Matter on Mizzou: Brookshire pledge begins backcourt rebuild

Hoerstkamp is a true three-point stance tight end who puts his hand in the dirt as an in-line tight end on 85 to 90 percent of Washington’s snaps, coach Derick Heflin said. Washington runs an under-center flexbone system. He can snag passes downfield or over the middle but he’s no stranger to trading blows at the point of attack.

“As far as a player, he’s a very skilled receiver with great ball skills,” Heflin said. “He started on our basketball team since he was a freshman so he has the ability to go get the ball. He’s good at going across the middle. We do a lot of play-action stuff with him and run him off drag routes.

“As far as a blocker, he gets of the ball and plays with a nasty streak. He really likes to finish his blocks.”

Schools started recruiting Hoerstkamp as a defensive end — Kansas State even liked him as a three-technique defensive tackle, Heflin said — but once Kentucky’s staff got in the mix and recruited him to play tight end, that’s been the trend for schools interested in the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder.

“In my conversations I’ve had with him, he just wants to do whatever’s best for the team,” Heflin said, “and whatever fits the need and gets him on the field the most.”