Matter on Mizzou: Tigers face pivotal week for SEC, NCAA seedings

Brian Smith, the man in charge for more than two decades, was named MAC co-coach of the year, an honor he took in stride, as you’d expect from one of the most decorated coaches in the history of Mizzou athletics.

“It’s nice, but I think of it as a team,” he said Saturday. “When you win a coaching award, it represents a program that does things right. ‘Tiger Style’ is about the great assistant coaches I have. I have a team doctor that took off since Monday and traveled with us. I have great trainers, great director of ops, great strength coaches and, of course, our administration for believing in this program and opening the room in September for us to start training and it showed. Our team was ahead of other teams in conditioning and ahead of other teams in where we’re at, so I’m really proud of everybody that contributed to this. I know it was tough on our parents back home that they couldn’t be here, so hopefully they got to watch it on the streaming. We really missed hearing from them.

“We’re bringing home the trophy to Missouri and we’re proud of that.”

The Tigers now have two weeks to prepare for the NCAA Championships, which run March 18-20 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

5. Horn wasn’t the only quarterback commitment over the weekend. Tommy Lock, senior QB at Lee’s Summit High, committed to MU as a preferred walk-on. Yes, he’s the younger cousin of former Tiger QB Drew Lock. In 10 games last fall, Lock threw for 14 touchdowns and 1,847 yards. … A great moment unfolded for the No. 20 Mizzou softball team in Mobile, Alabama, on Sunday, when senior reserve Katherine Kadlec clinched the mercy-rule 8-0 win with an RBI-single in the sixth inning. It was her first career hit. Kadlec is the granddaughter of Mr. Mizzou, the late John Kadlec, who was beloved at MU as a football player, coach, administrator and broadcaster for more than half a century. The moment wasn’t lost on Tigers coach Larissa Anderson. … Another tough weekend for Mizzou baseball. The Tigers split their weekend series with Omaha and were outscored 37-36 in the four-game set. MU (3-5) got a strong start from Spencer Miles in the Friday game before the bullpen blew up. Through eight games the Tigers are hitting .271 with 10 home runs but sport a team ERA of 8.35.

