Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 29 Molly Kreklow

“When we talk about the tournament, we said we can’t really set that as a goal because we just expect that,” Molly said that day. “That’s obviously something we want to do, but it’s not our only goal to get back to the tournament. For us, that’s not good enough. We’ve been to the tournament. We should have been to the tournament every single year. Not going to the tournament was, in a sense, embarrassing.”

That team was driven, led by its leader.

As a non-revenue Olympic sport, here’s when you know you’re a big deal. The night was Nov. 22, 2013. I was in Oxford, Miss., for the next day’s Missouri-Ole Miss football game. I was at a local eatery on the Square waiting for a table. Mizzou fans were all over the place, constantly checking their phones and craning their necks to find updates on the TVs mounted around the bar. Why? Because back home in Columbia, Kreklow and her team were playing Mississippi State. With a victory the Tigers would clinch the SEC regular-season championship. Sure enough, Mizzou won in straight sets in front of a record crowd of 7,879 at Hearnes.

Since then, Mizzou has won just one more regular-season SEC championship — in any sport. Again, it was volleyball in 2016.