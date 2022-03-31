Matter: Plenty of time, players for Gates to upgrade Mizzou roster

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Dennis Gates was primarily hired because it was believed he would be a much better recruiter than Martin. But, he was unable to retain the team’s most promising young player. This is not going well. Do you see any hope for this team?

A: I don't think it's fair to write off his recruiting acumen based on one outcome. There were rumblings for the last several months that Brazile would be looking around after the season regardless who's coaching the team. Gates made a pitch — he has said he talked to the players in the portal before and after his introductory press conference — and Brazile decided to play elsewhere.

Do I see hope? It's too early to have any expectation one way or the other when there's only six players on the roster, one recruit signed and two transfers committed. Mo Diarra appears to be an impressive addition. I'm not as blown away by DeAndre Gholston, but not everyone is recruited to be an immediate starter or 30-minutes a game player. Gates coached against him five times in the Horizon League, so he clearly knows what he’s getting in the 6-5 guard. Gates is clearly scouring the market and getting involved with most of the top players in the portal.

Q: What is your sense of what Mizzou's greatest assets are in recruiting for basketball and football? The facilities (finally) seem to be pretty good. What else are these kids 100% focused on? Will it get me to the pro level? How soon I'll play? Will this program win? It seems those have always been 90% of it (understandably so). I suppose NIL changes this equation and is the new No. 1 for the recruits that matter.

A: Not every recruit weighs every factor you mentioned in the same way. The facilities are fine, especially for football. Mizzou football can sell the NFL experience if it points to a few recent success stories (Nick Bolton, Larry Borom, etc.), but you're not winning that battle against the likes of other SEC schools that have more success producing NFL prospects. Gates helped recruit and develop a handful of current NBA players while at Florida State. It should be part of his sales pitch.

Fan support is another factor. When recruits come to games on official visits, they want to see big crowds and great home environments. The last couple years, the football and basketball staffs have avoided taking recruits to home basketball games, for obvious reasons.

NIL resources are going to be a major factor for some recruits. Mizzou is hoping to be more competitive there but other fan bases seem more organized and backed by more resources as we approach the end of the first one-year cycle of NIL in July.

Q: From the list of all the available candidates:

1) Who would be your top choice for adding a true ball-handling point guard?

2) A legit 3-point shooter?

3) A strong inside post scoring threat?

4) A dynamic assistant coach who is an ace recruiter?

For Mizzou Football …

1) Who starts at QB?

2) Who starts at running back?

3) Rate the position groups (on a scale of 1--10) in terms of strength for this Fall:

A: Starting with basketball …

1. Kansas State's Nijel Pack just entered the portal. He's more of a scoring point guard, but he would be a huge addition. Illinois' Andre Curbelo is great when he's healthy. Bradley's Terry Roberts would fit in nicely, too.

2. Antonio Reeves, Illinois State or Jason Roche of The Citadel or Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon.

3. Those are hard to find. Mo Diarra could be that guy.

4. I don't get really hung up on basketball assistant coaches. Gates has more than $900K to find three assistants. He should be able to hire one proven, attractive assistant with that kind of money.

1. Brady Cook, unless JT Daniels picks MU. He's not coming to sit on the bench wherever he lands.

2. Nate Peat

3. QB, 4; RB, 5; WR, 8; TE, 2; OL, 5; Interior DL, 6; Edge, 7; LB, 6; CB 5; Safety, 8; PK/P, 9; Return, 8.

Q: Dave, really enjoy the chats much more now that only subscribers can view. Why do you think there's such a disconnect between fans reaction to the portal, NIL and sports writers? I think it is hurting college basketball big-time, but as you have written many times, you're for free agency for the players. But the example that anyone can move whenever they want in jobs, it's just not accurate. When I quit a TV station earlier in my career, I could not move to another TV station because of my contract and that's basically what the players sign when they go to a school: play for the school and you get a few education, plus other benefits.

A: I'm not aware of anyone saying anyone can move to any new job. That certainly has never been true for me in my career. But that's not the comparison that's being made. The NCAA and the schools insist that college athletes are students and not employees. But students who aren't athletes can freely transfer without penalties. So what's the logic in preventing student-athletes from transferring without penalty? Maybe non-athletes won’t have all their transfers credit or they meet other hurdles when transferring, but there’s no rule that says they have to miss a full year of classes if they switch schools.

The reason fans and sportswriters may differ on this topic is because fans have an emotional attachment to the players. They like seeing their favorite players wear their favorite teams' jerseys. And when those players decide they'd be happier somewhere else, fans get upset and blame the system for allowing their favorite players to change schools. It doesn’t impact me emotionally when a player jumps from Missouri to Arkansas. In fact, it gives me more to write about this time of year. It’s not like we’re really getting to know the players anyway. I think I spoke to Brazile three times during his time at Mizzou, twice on a Zoom with other reporters and one time in person after an SEC tournament game. It’s like the Foo Fighters lyric, “Done, done and I'm on to the next one … Done, done and I'm on to the next one …”

Q: Concerning JT Daniels, I would prefer not to see him sign with Mizzou and let Cook, Macon and Horn battle it out for starting QB. Mizzou did recruit these guys and Cook and Macon will be in their third season with the team. Apparently somebody saw something they liked when they recruited them, but so far Cook and Macon have only had cameo appearances in their first two years. It’s time to put them in games and see what they can do. This constant bringing in of a guy for one year clogs up the system and at some point one of the QBs is going to have be frustrated enough to find somewhere else to play.

A: This is Macon's second year in the program, not third.

I understand the sentiments, but nobody has seen the current QBs play and practice more than Drinkwitz — and his job is ultimately on the line if this team can't score points and can't win games. He has heavily pursued two portal QBs in Jayden Daniels and JT Daniels — and hasn't played down his interest in adding a QB to the mix — so that tells me all I need to know about his faith in the current guys' being the answer for 2022. He’s not shopping the portal just for kicks. It’s out of his necessity in his judgment.

Q: Seems to me that Xavier Pinson would invite unnecessary comparisons with Coach Martin; i.e. why can Xavier play for the new coach and not coach Martin? Was he hoping to get Coach Martin fired and is now returning for a victory lap? And then his inconsistent play.

A: I can't see Pinson coming back to Mizzou. He has a history of spending his offseasons flirting with multiple fan bases via his Instagram account. He's doing the same thing now. He likes the attention and drama. It's Gates' responsibility to check with former coaches when considering a transfer and if there's any mutual respect between Gates and Martin — and Gates has told me he has great respect for Martin — then Martin will explain where things went off course with Pinson at Mizzou. There was off-court tension at times, and on the floor, he wouldn't run the plays Martin wanted him to run. It caused issues internally. I was told recently that it reached the point where an otherwise mild-mannered veteran player stepped in and addressed the problem mid-game late in the 2021 season, but things didn't get much better. Pinson’s family members were extremely critical on social media. (That's putting it nicely.) Lots of drama. Is that something a first-year coach needs?

I sat courtside at the LSU-Arkansas game in the SEC tournament and watched Will Wade unload on Pinson for not playing defense — then he benched him the final eight minutes of the game while an assistant had to console Pinson on the bench. It was Wade's last game at LSU, and by then there were already some rumblings from LSU's staff that Pinson wasn't coming back next season.

He can be a productive playmaker, but he's not a good shooter and still turnover prone. It’s fair to say you can find better players in the portal with less baggage.

