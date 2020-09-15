Matter on Mizzou: Michael Porter Jr. takes his lumps — and learns

"He’s not scared of any hitter or any stage,” former Mizzou shortstop Ryan Howard, now a Giants minor-leaguer, said at the time. "He’s not going to back down. He was a freshman last year and he came out and acted like he was a fourth-year or fifth-year senior. The first game of the year he was pumping strikes. I asked him, ‘You nervous?’ He said, ‘Nah.’”

4. Aldon Smith reborn in Dallas

If Jerry Jeudy would have hung onto a couple more fastballs, Drew Lock would have had the best opening weekend among Mizzou's 13 former players in the NFL. Instead, that distinction belongs to the guy who missed four full seasons because his own self-destructive choices - and is now an early candidate for NFL comeback player of the year. Aldon Smith, back and bigger than ever with the Dallas Cowboys, tallied 11 tackles, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a sack in the Cowboys' loss to the Rams on Sunday night.

It was Smith's first NFL game in exactly four years, nine months and 29 days. Here's a remarkable stat: Smith spent more days out of the league - 1,764 days between his final game with Oakland in 2015 until Sunday's return - than he spent in the league during his first stint. From the day he made his NFL debut with the 49ers in 2011, 1,526 days passed until that final game with the Raiders in 2015.

Smith's path toward career suicide has been well documented. In any other profession he might have run out of second chances long ago. But the arena is a forgiving place, and as long as he's true to his team and his sport - and, most important, his sobriety - his journey will be worth watching and supporting.

