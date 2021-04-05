Matter on Mizzou: Martin's roster makeover adds three intriguing perimeter pieces

5. A few Mizzou nuggets: How does Mark Smith fit in at Kansas State? Hearing he wants to play point guard and that factored into his decision to play for the Wildcats. That wasn’t going to happen for him at Mizzou. … Former Tiger Jontay Porter has now appeared in four games with the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s only scored in one of those games but it was a unique stat line against Utah on March 27: five points, four rebounds, two steals in seven minutes. Per @SBNGrizzlies, he became just the 10th player in NBA history to log those numbers in seven minutes of less. … Incoming Mizzou freshman Kaleb Brown was named Alabama’s Class 5A player of the year after leading his team to the state championship. As a senior he averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. … Mizzou softball is doing damage across the SEC. The Tigers (28-7, 6-3) are in fourth place in the conference and lead the SEC in batting average (.350), on-base percentage (.430), runs (265), hits (336), doubles (66) and total bases (566) while ranking second in slugging (.590) and home runs (52).