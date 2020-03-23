Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 27, Derrick Peterson

As Derrick Peterson galloped around the final turn in the 800-meter finals of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, all sorts of messages rattled around in Derrick Peterson's head.

Fear. Failure. Redemption. Aggression. With 100 meters to go and a ticket to Athens at stake, Peterson charged around the turn, bursting out of the middle of the pack. He saw all these runners in front of him and heard so many other desperate souls breathing heavy on his back.

After four hard years of training, Athens was less than the length of a football field away. And all the former University of Missouri runner had to do was turn this last 100 meters into the greatest stretch drive of his athletic life.

"That was probably the most nerve-racking 100 meters of my life," Peterson said after scrambling from sixth at the turn and finishing third. "I knew who was ahead of me and I knew I had a lot of great kickers behind me, so I knew I had to get aggressive, more aggressive than I've ever been in my life."

In those last 100 meters, Peterson ran like a man possessed with an Olympic dream, and one by one picked off runners down the final straight. By the last 15 meters he had locked up his Olympic berth with a thrilling third-place finish in a career-best 1 minute 45.08 seconds.

The only men Peterson could not track down were Jonathan Johnson, who won a wire-to-wire victory in 1:44.7, and Khadevis Robinson, who nipped Peterson in 1:44.91.

Peterson's furious kick in the final 70 meters allowed him to pass heavy pre-meet favorite David Krummenacker, who finished fourth in 1:45.67. He was ranked No. 3 in the world in 2003 and was the 2003 world indoor champion and a three-time outdoor American 800 champ.

But Peterson beat him and completed his four-year quest to become an Olympian and overcome his failure in 2000 when he failed to reach the finals after being considered one of the pre-meet favorites.

"This whole week my theme was redemption," Peterson said. "I came in here the last time as one of the favorites and didn't do it. But now I can finally say, 'Derrick Peterson, Olympian."