The Missouri football season is two-thirds complete and already feels like a lost cause after back-to-back losses at Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Barry Odom didn’t have any great answers for his team’s latest defeat late Saturday night in Lexington, Ky., a game that raised more questions and concerns about this team, the state of the program and Odom’s future.
With a bye week and games left to play, it feels too early to start mindlessly speculating about coaching searches and replacement candidates. We’ll save that talk for when it’s necessary.
For now, it’s time to explore the most recent meltdown, a 29-7 loss at Kentucky, a middling SEC East team with a one-dimensional offense and rebuilt defense. The Tigers were coming off five straight home wins before this two-game road skid, though those victories look less impressive by the week. West Virginia and Troy are 3-4. South Carolina and Ole Miss are 3-5.
One question I had for Odom after the game: Did the homestand give the Tigers a false sense of confidence?
“Yeah, I don't know,” Odom said. “I'd like to thank whether we're at home or on the road that we’d play the same, but obviously, we haven't. There's ways that you develop real confidence. For whatever reason, in a moment of times when things didn't go, really our way, I don't see the same group yet. I've got to find I've got to find the answers for that. We've got to continue to work in the program. It doesn't matter home, away, wherever you're playing, you've got to bring the same A game, the same mentality, the same focus, the same execution. I thought we had a really good week of practice.
“You know, I thought we're going to play a lot better we did tonight and we didn't. And that's hard to take. It's hard to admit. But that's also what I just saw for four quarters.”
Odom “doesn’t see the same group yet” when things start to spiral. That’s obvious but also candid for the coach to admit.
On the road, teams have to create their own energy and enthusiasm so that when things go poorly they can recover quickly in a foreign environment without having the crowd at its back. This team has failed to do that three times this year. Those problems go back to all the buzzwords coaches use to describe the state of their team inside the locker room: culture, leadership, discipline, mental toughness. You can’t create those things out of a playbook — and it might be too late to create them now.
Another troubling sign for this team: Ten more penalties (two were declined or offsetting), including two personal fouls and an unsportsmanlike conduct foul. We saw more late hits and after-the-whistle nonsense. Tempers are going to flare in conference games, and once again, the Tigers lost their poise and composure.
“They're all going to be heated, contested battles,” Odom said. “That’s the sign of a mature team when you can go into that and you play between the whistle and then when it's over, it's over and you go and play the next play. So I've got to do a better job on making them and allowing them to understand that football is going to be a physical game. There’s going to be things that don't go your way. … That's being mentally tough and a competitor.”
More questions and concerns:
What happened to the running game?
Missouri’s offensive line got a strong push early. The running game was working. On designed running plays, the Tigers had runs of 6, 6, 13 and 12 yards — all on the second possession. For the rest of the first half, Mizzou called only four more designed runs, the last coming on the half’s final play. It’s hard to get into your playbook when you can’t move the chains, but even in the pouring rain, the Tigers got away from a running game that was effective early. Odom didn’t see it that way.
“I don't really feel like we had a lot of running room too much in the first or second quarter,” he said. “I want to go back and look. I thought there were times when we had opportunities with numbers (in the box), but we didn't make guys miss when it was a one on one situation. We didn't run it effectively enough in any part of the game to establish the run game the way we needed to.”
According to SECStatCat.com, the Tigers ran inside power read running plays 13 times for 67 yards for 5.2 yards per attempts. Those runs had a 46 percent success rate Saturday, compared to MU’s season average of 35.3 percent success rate. For the game, Mizzou’s three running backs averaged 4.6 yards per carry — but they combined for only 25 carries. Considering the conditions and that healthy average, it’s fair to wonder why the Tigers didn’t run more.
What happened to the passing game?
Mizzou didn’t connect on a single pass that was targeted beyond 10 yards, going 0 for 3. Kelly Bryant’s farthest target was 12 yards past the line of scrimmage — and the pass was incomplete. With so much focus on the short and intermediate routes, the Tigers have to play pitch and catch — and instead produced seven drops. Not all drops are created equally. Not every throw that was dropped was a perfect strike. But the receivers had chances to stretch the field and move the chains.
Remember when the coaches raved about Jalen Knox in the spring and August? He’s become a non-factor in the passing game. Bryant targeted All-American tight end Albert Okwuegbunam just one time on his 19 attempts.
Is the defense letting down?
Twice the Tigers took the ball away from Kentucky and gave it to the offense near midfield. The two ensuing possessions netted all of 10 yards and ended with punts. Odom’s defense has dropped off some lately — UK scored on four consecutive possessions in the second quarter — but it’s still the more consistent unit on this team. On Saturday, we saw some missed tackles and some frustration penalties. We saw defenders struggling to get off blocks. In the second half, though, the defense allowed just one extensive drive — and had the Cats stopped on another series were it not for the fake punt conversion. Can Odom’s defense continue to carry the burden for a dysfunctional offense?
