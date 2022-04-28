Matter: NIL could be Mizzou's answer to Sam Horn's MLB option

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Dave, I suspect you’ve heard that Sam Horn has recently been projected at slot 71 of the upcoming MLB amateur draft. I’ve also heard that NIL compensation could be the deciding factor. This could be a very strange summer. He could graduate from high school in May arrive at Mizzou in June and (depending on his actual MLB draft slot) be gone by August. Your thoughts, please? Thanks.

A: MLB.com listed Horn as the 71st-best prospect in this summer's draft. That's not exactly the same as saying he's slotted as the 71st pick. He's had a very good senior season in baseball. Initially, I had heard about an injury concern, but that's apparently not the case any longer. As I reported back in December, Horn told me he hoped to have a football-or-baseball decision to make. “It really just depends on how high or low I go (in the draft),” Horn said at the time. “It’s definitely going to be a tough decision ... probably one of the hardest decisions I ever make. But I don’t really want to worry about that until I get to that point. I’m just trying to have a good baseball season and see how things work out, and then we’ll just go from there and make a decision when the time comes."

Mizzou's football staff wasn't worried about losing Horn to baseball during the winter and spring. It’s fair to say there’s more of a concern now. From what I've gathered he's still expected to be in Columbia in June for summer workouts. He has the Mizzou playbook. Drinkwitz has said numerous times, including just last week in St. Louis, that Horn will get a chance to win the quarterback job. But the MLB draft is July 11-13, about a month after he’ll report to MU for summer workouts.

It could come down to leverage. Will MLB teams avoid drafting him high for fear that he prefers college football? Maybe he'll leverage his MLB interest into better NIL deals from Mizzou. Either way, it would be in MU's best interest to have NIL money stockpiled for Horn to keep him on its campus for the next three years. Should be an interesting summer.

Q: How many wins will it take to make you feel good about the Gates hire?

How many wins will it take the average MU fan to feel good about the Gates hire?

Which of the new basketball recruits do you think will make the biggest impact? Thanks

A: I'd be impressed with a .500 record next year given the strength of the SEC and the fact the roster will have at least 10 new players. An NIT bid would be fine for a first-year coach in this league. No parades down Broadway, but it would mark progress.

I'm not sure about the average MU fan. A .500 team isn't going to set attendance records by any means, and an NIT bid won't impress the bandwagon element that expects instant success just because the new guy's name isn't Martin. It’s going to take results that exceed realistic expectations to win over the casual fan.

As for newcomers, D'Moi Hodge can score and defend. Noah Carter should have a chance to make an early impact. Both point guards will see the floor a lot, I would think.

Q: If this were five years ago, I'd feel really good about where Desiree Reed-Francois has put the football and basketball programs. And I'm still pretty confident about football. Coach Gates appears to be an excellent hire and his staff looks like — in the former world — they'd do great things. What I worry about is NIL will be our downfall ... that we won't get the financial backing that most of our competitors will have. Gary Pinkel warned Mizzou about the cost of joining the SEC but I'm sure even he didn't see this 10 years ago. It's the world we live in, but I don't think it will benefit Mizzou in the long run. Any insight into how the college sports landscape may look in five or 10 years?

A: It's impossible to see that far ahead when it comes to college sports. New NCAA leadership might set up new NIL guardrails. I've even talked to some state lawmakers who wonder if federal legislation will at some point enforce stricter rules on the NIL situation. Will the Power 5 programs eventually break off and form their own universe? Very possible.

For now, though, can Mizzou compete in the NIL arms race? Yes, to a degree. But not with the established powers that have bigger and stronger fan bases and deeper war chests at Alabama, LSU, Florida, etc. But it's not like Mizzou was competing financially with those programs before NIL. As time passes, there will be tiers to the NIL movement. Mizzou won't be in the top tier — but never was anyway. Here’s the fear: There are schools that are close to Mizzou in terms of revenue and prestige that also have stronger widespread support throughout their state. Those schools could lap Mizzou when it comes to NIL support. I’m looking at you, Arkansas.

I'm writing more about this topic in this week's College Sports Insider, notably a new state law — not in Missouri — that could drastically change the NIL game. Stay tuned.

Q: Coming out of high school, how did Brady Cook and Connor Bazelak compare in terms of rankings? I know they were different years, but how recruited were they by other schools?

A: Bazelak was a three/four-star prospect and had a bunch of offers from Power 5 schools in the same neighborhood as Mizzou in terms of quality. NC State. Pitt. West Virginia. Kentucky. Iowa. Purdue. Indiana. Rivals rated him a three-star pro-style QB and had him No. 24 at that position nationally. 247Sports rated him a four-star QB and the No. 13 pro-style QB in the class.

Cook was a three-star prospect by both sites: No. 29 pro-style by 247 and No. 19 by Rivals. Cook committed to Mizzou so early in the process that he probably cost himself some Power 5 offers, but he was intent on playing in Columbia. After a really good senior year at Chaminade, he got late interest from Kentucky and Arkansas but stuck with Mizzou.

Q: Dave, being an SEC West football fan, how do you see the SEC East finishing this year?

A: I'm an SEC West fan? Are we still doing this? (I’ll admit, I’m a Nick Saban fan for personal reasons for writing the foreword to my Gary Pinkel book. I’m entertained by Lane Kiffin. I admire Sam Pittman and his D-coordinator.) That said … if I had to fill out my SEC East preseason ballot right now, I'd go:

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. Kentucky

4. South Carolina

5. Missouri

6. Florida

7. Vanderbilt

I'll consider flipping the Vols with UK and Mizzou with the Gators, but as of today, that's how I'd slot the division.

Q: Dave, Baylor's quarterback from 2021, Gerry Bohanon, has entered the transfer portal. He still has two years of eligibility remaining. Do you hear of any interest from Drinkwitz? Thank you.

A: I have not heard if there's interest. He might be worth a nibble. He missed a couple of games late with an injury, including the Big 12 championship game win. But he put up decent numbers for a Power 5 QB: 145.9 passer rating, ran for over 300 yards and nine TDs. I'm not convinced he's an upgrade over Cook, but might be worth exploring.

Q: Is Mizzou football really in the "beggars can't be choosers" camp? I mean have things slipped enough since Gary Pinkel that we must settle for potential QB recruits who might play another sport? Obviously most of the big programs do not have this issue. It leaves fans, I think, wondering whether or not Drinkwitz is the guy for this program.

How is it that we have to worry about it? Why does Mizzou have to either settle for two guys who could not beat out the other guy last year OR a FRESHMAN who might have something better to do?

I still think Emory Jones is a better choice, given experience, to get through this coming season, but I know you disagree with that sentiment. But goodness, has Mizzou fallen so far?

A: The quarterback situation is going to have a major impact on how Drinkwitz's tenure is measured. He has to get that position figured out in the short term and in the long term. Though planning for the future in college football isn't what it used to be in the age of the portal and one-time transfer waivers.

I wouldn't put Sam Horn on a professional pitching mound just yet. A lot has to happen for him to decide that's his better option. But this was always a risk. I think Mizzou can get to another bowl game with Cook as the full-time quarterback this season. But clearly Drinkwitz wanted more experience in the room with how heavily he pursued a couple of transfers.

