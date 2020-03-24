Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 26, Justin Gage

"My thoughts are, it's the most embarrassing damn loss I've ever encountered in my whole life,” Smith fumed, his right hand bloodied after a locker room encounter with an unidentified immovable object. “They're a good football team, but they're not 37 points better than we are. Our offense absolutely stunk. It was the most pathetic thing I've ever seen in my life. Our defense fought their butts off. Other than that, I have no comment."

As Smith charged into the locker room, a handful of Tiger players tried to explain what happened on the field. Barry Odom. Rob Riti. Dougherty. Gage was nowhere to be seen. A media relations staffer searched the locker room and the team bus. No luck.

“We can’t find him.”

It was probably for the best. Chances are Gage couldn’t have explained why he played either. The Tigers lost their next two games to Texas A&M and Kansas State with Gage splitting snaps with Dougherty. His year of eligibility went up in smoke. Three years later, the Tigers would have loved another year with No. 12.

Not because he was a great quarterback. Following that untimely debut season, Smith’s staffers redeemed themselves and made the smart move to turn Gage into a wide receiver.

He’d become, arguably, the best in Mizzou history.