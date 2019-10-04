In a game with a 25-point spread we don’t need to dig too deep into the matchups. As we told you in the Friday Matter Picks, Missouri is undefeated this century (18-0) against FBS teams when favored by 25 points or more. But that doesn’t mean Troy won’t make this a competitive game. Now, for some matchups.
Missouri passing game
vs. Troy pass defense
If you’re waiting for a breakout game from the Mizzou vertical attack, this is your chance to see some fireworks in the passing game. Troy hasn’t exactly played the most rigorous schedule (Campbell, Akron, Southern Miss, Arkansas State) but has been absolutely torched through the air. Southern Miss threw for 514 yards on the Trojans. Arkansas State threw for 455. That’s 969 passing yards. That’s more than 47 teams have totaled for the season, including Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. Those two foes completed 78 and 72 percent of their passes against Troy. Woof.
For the season, Troy has allowed 19 completions of 25 yards or more. Holy cats, that’s a lot. Just to compare, Mizzou has allowed three passes of 25 yards or more. On first down, Troy opponents have a monstrous 234.3 passer rating. On all downs, the rating is 172, which ranks No. 127 out of 130 FBS teams. Here’s the killer stat: Troy is allowing 10.2 yards per pass attempt. Not per completion per attempt. That means opponents are averaging a first down every time they attempt a pass against this Troy defense, which takes into account the (rare) pass that falls incomplete. In the last decade, only two teams have allowed more yards per attempt for a full season: Connecticut in 2018 and East Carolina in 2017. Woof, woof.
In last week’s shootout loss to Arkansas State, the Red Wolves attacked Troy vertically and seemed to especially target young defensive backs, O’shai Fletcher, a redshirt freshman cornerback, and Jaquez Dunmore, a redshirt freshman safety. Even 6-4 senior corner Will Sunderland got beat on a jump-ball in the end zone, though he came back with an interception later in that game.
All that being said, this should be a good matchup for Kelly Bryant to let it fly with passes to outside receivers Jalen Knox, Johnathan Nance and Kam Scott against a shaky secondary.
Missouri running game
vs. Troy’s No. 9 rush defense
Let’s stick with Mizzou’s offense. The running game had a slow start against a talented South Carolina defensive front. But Derek Dooley never stopped slugging away and added a new wrinkle with more designed runs for Bryant. By game’s end, the Tigers ran the ball a season-high 54 times for 194 yards. Not incredibly explosive or efficient, but MU controlled the clock for nearly 38 minutes.
As poorly as Troy has defended the skies, it’s ground defense has been strong each week. The Trojans rank No. 9 in yards allowed per game (76) and No. 7 in yards per play (2.3). They’ve been strong on first down, allowing just 2.1 yards per attempt, and have yet to allow a 20-yard run. Air Force and Iowa are the only other defenses yet to surrender a 20-yard run.
“They're good, they're good up front, they're good in the box,” Odom said. “They get great support and play with leverage. They're quick. They do a lot of things from the second level getting penetration. So we've got to make sure that, number one, we're assignment sound, and then number two, we know that we're going to have to finish the runs. We have to win the physical battle. Because they’re so disruptive. The thing you can't get into is sitting there every series and play one or play two have the drive getting a tackle for loss because then we’re behind the sticks on third downs. And that's what they’re trying to get done. They’re a very, very disruptive team.”
The Tigers’ blocking schemes will have to be mindful of middle linebacker Carlton Martial, a former walk-on who’s become one of the best defensive players in the Group of Five conferences. In four games he’s logged 43 tackles and 7 ½ for losses. Against Arkansas State, he ripped a ball loose for a fumble and intercepted a pass.
Odom all but admitted a man crush on the middle linebacker, the position the head coach played back in his day at Mizzou.
“He's all over the field,” Odom said. “I mean, he makes plays whether it’s run game, pass game, sacks, deflections. He is a heck of a ball player. He’s unblocked, slippery, physical. He plays the game the way you're supposed to play at that spot.”
Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker
vs. Missouri secondary
Maybe it was just some coachspeak hyperbole, but Odom referred to Troy’s senior quarterback “as talented as a guy we will see all year.” (More talented than Georgia’s Jake Fromm?)
“He can make every throw,” Odom continued. “He's got a level of confidence in the way that he plays. He bounces back if he if he has a missed throw. He runs really well.”
Barker can sling it. Before suffering a season-ending torn ACL midway through last season, he completed 73 percent of his passes. Earlier this season he set the Troy single-game record with 504 passing yards against Southern Miss. He had six completions of 30 yards or more. That’s the same number of 30-yard passes Mizzou has all season and more than 52 teams have so far. Barker has already developed a special connection with 5-10 slot receiver Kaylon Geiger, who averages 12.9 yards per target (No. 6 nationally) and leads the nation in completions per target, catching 26 of the 30 balls thrown his way (86.7 percent).
Missouri all but shut down the passing games from West Virginia and South Carolina, mostly by putting both teams in uncomfortable third-down situations. Troy’s shotgun spread formations are going to test a secondary that’s held its own through four games. This should be another opportunity for Mizzou to crank up its pass rush: The Trojans have been vulnerable to penetration, giving up eight sacks and 24 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
This isn’t Auburn coach Chip Lindsey’s first encounter with Odom’s defense. In 2017, Lindsey was Auburn’s offensive coordinator in the infamous Odom Rant Game. Lindsey and Gus Malzahn’s offense roasted Odom’s defense, mostly on the ground. Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham had an efficient night, completing 13 of 17 passes for 218 yards. But it was the Auburn running game that dominated that game, gashing Odom’s defense for 263 yards and five touchdowns on a whopping 53 attempts.
Missouri’s defense has improved considerably since then.
“I’ve been really impressed with them,” Lindsey said. “Barry, being a defensive guy, you can see they have an emphasis there. They came into the league … and you can tell they recruited the SEC way and the SEC model as far as length and just some really disruptive guys. The front stands out to me. Very active guys that play hard and get to the ball. The linebackers are very solid. Safeties are active.”