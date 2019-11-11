COLUMBIA, Mo. — When Barry Odom stepped in front of the Mizzou backdrop late Saturday night deep inside Sanford Stadium to explain Missouri's latest loss, you figured he’d talk about his dysfunctional offense, not making enough big plays, not establishing the run, not extending drives, not scoring in the red zone.
We’ve heard it all before. We all know the problems. We have no idea if they can be fixed. The Tigers had two weeks to prepare for the Georgia game and still crossed into Bulldogs territory just twice in 12 possessions, albeit without their starting quarterback and leading receiver against the Southeastern Conference’s No. 1 defense.
Either way, there was nothing surprising about the offensive no-show. Not since a month ago today has anyone seen this Missouri offense show any competence when it comes to blocking, running, passing and catching. Nothing Odom could say after the game would explain the offensive power outage. He doesn’t have the answers.
I was more interested in the other major hurdle Odom faces as the season enters the fourth quarter — as critical a three-game stretch as he’s ever faced in his four years in charge.
Is this team as broken on the inside as it appears to be on the outside?
This is a team that talked about going 12-0 when the NCAA sanctions were first announced and a team that admitted to celebrating in their hotel when South Carolina knocked off Georgia. That was a month ago. And now Mizzou sits 5-4, in danger of slipping back to .500 as No. 11 Florida comes to Columbia on Saturday.
How much does Odom feel challenged to fix the morale of this team, I asked him.
“We’ll be OK,” he said. “It’s always a challenge. I don't want to minimize that (question). But I know the buttons to push. I'm ready to get back home and let's get back to work. We're going to be OK. That is a reason of question and concern for everyone. But we're going to be all right.
"I know what we've got. I know what I've got to do. And I know what our staff’s got to do. It's not easy, because you've got to control the noise between your ears. The great thing about that is you get the chance to do it. Now the mental toughness of being able to do it day after day after day, the more you sit around and allow yourself to fall into that then it's more difficult. But we know that we got an opportunity here in a few days to get back in the arena and we’ve got to find a way to win a game.
"So we're going to push really hard, and I'm going to push them with everything I’ve got in every area. I like the foundation that we're on. Because of the relationships and the way this place and our organization is built, we're gonna be all right.”
The state of any team’s locker room is usually as good or bad as the product on the field at the time, and when pressed about what’s happening behind closed doors, players interviewed in Athens followed Odom’s lead.
Is there bad morale in that locker room?
“I don’t think it’s that at all,” receiver Barrett Banister said. “Before the game and this week at practice we had a lot of energy. We were working hard. We had a plan in place. For whatever reason we came out here tonight and our plan didn’t work out.”
“Why wouldn’t we be a family?” left tackle Yasir Durant said. “We’re going to be a family until the end.”
Last week, Odom talked about the danger of a split locker room, when one unit that’s playing well starts pointing fingers at a unit that’s struggling. He hasn’t sensed that with this team.
“I've been through that before as a coordinator, been through it as position coach,” he said. “If you've got a close team, then you don't start pointing fingers. We all know what we're doing. We're working together and we're going to need each other. We're going to need everyone in that locker room down the stretch to be all in. I think that we're close enough as a team and relationship-wise with the things that this group has been through since January. We all know we've got to be better.”
Saturday’s game reminded me of a game from Odom’s senior season at Mizzou, almost 20 years ago to the day, when the Tigers lost 37-0 at Oklahoma. The offense didn’t venture into the red zone until the final couple minutes, just like Saturday in Athens. Against a Sooners offense with Mike Leach at coordinator and Josh Heupel at quarterback, Odom’s defense held its ground most of the day. But the offense was putrid. Tigers coach Larry Smith didn’t take questions after the game, offering only a quick 18-second tirade: “Our offense absolutely stunk. It was the most pathetic thing I've ever seen in my life. Our defense fought their butts off. Other than that, I have no comment."
It was the second of three shutouts the Tigers suffered that fall. Smith kept his job after the 4-7 season, but he revamped his offensive staff for the 2000 season, only to get fired after a 3-8 finish.
