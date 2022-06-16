Matter chat: Despite supposed NIL concerns, college football is doing just fine

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's live chat with Mizzou sports fans.
Marquis Johnson, three-star prospect, is the son of former Mizzou cornerback Domonique Johnson.
Coaches praise the newest Tigers' elite scoring but wonder about his commitment to defense.
Former Duck Kristian Williams gives Tigers another Power 5 reinforcement at defensive tackle.
Among the top 10 Mizzou storylines are Cuonzo Martin's ouster, and Desiree Reed-Francois' first year as athletic director. Among the 5 to watch is the beginning of the Luther Burden era.
Both gymnastics and wrestling made national meets, and gymnastics had its highest finish ever at fifth.
Check out the full transcript of Dave Matter's weekly chat with Mizzou fans.
Gymnast is Sienna Schreiber Mizzou's female athlete of the year, and wrestler Lawrence O'Toole the male athlete of the year.
Competition for the state's best 2023 prospects remains fierce as Eli Drinkwitz tries to build on back-to-back top 20 recruiting classes.
Liberty North standout gives MU natural successor to All-American candidate Harrison Mevis.
