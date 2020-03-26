Matter's Best of Mizzou: Kareem Rush

From there, Rush had stops with the Pacers and 76ers, then managed to make the Clippers roster in 2009. He was healthy and felt ready to contribute. Playing time was sporadic, but he broke through with nine points in 29 minutes off the bench at Oklahoma City. But then came the cruel ending to Rush’s NBA career. I’d never heard this story until recently.

“My daughter had surgery in Columbia, Missouri a few hours away,” he said on the podcast. “I took the next morning’s flight to Columbia to be there for my daughter. I stayed in Columbia that night and called my agent and said, ‘I'm not gonna make the (next) game.’ We actually had a game in New Orleans a couple of nights later. He said, ‘No, Kareem. They really want you to play.’ So I said, ‘Cool.’ I had to make sure my daughter was fine but didn't want to kill the momentum of me finally breaking into the lineup. I wanted to keep this going. So I took two flights to get to New Orleans, land around 3 o'clock. I went right from the airport to the game, not expecting to play at all. I warm up, whatever, and in the first two minutes of the game (coach Mike Dunleavy) puts me in. I get up and down the court twice and, boom, snap my knee. And that was it.”