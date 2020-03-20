Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 28 Martin Rucker

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Fridays.
It’s one of Gary Pinkel’s favorite recruiting stories.
He was in the state of Missouri at a recruit’s home, but he when looked around he realized he was in enemy territory: From wall to wall, nothing but Nebraska scarlet. Pinkel leaned over and told assistant coach Andy Hill, “We don’t have a chance.”
Boy, was he wrong.
The Missouri Tigers had enough trouble beating Nebraska on the field — something they hadn’t done since 1978 — and here were a couple Mizzou coaches visiting the Rucker house in St. Joseph, Mo., trying to beat the Cornhuskers on the recruiting trail. Mike Rucker won three national championships along the Nebraska defensive line in the 1990s, but the Tigers were here for younger brother Martin, a gifted all-state tight end from St. Joseph Benton High.
Luckily for the Tigers, this Rucker wanted to blaze his own path — and he left it littered with helpless tacklers and broken records.
Pinkel and Hill sold the Ruckers on their vision for the program. The young tight end would become one of the most important pieces of the foundation.
“If you can look at my mom in the face and tell her you're building something like that, you better be able to back that up," Rucker said five years later, in a Derrick Goold-penned piece for the Post-Dispatch.
"We came here on their dreams," he said. "Their dreams became our dreams, and now we're turning them into reality."
By the time Rucker played his final game for Mizzou on New Year’s Day 2008, dreams became legacy as he compiled one of the all-time great MU careers for any player at any position. Technically, he was a tight end, but not in the traditional sense. In Dave Christensen’s spread offense, tight ends rarely put their hand in the dirt and instead played in space as tall slot receivers. Tight end, receiver, whatever you want to call Rucker, few did the job better.
Rucker finished his career with 203 catches, the most of any player in team history at any position. His 18 touchdown catches matched former receiver Justin Gage’s career record. His 2,175 receiving yards were second only to Gage’s 2,704. Teammate Chase Coffman passed Rucker on each list the next season, but that doesn’t diminish the impact Rucker made in his four seasons — especially considering he had to share touches with the deepest collection of pass-catchers the program has ever produced at the same time. Coffman, Jeremy Maclin, Danario Alexander, Will Franklin, Tommy Saunders, Jared Perry.
With Chase Daniel at the trigger, there were only so many balls to go around those days, but the Tigers made it work, thanks in large part to the man from St. Joe.
All those receivers had unique talents. T Rucker, more than anything, willed himself to first downs. He blasted through tacklers. He carried them for extra yardage. He could play in space and yank a pass out of the sky, but his patented play was a short catch followed by a street fight to the end zone. At 6-5 and 250 pounds, he had some wheels, too. In a 2007 win at Ole Miss, he snatched a pass from Daniel and marched through the Rebels for a 40-yard score. He slipped past a diving defensive back then outran another and crashed over the goal line for the longest TD play of his four-year career.
The signature catch of Rucker’s career started out in a special teams formation. At the start of the fourth quarter of a blowout win over Nebraska — the Tigers led by 28 points with 13 minutes left — the field goal unit lined up for a chip-shot 3-pointer. Instead, Saunders caught the snap and flipped a shovel pass to Rucker for a classic kick-them-when-they’re-down trick play touchdown. Rucker made one defender miss and barreled through linebacker Bo Ruud into the end zone. The play produced the unthinkable on the sideline: The usually stoic Pinkel burst into a huge smile and chuckled as Memorial Stadium exploded.
Rucker was the perfect Tiger to make the play. One, he was the most reliable target to make the catch then power through traffic. Two, come on, it was the Huskers!
By season’s end, Rucker was a first-team All-American with 84 catches for 834 yards and eight touchdowns. In a testament to his power as a runner, Rucker also became the team’s short-yardage back in MU’s version of the Wildcat offense with 14 carries for 50 yards. Yes, a 6-5 power back. It defied all logic but worked time after time.
For his career, Rucker touched the ball 219 times on scrimmage plays for 2,231 yards, averaging right at a first down every time the ball was in his hands.
Off the field and between plays Rucker was one of those essential bedrock players in Pinkel’s program, a natural leader whose investment in the vision paid off down the road. As just a redshirt sophomore, Rucker became one of the team’s primary spokesmen when Aaron O’Neal died in 2005. Daniel was the bigger star, the face of the program in some respects. Maclin was the top NFL prospect. But in many ways, Rucker provided the heartbeat of that magical 2007 season. The in-state kid who broke family ties to stay home and be part of something unique and memorable.
His fingerprints were all over the program’s ascension, just like they were all over the Mizzou-Kansas drum he held up high parading around Arrowhead Stadium after toppling the Jayhawks on Nov. 24, 2007, one of the indelible images of the Pinkel years.
On Friday, I gave Rucker a heads up that he made this countdown list and asked him to reflect on his Mizzou career:
“It was an honor to play for my home state university," he shared via text. "When I made the decision to go to Mizzou over Nebraska, it's was because I believed I had the opportunity to be a part of something special. It meant more to me to help start a winning tradition at my home state school than to continue a winning tradition somewhere else. I was blessed to be able to do that and meet some great people and create lifelong friendships along the way.”
After Mizzou …
The Browns drafted Rucker in the fourth round in 2008 after an injury limited the work he could do leading up to the draft. He caught two passes as a rookie then bounced around from Philadelphia to Cleveland to Dallas to Jacksonville to Kansas City. A torn ACL ended his chance to make the Chiefs roster in 2012. He retired in 2014 then ventured into politics, hoping to follow his father’s footsteps. Rucker lost in the 2016 general election for the Missouri House of Representatives then again in 2018 in the Missouri Senate race.
In 2016, he talked to our Ben Frederickson about his political vision.
"I want to be a voice for the people," he said. "A lot of times, people who run for office, their message gets lost. Or, they forget why they started doing this. Or, maybe their intentions weren't to be a voice for the people, but to be a voice for themselves.
"I want to work with the people. Moral issues, I will stick to. But when it comes to other things, the things people should be allowed to vote on, that's their right. It's not my job to tell everyone what we are going to do. It's my job to ask them, here is the issue, how do you feel about it? My vote in Jefferson City is an extension of them. I am who I represent."
These days, Rucker, 34, stays busy as project engineer for Kissick Construction in Kansas City and owns his own company, Martin T. Rucker Development. He and his wife have two daughters, a 2-year-old and 8-month old.
Coming Monday: The half-mile machine.
No. 29: Molly Kreklow
No. 30: Arthur Johnson