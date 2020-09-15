Matter on Mizzou: Will Michael Porter Jr.'s bubble burst?

Asked a follow-up question, Porter added, “If I'm going be out on the floor playing a lot of minutes, I think I should voice that. I’ll probably talk to the coaches, just tell them what I see being out there on the floor. Just letting them know, ‘Look, they know what we're doing. We’ve got got to swing the ball. We’ve got a lot of players who can play basketball and score, so we’ve got to get some more guys involved.’”

Porter was both right and wrong. Yes, anyone who’s watched the Nuggets this postseason knows the offense flows through the team’s two best players. Other teammates have to find ways to generate their own scoring, whether it’s in transition or second-chance opportunities. Denver’s half-court possessions usually turn into a game of keep-away between Jokic and Murray. That’s by design because … they’re really good at basketball.

At the same rate, Porter’s comments are best said behind closed doors, especially for a rookie coming off the bench. When Porter’s postgame comments went viral last week, Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard was quick to chime in, tweeting, “SMDH.” (Google it, folks.) Lillard followed with a series of tweets, clearly suggesting Porter should keep those thoughts within the confines of the team — the exact point Nuggets coach Michael Malone made after Sunday’s Game 6.