“Obviously we want the offense to score, but we have to keep fighting,” safety Joshuah Bledsoe said. “It doesn’t matter what happens on the other side of the ball. We have to keep going, because if (Kentucky) don’t score, they don’t win.”
What’s the challenge internally?
Forget about Georgia. The Tigers will get to Athens soon enough. (That game on Nov. 9 will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.) What has to happen first this week during the bye week? Center Trystan Colon-Castillo said players aren’t doing enough “off the field,” saying some “aren't taking take care of our business outside of the facility, outside of practice.”
That’s not a healthy sign in late October. For now, Odom’s message to his players after the game was clear, Colon-Castillo said.
“Staying together,” he said. “That’s going to be big, staying together as a team. … I don't know what's going through everybody’s head, but we need to stay together as a family. When everybody starts butting heads and going different directions, it can be way worse than what it is. I’ve been here when everyone was butting heads and we went 4-8 (in 2016).”
“No whining or crying to each other, pointing fingers. None of that,” linebacker Nick Bolton said. “We just need to come together as a team and as a unit.”
If that doesn’t take place, Odom knows what could happen.
“If we start to fracture then we don’t have a chance the next four weeks,” he said. “Nobody wants to hear that, but that’s reality. This is not the first time we’ve stared into some adversity. And it won’t be the last. We’ll go back to work. I’m going to push and guide and mentor and love and keep moving these guys forward.”
STATS THAT MATTER
25
That’s how many passes Mizzou has dropped this season, the most in the SEC, by far. The Tigers’ drop rate is 10.2 percent. Again, the highest in the SEC by far. As of this week, per SECStatCat.com, the next-highest drop rate in the SEC belongs to Arkansas and Mississippi State at 6.9 percent. It’s a real problem with this team and you can’t blame J’Mon Moore this time. Okwuegbunam leads the team with five drops. Tyler Badie, Knox and Kam Scott all have four.
3
That’s how many touchdown drives the Tigers have since the start of the fourth quarter of the Ole Miss game — in 29 possessions. And one of those TDs was a one-play drive for 6 yards after Cam Wilkins’ interception return at Vandy. In those 29 possessions, the Tigers have punted 13 times, turned the ball over five times and missed three field goals. This isn’t 2015 bad for the Mizzou offense but it’s getting close. Mizzou has eight three-and-out series the last two weeks.
5
Division opponents from the Big 12 and SEC that have beaten the Tigers five straight years since 1996, with Kentucky becoming the fifth. The Big 12 launched in 1996, and during their time in the league, the Tigers lost five straight to Colorado (1999-2003), 13 straight to Kansas State (1993-2005) and 24 Nebraska (1979-2002). In the SEC, Georgia has beaten the Tigers each of the last five years (20014-18).
PLAYER OF THE GAME
The Tigers knew what was coming with Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback, but tackling him proved to be more difficult than knowledge. The converted receiver ran for 204 yards on 21 carries and carried the Cats to victory while only completing three passes. Maybe most impressive, even though Bowden took the snap out of pistol or shotgun formations all night he only lost 2 yards on all those rushing attempts.
LOOKING GOOD
• The Mizzou defense remains stout up the middle with D-tackle Jordan Elliott, linebacker Nick Bolton and safety Tyree Gillespie. It’s been a long time since the Tigers had such ferocious tacklers at each level of the defense. Gillespie’s return from targeting jail clearly sparked the defense in the third quarter. He had five tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Bolton had another 12 spots. Elliott was MU’s second-leading tackler with six stops, including five solo stops. All three are All-SEC candidates.
• Badie is this team’s Marcus Murphy, an all-purpose threat every time he touches the ball. His 74-yard touchdown on a screen pass was MU’s longest play from scrimmage all season.
• The game was all but decided, but it sure looked like the backs and receivers carried out their runs harder when Taylor Powell was in the game for Bryant. That’s not to say they don’t play hard for Bryant, but I thought there was a noticeable uptick in intensity when Powell came into the game. That’s the sign of a team that hasn’t completely waved the white flag.
• Powell doesn’t say much in interviews, but he chose his words perfectly when asked about Bryant. He could have campaigned for the starting job and ignited some controversy but instead offered this: “He’s our team captain. He’s our leader. He’s the guy on our team. I’ve got the utmost respect for him. He’s a heck of a leader and a heck of a friend, too. He’s what Mizzou is all about.”
