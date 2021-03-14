Matter on Mizzou: Musings as Tigers wait for NCAA Tournament seeding.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Happy Selection Sunday! Let’s start with a six-pack of Mizzou musings.
1. The Tigers will leave today for Indianapolis, where they’ll watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show and then begin preparations for their first-round opponent. Here’s where the projections have Mizzou heading into the final day of bracketology:
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, with No. 1 Michigan looming in the second round.
CBS’ Jerry Palm: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Loyola, with No. 2 Oklahoma State/No. 15 Iona in the second round.
NCAA’s Andy Katz: 8 seed vs. 9 Georgia Tech, with No. 1 Illinois in the second round.
As of Saturday, Missouri was still on the 6 line at Bracket Matrix with an average seeding of 6.68. That’s an aggregate of 135 different projected brackets.
If Mizzou is indeed a 6 or 7, other possible first-round opponents include Syracuse, Drake, Louisville, Wichita State, UCLA, Michigan State, Maryland and Clemson.
If Mizzou is in the dreaded 8-9 game, other possible opponents include Rutgers, North Carolina, Connecticut, BYU and San Diego State.
Mizzou begins the day No. 47 in the NCAA NET rankings with a 7-6 record in Quad 1 games. Those seven wins still hold up well. Only eight teams have more: Illinois, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Baylor and Gonzaga.
2. Two words Cuonzo Martin used after Friday's loss: regroup and refocus. Here’s two more for Selection Sunday: Restart and refresh.
Because nothing can cleanse a regular-season like March Madness. Whether you sprinted to the finish line (Georgia Tech, Georgetown, Texas) or crawled the last lap on your knees (Wisconsin, Florida, Oklahoma), everything starts anew on the big bracket.
Want proof?
• 2001-02. Considered a Final Four contender, Mizzou was picked No. 8 in the preseason poll — then tumbled in the rankings, losing three straight December games and four of seven to finish the regular season 20-10 and sixth in the Big 12. Much was expected of Quin Snyder’s third Mizzou team, but it was one of the most underachieving regular seasons in recent memory. Then came March. The Tigers were the last at-large team chosen for the NCAA Tournament, seeded 12th and shipped to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they knocked off 5 seed Miami, then 4 seed Ohio State. In the Sweet 16, Snyder’s Tigers took out UCLA before bowing out in the regional final to Oklahoma. Led by Clarence Gilbert and Kareem Rush, that team is beloved in Mizzou lore for its stunning run to the Elite Eight. The disappointing four-month regular season is a footnote thanks to three March victories.
• 2011-12. We’ll spare you the details but this was the polar opposite kind of year. Frank Haith’s debut team won 30 games, finished No. 3 in the AP poll, captured the Big 12 tournament title and claimed a No. 2 seed at the Big Dance. You know the rest. And, no, Norfolk is still not a state.
• 2013-14. The Tennessee Volunteers had an forgettable start with nonconference losses to Xavier, Wichita State, UTEP and North Carolina State. The SEC campaign was just OK: 11-7 but four combined losses to the league’s two best teams, Florida and Kentucky. The Vols were ousted from the SEC tournament and relegated to the NCAA Tournament’s First Four in Dayton, Ohio, where they marched to the Sweet 16 with wins over Iowa, UMass and Mercer before losing to Big Ten champion Michigan. Tennessee’s head coach that year? Cuonzo Martin.
That’s why he knows better than to dwell on his team’s 3-6 finish the last month.
“These are exciting times,” he said Friday. “Once you hear your name being called, find out who you're playing, new energy, always new energy. You've seen teams, 5, 6, 7, 8 seeds all of a sudden make a great run. It's just a new energy and refocusing on the task at hand. It's probably good to play somebody you haven't seen before. … I think you're able to get rid of a lot of things that you might have thought negative or want to change, do better because it's a new season. Energy is exciting. It's truly one-and-done. It's truly one-and-done. You’ve got to win. You don't, you go home. I think those things are exciting times. Regroup, refocus.