For Odom to avoid such a fate, he better be right about the state of his locker room. The Tigers aren’t going to snap out of their funk on the field if any issues are lingering internally. Odom and his seniors were lauded all offseason for standing in solidarity against the NCAA sanctions. Now he needs leaders to pull this team out of the ditch. It’s easy to identify those leaders on defense: Jordan Elliott, Nick Bolton, DeMarkus Acy. What about on offense?
Kelly Bryant is a captain, but it’s hard to lead when you’re hurt. It’s also hard when you’re a newcomer and never experienced two consecutive losses, much less three.
Larry Rountree is a captain, but his production has fallen off dramatically. He hasn’t talked to the media since the Vanderbilt game. He didn't start Saturday for the first time all season.
The offensive line continues to struggle. Durant and center Trystan Colon-Castillo try to provide answers, but they’re at a loss to explain the root of the problems.
At this rate, what the coaches and players say only mean so much. They’re not going to quote themselves into a victory over Florida or Tennessee. Whether or not there’s strife within the shiny new walls of the team’s new locker room, Saturdays matter most. Can Odom and his staff unlock the problems and salvage this disaster in the making?
STATS THAT MATTER
3
That’s how many consecutive games the Tigers have now failed to hit 300 yards of offense. They’ve totaled 780 yards in the losses to Vandy, Kentucky and Georgia. That’s 4.2 yards per play. That’s down from 6.2 yards per play in the five home wins.
Prior to this three-game stretch, Odom’s teams have never gone three straight games without at least one game of 400 yards, much less 300. In Odom’s first three seasons, the Tigers had just four games with less than 300 yards: one in 2016 (at LSU), one in 2017 (vs. Purdue) and two in 2018 (at Alabama, vs. Kentucky).
We’re now approaching the Dread October of 2015 in terms of offensive ineptitude: That year the Tigers had three straight October games without a touchdown and just 609 yards of offense.
44.8
That was Jake Fromm’s completion percentage, the worst of any game in his three-year career that’s spanned 38 games at Georgia. Hard to blame this one on the Mizzou defense, especially the secondary. Fromm converted some crucial third downs early and Lawrence Cager and George Pickens made some important catches. But Odom’s defense made the third-year starter look far more ordinary than most opponents have managed.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
We could give it to the entire Georgia defense, but here's a nod to Rodrigo Blankenship, who nailed four field goals and rescued a scuffling Georgia offense with kicks of 20, 29, 47 and 48 yards. The Bulldogs know they don’t have to be the most prolific offensive team as long as they play suffocating defense and get Blankenship close to the 30-yard line. That was a winning formula on Saturday.
LOOKING GOOD
• We’re going to open this segment with words of wisdom from Durant, the team’s senior offensive tackle: “Man, we lost. There ain’t no, ‘Well, we did good with this and that.’ We lost. Ain’t really nothing good to come out of a loss.”
• True, Yasir, but freshman QB Connor Bazelak did some good things on Mizzou’s one and only series that pierced the red zone. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 64 yards. He didn’t get sacked and made quick decisions in the short passing game. Definitely something to build on for the rookie.
• Mizzou’s up-the-middle defensive trio remains one of the best in the SEC. Elliott, Bolton and safety Tyree Gillespie looked right at home on the big stage at Sanford Stadium and went toe to toe with Georgia’s lineman and playmakers. Bolton deserves first-team All-SEC honors and the others have a case, too.
• Between Derek Dooley’s game plan and Powell’s decision-making, Missouri put all their stock in the Albert Okwuegbunam investment. Nine of the Tigers’ 34 passes targeted the tight end. That’s a season-high targets for No. 81. He only came up with four receptions, but this time the intent was there to get him involved.
NEEDS SOME WORK
• What happened to Mizzou’s wide receivers? The staff gushed about Jalen Knox’s offseason. He’s barely visible these days. Kam Scott couldn’t secure what could have gone for an 82-yard touchdown down the sideline on a perfectly placed pass by Powell. For the season, in the SEC only Alabama and LSU have more 40-yard pass completions than Mizzou’s eight, but the big-play threat has all but vanished these last three weeks.
