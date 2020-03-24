Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 26, Justin Gage

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Friday.
“We can’t find him.”
Wait, what?
It was Nov. 6, 1999 and Missouri had just made the forehead-slapping decision to pull Justin Gage’s redshirt nine games into a lost football season. The Tigers were clobbered at Oklahoma, and on the way to a 37-0 defeat, Larry Smith and staff decided to insert the freshman quarterback in the game for the purpose of …. well, who the heck knows.
The Tigers’ offense was a mess in the first season post-Corby Jones, and with Kirk Farmer sidelined and Jimmie Dougherty struggling to carry the offense, Smith’s staff decided to press its luck with the rookie from Jefferson City — for all of two series in the fourth quarter with OU ahead 24-0.
After the game in Norman, Okla., Smith refused to take questions from the assembled reporters — this writer included — and offered only a 18-second rant to radio sideline reporter Chris Gervino in the visitor’s postgame interview area. I was the official time-keeper. No one ever accused Smith of hiding his emotions. Especially that day.
“Mike, I’ve got Coach here,” Gervino said on the air to play-by-play voice Mike Kelly, “and he’s pacing like a caged Tiger!”
"My thoughts are, it's the most embarrassing damn loss I've ever encountered in my whole life,” Smith fumed, his right hand bloodied after a locker room encounter with an unidentified immovable object. “They're a good football team, but they're not 37 points better than we are. Our offense absolutely stunk. It was the most pathetic thing I've ever seen in my life. Our defense fought their butts off. Other than that, I have no comment."
As Smith charged into the locker room, a handful of Tiger players tried to explain what happened on the field. Barry Odom. Rob Riti. Dougherty. Gage was nowhere to be seen. A media relations staffer searched the locker room and the team bus. No luck.
“We can’t find him.”
It was probably for the best. Chances are Gage couldn’t have explained why he played either. The Tigers lost their next two games to Texas A&M and Kansas State with Gage splitting snaps with Dougherty. His year of eligibility went up in smoke. Three years later, the Tigers would have loved another year with No. 12.
Not because he was a great quarterback. Following that untimely debut season, Smith’s staffers redeemed themselves and made the smart move to turn Gage into a wide receiver.
He’d become, arguably, the best in Mizzou history.
In three years catching passes, Gage left school holding the program’s major receiving records with 200 receptions for 2,704 yards and 18 touchdowns — all MU career records. His 16 catches against Bowling Green in 2002 still stand as the MU single-game record. So, too, are his 236 yards in that game and the 236 he had against Baylor in 2001.
He could poach jump balls out of the sky. He was strong enough to out-muscle defenders for contested passes. Whether it was Farmer in 2000 or Brad Smith after that, Mizzou passers knew No. 12 was their best option.
But that’s only half of Gage’s legacy at Mizzou.
He spent his winter and spring months moonlighting with Quin Snyder’s Mizzou basketball team for three seasons, each one ending with a trip to the NCAA Tournament. He didn’t produce gaudy statistics, never averaging more than 2.7 points or 4.1 rebounds per game in three seasons. But he was invaluable to teams loaded with more prolific offensive players, from Keyon Dooling and Clarence Gilbert, from Kareem Rush to Rickey Paulding, from Arthur Johnson and Travon Bryant. Gage did a little bit of everything else.
And Snyder absolutely loved what he brought to his team.
"He knows how to compete," Snyder said shortly after Gage rejoined the Tigers in the 2001-02 season. "It shows when he comes in the game, compared to some of other guys inside. He just competes at a different level."
There’s one signature play from Gage’s side job with the basketball Tigers. You can’t write or talk about his Mizzou career without mentioning The Dive. 2002 NCAA Tournament West Regional Semifinal. Mizzou was the 12 seed in San Jose, Calif. UCLA was the 8 seed.
At one point in the game, the ball began rolling out of bounds toward the baseline. Gage gave chase. It was mission impossible to retrieve the ball as it skittered away. That didn’t stop Gage from going vertical on the Compaq Center floor.
"He had no chance of getting that one," Gilbert said after the game. "But he showed us what competing is all about. When he did that, I knew we were going to win."
They did.
“That was the best play of the season,” Snyder said after the 82-73 comeback victory. “It just said everything.”
Two Mondays later, the dive was immortalized 1 minute and 13 seconds into the tournament’s annual “One Shining Moment” musical montage. This was the final year the song featured original writer and singer David Barrett on vocals. Gage begins his dive just as Barrett croons, “You always did your best ‘cuz inside you kneeeeeeewwwwwww!” Gage was popular that year, returning at the 1:55 mark of the video jostling for a loose ball in the Elite Eight game against Oklahoma.
(Personal note: For years since the 2002 tourney, every March before “One Shining Moment” begins, me and former KOMU sports anchor Bob Ballou, now stationed at the CBS affiliate in Austin, Texas, shoot each other a text, “Here comes Gage’s dive.” Some habits never die.)
Need a “One Shining Moment” fix to fill the void during this empty March? Enjoy Mr. Barrett and the Gage dive.
After Mizzou …
Gage didn’t play basketball his senior year at Mizzou and instead trained for the NFL draft. The Chicago Bears took him in the fifth round and over eight seasons with the Bears and Tennessee Titans he caught 201 passes for 2,958 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Gage, now 39, retired after the 2010 NFL season and lives in O’Fallon, Mo., with his wife and two children and works in real estate with his wife, Joy. Gage has recently gotten into the medicinal marijuana industry and serves as the chief relationship officer at St. Louis-based REAL Cannibas Co.
