Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 30 Arthur Johnson

Arthur Johnson was seething mad. Missouri's wide-bodied center was engaged in a nasty little slam dance in the low post with some square-jawed, thick-muscled block of humanity named Andrew Drevo during the early moments of Mizzou's 70-61 victory over Nebraska in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament. But none of Mizzou's ballhandling guards seemed to be terribly interested in rewarding him for his hard work.

What was making Johnson so upset? Well, you try lugging around someone on your back who's roughly the size of a double-wide refrigerator for 2 1/2 hours, and see what kind of mood you're in. On every trip down court, Johnson would plant his considerable rear end into Drevo's gut, and began banging away, trying to gain control of the most valuable real estate on the court -- that glossy black lane under the rim. Johnson pushed. Drevo shoved. Johnson battered. Drevo rammed. It was nothing but big butts, thick arms and sharp elbows working down there, and every time the 6-foot-9, 265-pound Johnson gained his hard-earned, perfect post-up position against the 6-8, 270-pound Drevo and flashed his right hand high in the air awaiting an entry pass, all he got was a clinic on lousy passing.

There was a clumsy bounce pass that banged off Johnson's knees. There were several slow, ill-timed passes to his left hand that Drevo was able to tip away. And of course most frustrating of all were the passes that never were, created by hesitant guards who seemed to always be one or two beats too slow to get the ball into the post.

"Arrrrggggghhh!!"

Finally Johnson let out a loud, guttural scream of pure frustration that pierced through all the noise of the 9,100 spectators inside American Airlines Center. He stomped back up the defensive end of the floor, clenching his fists in frustration, and yelling at either Ricky Clemons, Jimmy McKinney or Rickey Paulding.

What did he say? Well, I think NFL star Keyshawn Johnson said it best:

"Give me the damned ball!"

Of all the encouraging things that occurred during this incredibly odd, come-from-behind victory for Missouri, the most encouraging was the manner in which Johnson dealt with his frustrations. With the Tigers falling behind 22-4 in the first half, and Johnson not getting any touches on the offensive end, he could have easily pouted and moped around on the defensive end of the floor, and continued on his late-season funk.

Instead, Johnson went on a maniacal defensive tear, going down to the other end of the floor and ripping down defensive boards (11 of his game-high 12 came under Nebraska's basket), blocking shots (five) and altering many more, and providing the emotional spark that helped Mizzou dig out of that 22-4 hole to advance easily to Friday night's quarterfinal rematch with Oklahoma State.