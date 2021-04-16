Matter on Mizzou: Askren brings funk to celebrity boxing

Recruiting on the road costs coaches in two ways: time and money. Now they can save in both areas.

“What COVID has taught us is we can be more efficient in our recruiting,” Martin said. “We don't have to spend as many days out (on the road). Zoom calls is really helpful with a lot of that. You can build relationships with Zoom calls before you actually get a chance to meet the young man. … Financially, being fiscally responsible I think it'll be very important.”

“And I think,” he said, “more than ever we've been able to spend more time you’re your guys on your current campus. I think that is very important.”

4. Back to the portal

Mizzou is out of the running for Creighton forward and Lee’s Summit native Christian Bishop, who will be deciding between Kansas, North Carolina and Texas.

A very intriguing big man entered the portal Friday: Texas A&M 6-7 sophomore Emanuel Miller, one of the SEC’s league leaders in scoring (18.2) and rebounds (8.2) and led the league in field goal percentage (57.1). Competition will be fierce.

Remember De’Vion Harmon, Oklahoma’s No. 2 scorer who missed the NCAA Tournament because of COVID? He’s in the portal and should have plenty of suitors.