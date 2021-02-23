Matter on Mizzou: Will there be a market for Cuonzo Martin?

6. Robin Pingeton’s women’s basketball team matched its single-game record for 3-pointers in Sunday’s win over Florida and now ranks No. 4 nationally in field-goal percentage (48.4%). The only teams shooting better than Mizzou are UConn, Stephen F. Austin and Iowa — and those three teams are a combined 47-9, while Mizzou is just 8-9. For now, the Tigers (4-8 SEC) would be the No. 9 seed in the SEC tournament. … Mizzou softball is off to a 6-2 start with two more wins Sunday in Florida while seven different players have combined to smash 15 home runs. MU has 37 extra-base hits and slugging .695 through the season’s first two weeks. … Former Mizzou golfer Hayden Buckley was a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour on Sunday, winning the LECOM Suncoast Classic with a birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole in sudden death. Buckley, who played at MU from 2014-18, was an alternate qualifier for the tournament and was the 144th and final player admitted to the field. It was Buckley’s first top-10 finish on the PGA’s developmental tour and earned him $108,000.