NEEDS SOME WORK
• The clock management on MU’s final series of the first half was abysmal. It’s one thing to call a timeout after a 7-yard completion on first down, but to call another timeout after a sack that put the Tigers in third and 8 on their 27 with 30 seconds left … that’s a decision even the most aggressive play-callers usually won't make, especially with a hobbled quarterback and a leaky offensive line. The Tigers got what they deserved on the next snap: a sack, a fumble and a turnover. Even if Mizzou anticipated Kentucky calling a timeout after the sack, you force the Cats to burn one there and leave them with fewer stops should they get the ball back. Odom admitted after the game it was a bad call in hindsight.
• Tucker McCann has missed his last three field goal tries —and Saturday’s 45-yarder wasn’t close to the uprights. He’s connected on just 11 of 17 attempts. No Power 5 team has missed more field goals than Missouri this season. This doesn’t seem like a fixable problem this late in the season and this late in his career.
• Every time Kentucky punter Max Duffy caught the ball, he surveyed the field for a half a second before kicking the ball. Odom’s staff knew he was a threat to run if MU’s alignment wasn’t right. The Tigers used two returnmen against the All-American candidate, and that left MU with one fewer blocker upfield. Early in the fourth quarter, with only walk-on defensive lineman Cannon York to beat on the right edge, Duffy found a crease and sure enough scampered for the first down — just when Mizzou’s defense had made another important stop.
“Great play by them, bad design by us,” Odom said. “The punter, we've seen it for seven games now. He sits there and waits and if you’ve got a return on and you don’t have enough guys to stop him, he’s going to take off. It’s not the first time he’s done it. That is frustrating.”
• Fourth and 2 with any chance of a comeback on the line … and the play is a slant to Dominic Gicinto? Powell put the ball on his target but it was too low to snag. Where is your All-American tight end on that play? At some point, the 6-5 Okwuegbunam has to post-up a smaller defender and make a play.
• What happened to Barrett Banister? All he did last year and early this season was make clutch catches when the team needed to move the chains. He’s got the best hands on the team and finds ways to get open. Is he the biggest, quickest or fastest? No, but the guys who are all of those things aren’t producing.
TWITTER MAILBAG
Time for a few of your questions:
@KWDinwiddie19: Why does Odom fail to demote players not performing? Is the depth that bad. For example: Knox, Scott, McCann, Williams, Bledsoe, and some of the OL. Time to give others a chance.
Tre Williams was Mizzou’s best defensive end on Saturday and has been for most of the season. Bledsoe is one of the better players on this defense and has been one of the SEC's top safeties most of the season. They’ve been demoting and switching offensive linemen all season. With all the guys who have played the staff clearly believes these five give them the best chance to win. It’s fair to wonder when or if they’ll ever give another kicker a shot, but Odom has always had faith in McCann, especially since he booted that 57-yarder at South Carolina last year. As for the receivers, I’ve wondered why Banister doesn’t get more of a look in the slot, but this team just doesn’t have other options on the outside to replace Knox and Scott. Scott was the most impressive receiver in camp. He’s got the talent to be a major playmaker.
@ruppelr: Are the most talked about NFL guys on MU's offense playing too tight worrying about their future? When I look at the effort of guys like Bolton and Gillespie just flowing and balling, it makes the 2 offensive guys look like they are in safe mode. The result is a punchless offense.
Good question, but at this rate, Okwuegbunam needs to be more physical as a blocker and more consistent as a receiver to boost his NFL draft stock. He hasn’t played like a first-round prospect. He wasn’t anywhere close to one coming out of 2018 and I’d be surprised right now if he’d get a first-round grade. Rountree has been hot and cold all season. He needs carries to be effective.
@JasonRalston1: After the Vandy game, I wondered if the team found out that they were banned from post season but the school just had not announced it yet. Wondered if that was the reason for the huge letdown. Any substance to that? Could they know and the school has not announced it yet?
Take off the tinfoil hat. Mizzou hasn’t heard anything from the NCAA yet. And when the final ruling is ready, the NCAA releases the report to the public — not the university. It’s not Mizzou’s report to release.
@YaleHollander: Why does there seem to be such a drastic drop in the overall quality of play away from Faurot? I refuse to believe the home crowd plays that big of a role in the way the guys perform on the field.
I don’t understand the difference in performance between road and home other than what I wrote earlier: Teams have to generate their own energy and enthusiasm on the road. Maybe this team just can’t motivate itself unless good things are happening on the field. I’ve covered teams that thrived on the chance to play on the road. The 2013 Mizzou team was like that. They loved having the crowd against them. Go back and watch highlights of the 2013 Georgia game. The players soaked up the atmosphere and enjoyed being the enemy. It takes some supreme confidence to play that loose on the road — and that team had confident players who could create their own energy in any setting. Pinkel urged that team to enjoy the road experience and playing in all these historic, jam-packed SEC stadiums, instead of tyring to pretend that a road game was the same as a home game. It’s a lesson he learned from Jim Harbaugh when he was coaching the 49ers.