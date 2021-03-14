Matter on Mizzou: Musings as Tigers wait for NCAA Tournament seeding.

• 2013-14. The Tennessee Volunteers had an forgettable start with nonconference losses to Xavier, Wichita State, UTEP and North Carolina State. The SEC campaign was just OK: 11-7 but four combined losses to the league’s two best teams, Florida and Kentucky. The Vols were ousted from the SEC tournament and relegated to the NCAA Tournament’s First Four in Dayton, Ohio, where they marched to the Sweet 16 with wins over Iowa, UMass and Mercer before losing to Big Ten champion Michigan. Tennessee’s head coach that year? Cuonzo Martin.

That’s why he knows better than to dwell on his team’s 3-6 finish the last month.

“These are exciting times,” he said Friday. “Once you hear your name being called, find out who you're playing, new energy, always new energy. You've seen teams, 5, 6, 7, 8 seeds all of a sudden make a great run. It's just a new energy and refocusing on the task at hand. It's probably good to play somebody you haven't seen before. … I think you're able to get rid of a lot of things that you might have thought negative or want to change, do better because it's a new season. Energy is exciting. It's truly one-and-done. It's truly one-and-done. You’ve got to win. You don't, you go home. I think those things are exciting times. Regroup, refocus.

“Like I’ve said, we have all the parts. We just got to be consistent in what we do.”