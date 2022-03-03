Matter: Mizzou can't make QB decision out of fear

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Should there be concern about Tyler Macon not getting a fair shot to start and potential impact on future East St. Louis recruits? Hasn't that been an issue before?

A: Who says he's not getting a fair shot? He was working with the second unit during the open portion of Thursday’s practice with a receiver corps of Barrett Banister, Luther Burden and JJ Hester. So, based on those reps, he’s getting the same snaps as the team’s most experienced recruit and the team’s highest-ranked recruit in a decade.

Bottom line, if this staff had faith in the current QBs they wouldn't be trying so hard to add a transfer. You can't build a program and evaluate your personnel out of fear for how it might upset potential recruits. That theory is absurd. That kind of roster management gets coaches fired. Would East St. Louis recruits be more attracted to Mizzou if the Tigers play the lesser QB and lose games as long as he's from East St. Louis ... or be more attracted to Mizzou if they have a better offense and win more games? You play the guy you determine gives you the best chance to win games and keep your job. Period.

Making QB decisions based on the contender's zip code will hurt the head coach/program much more than losing out on recruits. You can't play the wrong QB and you can't make personnel decisions out of fear.

Something else no one ever mentions: Brady Cook is from St. Louis, too, and also played at a high school that produces Power 5 talent. For years he’s worked with trainers who have coached some of the area’s top prospects. If Cook doesn’t get a fair shot, is it going to have a potential impact on future STL recruits? How come one one ever makes that argument?

Q: It will be interesting if the Arizona State QB commits to see if Macon and Cook both leave.

A: Mizzou hoped that Daniels would commit before or shortly after he visited last weekend. That's what I was told just as he was leaving Columbia. Obviously he didn't commit. There's some buzz that LSU is in the mix. A couple of Pac-12 schools could be on his radar, too. Any quarterback addition should be expected to have ripple effects on the roster. The QBs on the team want to play. Another body in the building — especially an experienced Power 5 starter — creates a logjam. You don't bring in a three-year Power 5 starter to sit on the bench or even compete for the No. 1 job. He comes to start.

Earlier this week I talked to QB coach Bush Hamdan about the transfer portal's impact on QB situations. How delicate is your QB depth when every QB in the country is seemingly one step in the door or one step out the door?

Hamdan: "I think it always comes back to being connected. And if you're connected to the player, if there's a sense of trust, through honesty, you've still got to push these guys hard. I think they know that. So I don't know, I just keep going back to that connection thing. Even though more and more in college football it seems like people are always having another option, I think more so than ever that connection piece and that trust is really important."

Q: When I think about Daniels, I can’t help thinking about the Kelly Bryant era.

A: Just because he's a transfer? Maybe, but Daniels has played/started a lot more at Arizona State than Bryant played at Clemson. And you can make a case he's been a better player.

Here's how they compared:

Bryant at Clemson: 470 pass attempts, 66.2 completion percentage, 132.8 passer rating, 16 TDs, 10 INTs, 973 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs

Daniels at Arizona State: 723 pass attempts, 62.4 completion percentage, 143.4 passer rating, 32 TDs, 13 INTs, 1,288 rushing yards, 13 rushing TDs

Q: How well do you think Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida will perform in the SEC east in 2022? All three schools will have their own set of challenges — Kentucky (new offensive coordinator and the loss of key players), Florida (new coach and poor recruiting season) and South Carolina (new quarterback that is trying to reignite his game performance).

A: I think Kentucky is a top 15 team. They lost some important players, but bring back Will Levis and made an intriguing coordinator hire that they believe makes for a natural transition. This is not a flash-in-the-pan program. I expect them to win nine or 10 games every year until Mark Stoops' program shows any signs of decay. And it's only getting better. They're the SEC's version of Iowa. Nothing flashy but consistently very good, sometimes great.

Florida has undergone more changes, but I think they have a new head coach who will get more out of his roster. They return two talented QBs and added a transfer from Ohio State. I'll probably pick them closer to the bottom of the division, but I like the Billy Napier hire. Folks I know who have worked with him believe he'll thrive at Florida.

South Carolina showed some signs last year of being a year or two away from being competitive in the division. They landed a talented QB in Spencer Rattler and will surround him with some decent weapons.

If I had to fill out by SEC division picks right now, I'd go ...

1. Georgia

2. Kentucky

3. Tennessee

4. South Carolina

5. Florida

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt

Q: Can you make a case for Coach Zo to come back? If you are in the AD’s shoes, can anything that happens in these next presumably two games change your mind about the direction of the program?

A: I'll turn the question around. If I were in Reed-Francois’ chair and making the decision, here's what I'd want to hear and know before making the decision:

1. What is Martin’s plan for the roster? How is he going to address this team's obvious needs for next year?

2. How can the staff assure that this year was an outlier and the roster issues can be fixed immediately?

3. Does he believe his staff is equipped to coach and recruit an SEC contender? If not, what needs to change? Does he need more resources to attract a better staff?

4. What can Mizzou do in terms of name, image and likeness to enhance the program in ways that aren't happening currently?

I would need to hear compelling plans for each topic. And the answers have to be convincing enough to offset the concerns and financial/competitive risks of moving forward with Martin as head coach.

Q: I don't understand how Cuonzo and staff missed so badly on Jarron Coleman. He is NOT a point guard. His ball handling skills are atrocious and his decision-making is worse. With a good point guard, Mizzou is a .500 club. I would love to see Javon Pickett come back but it may be time for him to move on and make some money in Europe or the G-League.

I, too, admire Cuonzo but he may be fundamentally flawed as a talent evaluator. Maybe he concentrates too much on players whose skill sets are/were like his own. I think the handwriting is on the wall for him. Thanks, Mr. Martin, for making the Tigers, occasionally, respectable.

A: It's more than fair to criticize the talent evaluation. Based on conversations I had last summer, I think the staff was so relieved to move on from Xavier Pinson that they overvalued some of the transfers they brought in, including Coleman. There were some locker room issues last year even though the team was better on the floor. Martin liked the guys he brought in and figured there'd be less drama/discord internally. That's been true of this team. I haven't heard anything about locker room or chemistry issues. But ... the problems are more about talent and depth.

Q: Do you have any inside intel on the new defensive coordinator, Blake Baker? I do find it somewhat concerning that he didn't at least get a year into learning Wilks' defense. Will the fact that D.J. Smith will be co-defensive coordinator ease the transition? I'm also concerned about Baker's past stint at Miami. Wasn't it somewhat shaky?

A: He's not going to run Wilks' defense. They're going to share some terminology and it'll be a four-man front with two inside linebackers as part of the base package. But otherwise, he hasn't committed to any plans. Will they play two high safeties or stick one safety down in the box? Will they use a smaller/faster cornerback at the nickel position (like Wilks) or a bigger, strong safety (like Ryan Walters)? Does he favor more zone coverages over man? Is he a heavy blitzer? Lots of that is to be decided.

His two Miami defenses had mixed success. His first year (2019), the Canes were damn good: No. 12 in yards allowed per play, No. 18 in passing yards allowed, No. 17 in rush defense, No. 7 in sacks, No. 6 in tackles for loss. Miami wasn't as strong in 2020, but it wasn't a drastic drop-off.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.