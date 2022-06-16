 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matter chat: Despite supposed NIL concerns, college football is doing just fine

  • 0

Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's live chat with Mizzou sports fans. 

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Honest Jack Flaherty keeps it real after start for Cardinals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News