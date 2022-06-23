Matter chat: Join Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter for his live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday

Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's live chat with Mizzou sports fans.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
College sports' favorite punchline of a conference acted swiftly in adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF when the SEC hijacked valuable assets Oklahoma, Texas.
After a year organizing behind the scenes, Advancing Missouri Athletes now accepts public donations to support MU football, men's basketball players.
Former Duck Kristian Williams gives Tigers another Power 5 reinforcement at defensive tackle.
Marquis Johnson, three-star prospect, is the son of former Mizzou cornerback Domonique Johnson.
Coaches praise the newest Tigers' elite scoring but wonder about his commitment to defense.
Among the top 10 Mizzou storylines are Cuonzo Martin's ouster, and Desiree Reed-Francois' first year as athletic director. Among the 5 to watch is the beginning of the Luther Burden era.
Competition for the state's best 2023 prospects remains fierce as Eli Drinkwitz tries to build on back-to-back top 20 recruiting classes.
The fiery 43-year-old Tennessee baseball coach — and former De Smet Spartan — has the No. 1 Volunteers in the hunt for the College World Series.
Check out the full transcript of Dave Matter's weekly chat with Mizzou fans.
