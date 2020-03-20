Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 28 Martin Rucker

With Chase Daniel at the trigger, there were only so many balls to go around those days, but the Tigers made it work, thanks in large part to the man from St. Joe.

All those receivers had unique talents. T Rucker, more than anything, willed himself to first downs. He blasted through tacklers. He carried them for extra yardage. He could play in space and yank a pass out of the sky, but his patented play was a short catch followed by a street fight to the end zone. At 6-5 and 250 pounds, he had some wheels, too. In a 2007 win at Ole Miss, he snatched a pass from Daniel and marched through the Rebels for a 40-yard score. He slipped past a diving defensive back then outran another and crashed over the goal line for the longest TD play of his four-year career.

The signature catch of Rucker’s career started out in a special teams formation. At the start of the fourth quarter of a blowout win over Nebraska — the Tigers led by 28 points with 13 minutes left — the field goal unit lined up for a chip-shot 3-pointer. Instead, Saunders caught the snap and flipped a shovel pass to Rucker for a classic kick-them-when-they’re-down trick play touchdown. Rucker made one defender miss and barreled through linebacker Bo Ruud into the end zone. The play produced the unthinkable on the sideline: The usually stoic Pinkel burst into a huge smile and chuckled as Memorial Stadium exploded.