“Like I’ve said, we have all the parts. We just got to be consistent in what we do.”
3. Does Jeremiah Tilmon have one last arc for his Mizzou career? For a while he was the best big man in the SEC. Then he returned from his his two-game leave of absence with an inspiring, locked-in performance at South Carolina. Since then, he has rarely been the same aggressive, dominant force inside. Friday was a downer in Nashville. Yes, there were some questionable foul calls, but Eric Musselman put a five-guard lineup on the floor for long stretches and the Tigers couldn’t capitalize, even with Tilmon on the floor. Not all of that’s on him, but when he got clean catches in the paint he’d fumble the pass or struggle to outmuscle defenders.
In MU’s last five games, he’s averaged just 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, shot 53% from the floor and 50% from the foul line — all well below his season averages.
“It might get annoying to throw the ball into Tilly but seriously every time a team goes small and Tilly’s in the game, 100 percent we have to throw him the ball no matter what and then play through him,” point guard Xavier Pinson said Friday. “If they don’t double it’s a bucket. If they do double he’s getting someone else open. It’s all up to Tilly to take care of the ball and stay poised. We’ll get that Tilly back the next game.”
Tilmon’s defense in the ball screen game was problematic in Nashville. When teams target him that way, Martin prefers Mitchell Smith to be in the game because he can switch on smaller offensive players. But foul trouble plagued Smith in both games. He was barely an option against Arkansas, fouling out in 10 minutes.
“We knew that we were probably going to have to go small during stretches, and I thought our small lineup was phenomenal,” Musselman said. “I thought they made catches more difficult in the post. Then obviously we tried to put (Tilmon) in as many pick and roll situations as we possible could to try to get downhill.”
4. Dru Smith showed in Nashville whey the SEC coaches awarded him first-team All-SEC honors. In the two games he scored 27 points with seven assists, but he also drew the two toughest defensive assignments: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler on Thursday then first-team All-SEC Hogs guard — and future NBA lottery pick — Moses Moody on Friday. Moody’s stat line: 39 minutes, two field goals on six attempts, 0 of 3 from 3-point range, one free throw attempt, four turnovers. Moody’s five points matched his season low.
“They did a phenomenal job on Moses,” Musselman said. “You could tell that their game plan was to limit Moses' touches.”
5. Looking for positives from Nashville? Start with Pinson. He was in attack mode both nights and forced action at the rim. He scored 31 points in the two games but didn’t rely entirely on 3-pointers. Here’s the most promising development for the mercurial point guard: He’s returned to the foul line with 16 attempts in the last three games. He didn’t attempt a single free throw in four of MU’s previous six games. The officiating didn’t help Pinson’s style of play on Friday — he was whistled for two of MU’s unfathomably high 10 offensive fouls — but if he plays that way in Indiana, the Tigers will be a tough out for anyone.
“I thought he was getting downhill, making plays, putting pressure on the defense,” Martin said.
5. In the weekend’s least surprising news, former Vashon High star forward Cam'Ron Fletcher is leaving Kentucky. The four-star prospect struggled to get minutes for the historically bad Wildcats and had a well-publicized outburst in UK’s loss to North Carolina in December. That led John Calipari to send him home to St. Louis for a week over the holidays. Fletcher was allowed to rejoin the team for SEC play but couldn’t crack Calipari’s rotation.
Mizzou will be active in the transfer market this offseason, but don’t expect the Tigers to get involved with Fletcher, sources confirmed this weekend. MU wants players who can make an instant impact. On the first single-digit win Kentucky team since Calvin Coolidge was president, Fletcher played just seven minutes the last three months.
“Cam came so far as a teammate and as a player this season," Calipari said Saturday. “He improved in all areas and I wish he would have had more opportunities to show everything he worked on. He matured as a person this season and I know he will have great success in whatever path he chooses. I support his decision and I will do anything to help him with his career.”