Matter on Mizzou: Tigers face pivotal week for SEC, NCAA seedings

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It's a busy week in the world of Mizzou sports. Let's dive in with some quick thoughts ...
1. Cuonzo Martin’s Missouri Tigers got a break from game action this weekend before hitting the home stretch of the regular season, a crucial week when it comes to seeding for both next week’s SEC tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
At the start of the week, the Tigers (14-7, 7-7 SEC) are in seventh place in the SEC with a chance to move both directions in the next six days. Here’s how the SEC tourney bracket would look if it started today:
Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 13. Vanderbilt vs. No. 12. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Game 2: No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8. Kentucky, 11 a.m.
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5. Tennessee, next
Game 4: No. 10. Georgia vs. No. 7. Missouri, 6 p.m.
Game 5: No. 11. South Carolina vs. No. 6. Ole Miss, next
Friday, March 12
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. 1. Alabama, 11 a.m.
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 4 LSU, next
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 Arkansas, 6 p.m.
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 3 Florida, next
Saturday, March 13
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, Noon
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, Next
Sunday, March 14
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, Noon
That would give Mizzou a path of Georgia, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama if the seeds hold up.
But the Tigers can certainly help themselves over the next week with games against Florida (away) and LSU (home).
Lots of different scenarios could unfold, but to climb into the top four seeds, which means the double bye in the tourney, Mizzou has to sweep Florida and LSU and get some help with a LSU loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
Let’s say LSU wins that game on Tuesday. Then Missouri stays at No. 5 by sweeping Florida and LSU no matter what else happens around the league.
Worst-case scenario, Mizzou loses both games and drops to No. 10 in the seedings with a Georgia upset over Alabama, dropping the Tigers behind UGA.
If the higher team in the current SEC standings wins every game this week, Mizzou would finish with the No. 9 seed.
In other words, there’s a six-seed gap between Mizzou’s ceiling and its floor, which seems appropriate given this uneven season for the Tigers.
As for the NCAA seedings, Mizzou begins the week at No. 41 in the NET rankings. In CBS' latest bracket projections, the Tigers are a No. 6 seed and playing No. 11 seed North Carolina in the first round. USA Today also has Mizzou as a No. 6 seed but facing No. 11 seed Maryland in the first round.
Before the Tigers can worry about where they're seeding in Nashville and Indiana, they've got to figure out some out issues on the floor.
• Is there any solution to the Pinson Problem? If the Tigers can get point guard Xavier Pinson knifing through the paint and attacking teams north and south instead of plodding around the perimeter they can make a memorable March run. If not, this team probably isn't equipped for a lengthy stay on anyone's bracket.
• Keep Jeremiah Tilmon fresh. He wasn't as good against Ole Miss as his numbers suggested. Tilmon can sleepwalk to 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. When he's fully engaged and in prime shape, there's not a big man in the SEC who can outplay him inside.
• The Tigers need more of the same from Kobe Brown and Mark Smith. Brown is playing like he wants to be the future of this program. Smith is playing like he wants to go out on a strong note. They can take over stretches of games on the offensive end and be valuable complimentary pieces to Tilmon, Pinson and Dru Smith.
2. Eli Drinkwitz landed his 2022 quarterback target on Sunday, getting a pledge from four-star prospect Sam Horn. Where does Horn rank among the top Mizzou quarterback recruits in recent history? Based on Rivals.com’s national player rankings, the Georgia native is the highest-rated QB to commit to MU since Blaine Gabbert in 2008. Here are all the quarterbacks who signed with the Tigers out of high school and their final Rivals rankings compared to Horn. (This list does not include transfers Kelly Bryant, Lindsey Scott Jr. and Jack Lowary.)
2022: Sam Horn, 4 stars, No. 79 national, No. 6 pro-style
2021: Tyler Macon, 4 stars, unranked national, No. 13 dual-threat
2020: Brady Cook, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 19 pro-style
2019: Connor Bazelak, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 24 pro-style
2017: Tyler Powell, 3 stars, unranked national, unranked pro-style
2016: Micah Wilson, 3 stars, unranked national, unranked pro-style
2015: Drew Lock, 4 stars, No. 177 national, No. 7 pro-style
2014: Marvin Zanders, 3 stars, unranked national, unranked dual-threat
2013: Eddie Printz, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 32 pro-style
2013: Trent Hosick, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 19 dual-threat
2012: Maty Mauk, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 20 pro-style
2011: Corbin Berkstresser, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 16 pro-style
2010: James Frankin, 4 stars, No. 152 national, No. 4 dual-threat
2010: Tyler Gabbert, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 17 pro-style
2009: Blaine Dalton, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 12 dual-threat
2009: Ashton Glaser, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 21 dual-threat
2008: Blaine Gabbert, 5 stars, No. 14 national, No. 1 pro-style
2007: J.P. Tillman, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 22 dual-threat
2007: Dominic Grooms, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 24 dual-threat
2005: Chase Daniel, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 6 dual-threat
2004: Chase Patton, 4 stars, No. 69 national, No. 4 dual-threat
2004: Darrell Jackson, 3 stars, unranked national, No. 10 dual-threat
Of the 22 quarterbacks on that list, only five exhausted their college eligibility at Mizzou: Lock, Berkstresser, Franklin, Daniel and Patton. Wilson will exhaust his eligibility in 2021, while the older Gabbert entered the NFL draft after his junior year.
