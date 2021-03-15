Matter on Mizzou: Did the Tigers get shafted with No. 9 seed?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — What happened to Mizzou’s NCAA Tournament seed?
Just four weeks ago the NCAA Basketball Committee had the Tigers as a No. 4 seed and the No. 16 overall seed on the bracket. That was on Feb. 13. On Sunday, the Tigers were officially seeded as a No. 9 and the No. 33 seed overall in the tournament.
Between Feb. 13 and Sunday, Mizzou went 3-5, with three of the losses against teams in the NCAA field (Arkansas twice, LSU) and one win over a team in the field (Florida).
While it’s hardly a miscarriage of justice or blatant seeding malpractice, it’s worth a closer look. Landing on the 9 line is essentially the same as the 8 line, though it’s far different from getting a 7 seed because of what lies ahead in Round 2. Just five spots on the overall bracket separate Mizzou, the highest 9 seed at No. 33, and Florida, the lowest 7 seed at No. 28. But consider their vastly different paths to the Sweet 16. If Mizzou gets past Oklahoma, the No. 32 overall seed, next up is No. 1 seed Goliath, errr Gonzaga, the field’s only undefeated team, and surely a Vegas favorite in every game the rest of the way.
Florida, just five seeds higher than Mizzou, opens with No. 38 Virginia Tech, but then faces a much more forgiving second-round matchup with Ohio State, a worthy 2 seed but the field’s No. 6 overall — and a team that lost five of its last eight games. Gonzaga has lost five of its last 86 games!
That’s the downside of falling on the 8-9 line.
Apparently the NCAA Basketball Committee didn’t put as much stock in the Tigers’ seven Quad 1 victories as expected and put more emphasis on MU’s NET ranking (No. 47), the quality of the SEC (or lack thereof) and MU’s efficiency margins.
Mizzou was 7-6 in Quad 1 games. That’s more wins than any team on the 6, 7 and 8 lines in the tournament — and would be tied for the most Quad 1 wins on the 5 line with Creighton.
On the 6 line, USC (3-4), BYU (3-4) and San Diego State (1-3) have as many Quad 1 wins combined as Missouri. Oregon, a 7 seed, and a team Missouri defeated on a neutral court, was just 2-3 in Quad 1 games.
The biggest head scratcher is Florida as a 7 seed and the No. 28 seed overall. The Gators were 5-5 in Quad 1 games and went 3-6 against teams that made the NCAA field, compared to Mizzou at 9-4. Florida lost the season’s only head-to-head matchup with Missouri on its home floor. Florida’s three best NET wins were Tennessee (No. 13) West Virginia (24) and LSU (28), while Mizzou’s best NET wins were Illinois (3), Alabama (7), Tennessee (13) and Arkansas (14). Both Florida and Mizzou lost to Mississippi State (No. 82), while the Gators had bad losses to Kentucky (60) and South Carolina (142). Mizzou beat those two teams but lost to Auburn (66), Georgia (98) and Ole Miss twice (53).
What does the NCAA selection committee use to choose and seed the teams? From the NCAA:
“The components of the NET include the Team Value Index, which is based on game results and factors game location, the opponent and outcome, as well as net efficiency, winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage and a capped scoring margin.”
Other criteria the committee considers in the selections process:
• An extensive season-long evaluation of teams through watching games, conference monitoring calls and regional advisory committee rankings
• Complete box scores and results
• Head-to-head results and results versus common opponents
• Imbalanced conference schedules and results
• Overall and nonconference strength of schedule
• Quality of wins and losses
• Road record
• Player and coach availability
• Various computer metrics
A few thoughts on those factors:
• Jeremiah Tilmon, MU’s second-team All-SEC center and the league leader for shooting percentage, missed two games, both losses, though one of those was an overtime defeat to Arkansas, the No. 9 overall seed in the field.
• The Tigers were 5-4 in SEC road games (three road wins against NCAA Tournament teams), 1-0 in nonconference road games (a win over Tournament team Wichita State) and 2-1 in neutral-site games (including a win over Tournament team Oregon.) Overall, that’s an 8-5 record away from Columbia. In the SEC, only Alabama had a better record in regular-season road games than MU’s 6-4. The SEC’s other four NCAA Tournament teams were a combined 18-19 in road games.
• KenPom ranked Mizzou’s strength of schedule No. 25 overall. There are 18 at-large teams seeded ahead of MU in the tournament with lower strength of schedule rankings. The only at-large teams with stronger schedules and seeded below Mizzou are Big Ten teams: Michigan State, Rutgers and Maryland.
• Quality of wins and losses. The Tigers didn’t have any Quad 3 or 4 losses. Four teams were seeded ahead of Mizzou despite multiple Quad 3 losses: Colorado, Creighton, Oklahoma State and Oregon. OSU also had a whopping 10 Quad 1 wins, though Creighton had seven (same as Mizzou) while Colorado and Oregon have just five combined Quad 1 wins.
One piece the NCAA removed from its criteria more than a decade ago was the “last 10 games” factor. Still, there’s a human element to measuring teams based on how they’re trending heading into the postseason. The Tigers are 4-6 in their last 10 games. That doesn’t stand up well against the teams on the 6, 7 and 8 lines.
6: USC (6-4), Texas Tech (5-5), BYU (7-3), San Diego State (10-0)
7: Oregon (8-2), UConn (7-3), Clemson (7-3), Florida (5-5)
8: LSU (7-3), Loyola (9-1), North Carolina (6-4), Oklahoma (4-6).
But did the committee undervalue the SEC? Perhaps.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has a sneaking suspicion that was the case, too.
“Respectfully, that’s probably always the case,” he said Sunday, “because it's such a high-powered league, and football is so big, so successful. Then I think what happens is when Kentucky's not in there you assume the league is down. But it’s a great league. LSU and Alabama can score as well as anybody in the country. You pick the team. What Mike White has done (at Florida) has been remarkable. Lose the player of the year (Keyontae Johnson) and you stay the course. Man, that’s unbelievable. When I was in the league the first time (at Tennessee) I felt that way. But that's why you got to go out there and just do the job.”
Then again, LSU is an 8 seed despite nearly winning the SEC tournament but is the highest seeded of the four 8s.
Missouri is a 9 seed despite the strong record against the NCAA field (9-4) but is the highest seeded of the four 9s.
Alabama didn’t get the coveted 1 seed despite winning the SEC regular-season and tournament championship but is the highest seeded of the four 2s.
Arkansas is the highest seeded of the four 3s.
Overall, the six SEC teams were among the top 33 seeds in the field. There are 11 conferences with multiple teams in the field. Here is how each multi-bid conference ranked by average overall seed:
West Coast Conference (2 teams): 12
Big 12 (7 teams): 14.9
SEC (6 teams): 20.5
Big Ten (9 teams): 20.9
American (2 teams): 26.5
Big East (4 teams): 27
ACC (7 teams): 28.6
Pac-12 (5 teams: 31.2
Mountain West (2 teams): 33
Atlantic 10 (2 teams): 38
Missouri Valley (2 teams): 39
In the past four games, Jeremiah Tilmon has averaged 9.3 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 turnovers.
Missouri played a tough schedule and beat a lot of good teams this season, but neither fact impressed the NCAA Tournament selecrtion committee.
The winner likely meets No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the second round.