiana State even though all five could return for another college season and not count against next year’s scholarship limit.
That doesn’t mean Cuonzo Martin will lobby them to return. Next year’s projected roster could surely use the services of Jeremiah Tilmon, the Smiths (Dru, Mark and Mitchell) and Drew Buggs, but Martin explained Friday he wants what’s best for each player, not necessarily what’s best for the program’s future.
“I’m hopeful these guys can either play in the NBA or become CEOs of their own companies or work for somebody else,” he said. “That’s the goal. Now, if those guys say, ‘Coach, I want to (return),’ then we’ll talk through it. Not that I would tell any of them no. But we would talk through why. That would be my biggest question: Why? It’s the same question I’d ask of my own sons if they were at that point. Why? What’s the benefit? They have to tell me. They can’t just say, ‘I'm coming back.’ You have to tell me why. Because it’s been four-plus years. It’s time to live life. Now if you come back and you tell me the reasons and say you want to get your Master’s, then that’s different. But just to come back to be part of a college campus, a nice campus, no, we're not doing that.”
Or, as Martin put it on his radio show earlier in the week: “My job is to assist them as a parent would in making life decisions. Don’t just come back because you want to shoot some hoops.”
That’s a sharp difference from how Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed the same situation last fall. He publicly lobbied several of his seniors to return for the 2021 season, most notably center Michael Maietti. Sure enough, far more senior football players will return for another season than the few who chose to make themselves available for this year’s NFL draft.
Then again, transfers, opt-outs and NCAA scholarship reductions had depleted the football team's depth over the last year, giving Drinkwitz extra incentive to recruit his seniors to play another season. Plus, the 2020 football team didn't experience anything close to a normal season or a bowl game. Returning seniors will get a mulligan after the coronavirus pandemic sideswiped what was supposed to be their final college season.
It was in response to the pandemic that compelled the NCAA Division I Council to rule in October that fall and winter athletes in the 2020-21 season can be granted an additional year of eligibility, though schools are not required to offer he extra year. Should basketball seniors return for another season they won’t count toward their team’s scholarship limit, which for men’s basketball is 13. Football seniors who chose to return for the 2021 season won’t count toward the 85-man scholarship limit. Mizzou’s current roster includes 11 seniors who decided to return for another year. Schools still must fund those athletics scholarships, which cover tuition, fees, room, board and books.
In Zoom interviews over the last week, all five basketball seniors have said they haven’t decided what they’ll do about next year, though some more than others have hinted this will indeed be their final college season.
“I haven't even talked to anyone about that,” Mark Smith said Friday, “so I've just been focused on this year just trying to do my best very game.”
Same for Tilmon, though each of the last two offseasons he’s wanted to explore his NBA draft stock and is expected to do the same this summer.
“I honestly haven't thought about it,” Tilmon said. “I'm trying to worry about the tournament right now. When the time comes we’ll figure that out then.”
Of the five Mizzou seniors, Mitchell Smith has been in the program the longest, the team's only player who was recruited by former coach Kim Anderson. A knee injury sidelined him for the entire 2017-18 season, which was Martin's first year. Tilmon, the team's only four-year starter, was part of Martin's first recruiting class and is the team's only player who's appeared in an NCAA Tournament game. Mark and Dru Smith both arrived in the summer of 2018, transferring from Illinois and Evansville, respectively. Dru Smith had to sit out a year when Evansville rejected his waiver for instant eligibility. Buggs came to MU this past summer from Hawaii as a graduate transfer. Buggs, Mitchell and Dru Smith are all fifth-year seniors.