“When you see all the great offenses in college football and the professional league, they have explosive plays,” Banister said. “It backs the defense up. It opens up your run game. Safeties don’t get to play down as low. They have to back up a little bit. Obviously there’s a big effect that explosive plays have and we have to find a way to get our receivers down the field and when that opportunity comes, make that catch and make that play.”
• Georgia’s defensive front might be the best in the country outside of Ohio State, but 55 yards on 21 carries from your running backs isn’t going to do anything against anyone.
• Another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the Tigers. This one on Scott, just two plays after he couldn’t snag the deep ball. The sophomore couldn’t stop himself from shoving a Georgia defender right in front of the officials, the latest needless penalty for a team that does this week after week. Through nine games, Mizzou has 12 personal fouls and five penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct, drawn by 13 different players. Markell Utsey has two personal fouls and an unsportsmanlike conduct, while Scott has two for unsportsmanlike conduct. Mizzou leads the SEC with 69 penalty yards per game. If that average sticks it would be the highest average for any SEC team since Mizzou and Texas A&M joined the league in 2012.
Mizzou is No. 115 nationally in penalty yards, but here’s where that stat can be misleading: Two teams averaging more penalty yards are in the playoff hunt, Oregon (No. 118) and Oklahoma (No. 129), while the nation’s most penalized team, Cincinnati, is 8-1 and ranked No. 17.
TWITTER MAILBAG
@TerryThomasson: Will we see any more of Bazalek this season? Seems to be closer to Lock(ish) than Bryant or Powell, and it seems that’s more conducive to Dooley’s offense.
I can’t imagine we’ll see Bazelak in more than two of the final games, because that would cost him a year of eligibility. If Bryant is fully healthy, like Odom indicated he would be this week, then my hunch is they stick with Bryant until he can’t play. Bazelak might develop into a better drop-back passer and fit nicely into Dooley’s system, but Dooley’s offense worked just fine with a healthy Bryant when he was used as a running threat and threw the ball outside of the pocket on designed rollouts.
Here's a warning: Don't get caught up in this week's depth chart release or whatever Odom says publicly. Odom said as late as Thursday night that Bryant would be a game-time decision in Athens ... and on Saturday Powell said the coaches told him Wednesday he was starting.
@1ScottBaker: What do you make of the theory that "something" happened internally after the Ole Miss game that we don't know about? Conspiracy theory or no?
As a reporter I’ll report what I can on anything I learn. Nothing would surprise me, but I don’t have any evidence to support any theories. Sometimes things just happen over time and there’s no smoking gun or tipping point that caused the downfall.
For five weeks Mizzou beat up on some teams that have proven to be pretty bad. West Virginia is 3-6. Troy is 4-5. Ole Miss is 4-6. South Carolina is 4-6. Missouri’s offense was obviously good enough to win those games, but it wasn’t exactly scoring points like LSU or Alabama. Defensive touchdowns helped mask some struggles the offense had in some of those games. Take away the two defensive scores against South Carolina and that’s a one-possession game. The Tigers averaged less than 5 yards per play against West Virginia and South Carolina. Looking back, that’s not all that impressive. Maybe it should have raised some red flags.
Otherwise, I still contend this team got overly confident after the Ole Miss game —players admitted they broke out into cheers that day when South Carolina upset Georgia — and they thought they’d roll over Vanderbilt. After the Vandy game, some players talked like it was just a fluke. At that point it was fair to wonder about leadership and which direction this thing was headed.
@Mizter_Ford: What will it take for Mizzou to decide to offer the type of money to attract a top football coach. Will it ever happen or will we always be a school that looks for "value coaches' because of our comparatively small athletic budget?
Where will that money magically come from? Mizzou operated in the red each of the last two fiscal years despite increases in donations. Until ticket sales increase dramatically, I don’t see how Mizzou can offset the exorbitant costs of having to compete in the SEC. Also, it’s not just head coaches you have to pay in football, but millions more in staff pay. Odom’s salary is near the bottom of the SEC, but the MU staff pay is near the middle of the conference. Mizzou didn’t hire Odom just because he’d come cheap. It’s not like coaches were banging on the door for the job in November 2015. Mizzou paid Odom his market rate — and you can argue they paid way above it considering Memphis was the only other place that wanted to hire him as a head coach.