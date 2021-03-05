Martin won't lobby Mizzou seniors to return for another year

“I’m hopeful these guys can either play in the NBA or become CEOs of their own companies or work for somebody else,” he said. “That’s the goal. Now, if those guys say, ‘Coach, I want to (return),’ then we’ll talk through it. Not that I would tell any of them no. But we would talk through why. That would be my biggest question: Why? It’s the same question I’d ask of my own sons if they were at that point. Why? What’s the benefit? They have to tell me. They can’t just say, ‘I'm coming back.’ You have to tell me why. Because it’s been four-plus years. It’s time to live life. Now if you come back and you tell me the reasons and say you want to get your Master’s, then that’s different. But just to come back to be part of a college campus, a nice campus, no, we're not doing that.”