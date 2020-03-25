Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 25, Henry Josey

“I was thinking about all the relationships I had at Mizzou and all the support I have there,” Josey said at the time. “Why not come back and do it all again? And I thought about my injury. In the end I wanted to do what makes me happy.”

“I know people are looking at me as a damaged player,” he said. “They’ll look at me and say, ‘He’s been hurt before.’ Being in that (draft range) was kind of a surprise to me, but I know I can improve. I’m not too worried about it. At the end of the day, it’s just a guess.”

After Mizzou …

The guess was wrong, but not in a good way. Josey went undrafted. He signed with Philadelphia and had a standout preseason but didn’t survive the final cut before the regular season. He’d join a few more NFL practice squads but never stuck in the league. He played some in Canada but never made it back to the NFL.

Josey, now 28, lives in Houston and works at the Dow Chemical Company as a site supervisor. I asked Josey this week about his favorite memories at Mizzou. He mentioned the 2010 homecoming win over Oklahoma, scoring the game-winning touchdown against Texas A&M, and, of course, his first game back in 2013 and “sharing those comeback moments with my teammates.”