3. Is the Missouri women’s basketball team making a late-season push to the NCAA Tournament? It’s no secret that Robin Pingeton’s team has struggled to finish games against the best teams in the SEC. Five of MU’s losses to ranked teams from the SEC were decided by a grand total of 23 points. Still, even at 9-10 overall, the Tigers are up to No. 38 in the NCAA NET rankings after Sunday’s 20-point win at Mississippi State. MSU isn’t a national power like most years, but the victory put Mizzou in position to play for an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament, especially if the NCAA selection committee takes into account the COVID pause the team endured earlier this season.
Mizzou is the highest-ranked team in the NET that doesn’t have a winning record and ranked higher than 16 high-major conference teams that are .500 or better. Here’s another impressive stat: The Tigers finished 4-3 in SEC road games.
MU is the No. 10 seed at this week’s SEC tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, and opens play Thursday against No. 7 seed Alabama. A win would set up a rematch with No. 2 seed South Carolina on Friday. The Tigers were tied at halftime against the Gamecocks on the road two weeks ago before losing by 15.
Has Mizzou done enough to make the NCAA bracket?
“It's just so hard to tell,” Pingeton said after Sunday’s win. “I just don't have my arms wrapped around it well enough to tell you. My guess would be we’re on the outside looking in. I would think that you've got to go to that conference tournament and get two or three wins to put yourself in conversation. But I don't know. Our NET has been pretty good all year long. It’s just hard to tell what they're going to look at. Hopefully, we'll just take one game at a time and get a couple wins and we can find a way to make some magic happen.”
4. Stop if you’ve heard this before: Mizzou wrestling won the Mid-American Conference championship. The No. 5 Tigers captured their 10th straight conference championship on Saturday and ninth straight since joining the MAC and scored a MAC championship meet record with 188.5 points — nearly 60 points ahead of runner-up Central Michigan. All 10 MU wrestlers qualified for the NCAA Championships with four winning MAC individual titles: Matt Schmitt (133 pounds), Brock Mauller (149), Keegan O’Toole (165) and Rocky Elam (197).
Brian Smith, the man in charge for more than two decades, was named MAC co-coach of the year, an honor he took in stride, as you’d expect from one of the most decorated coaches in the history of Mizzou athletics.
“It’s nice, but I think of it as a team,” he said Saturday. “When you win a coaching award, it represents a program that does things right. ‘Tiger Style’ is about the great assistant coaches I have. I have a team doctor that took off since Monday and traveled with us. I have great trainers, great director of ops, great strength coaches and, of course, our administration for believing in this program and opening the room in September for us to start training and it showed. Our team was ahead of other teams in conditioning and ahead of other teams in where we’re at, so I’m really proud of everybody that contributed to this. I know it was tough on our parents back home that they couldn’t be here, so hopefully they got to watch it on the streaming. We really missed hearing from them.
“We’re bringing home the trophy to Missouri and we’re proud of that.”
The Tigers now have two weeks to prepare for the NCAA Championships, which run March 18-20 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
5. Horn wasn’t the only quarterback commitment over the weekend. Tommy Lock, senior QB at Lee’s Summit High, committed to MU as a preferred walk-on. Yes, he’s the younger cousin of former Tiger QB Drew Lock. In 10 games last fall, Lock threw for 14 touchdowns and 1,847 yards. … A great moment unfolded for the No. 20 Mizzou softball team in Mobile, Alabama, on Sunday, when senior reserve Katherine Kadlec clinched the mercy-rule 8-0 win with an RBI-single in the sixth inning. It was her first career hit. Kadlec is the granddaughter of Mr. Mizzou, the late John Kadlec, who was beloved at MU as a football player, coach, administrator and broadcaster for more than half a century. The moment wasn’t lost on Tigers coach Larissa Anderson. … Another tough weekend for Mizzou baseball. The Tigers split their weekend series with Omaha and were outscored 37-36 in the four-game set. MU (3-5) got a strong start from Spencer Miles in the Friday game before the bullpen blew up. Through eight games the Tigers are hitting .271 with 10 home runs but sport a team ERA of 8.35.