Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 29 Molly Kreklow

COLUMBIA, Mo. — When you step outside the spotlight of the two major revenue sports at Mizzou that’s when you find the more historically strong programs. One of them, of course, is women’s volleyball.
For nearly 20 years the Tigers were Team Kreklow, coached by husband-and-wife tandem Wayne and Susan, who guided the program to a standard of excellence rarely matched over a long stretch of time by any other team on campus. When I wandered into the Hearnes Center on a weekday afternoon in September 2013 I visited with the other Kreklow, senior setter Molly, the niece of the two coaches, the team’s signature player but an athlete casual Mizzou fans knew only as the quarterback’s girlfriend.
She was much more.
In 2013, the Tigers were coming off a disappointing season that saw them miss the 2012 NCAA Tournament, a blip for a program accustomed to the postseason.
“You look up there and you’re only missing a few years,” Molly said, nodding at the row of banners commemorating each NCAA appearance. “You don’t want to be that one year missing.”
The 2013 Tigers returned to the NCAA postseason but before that made school history, capturing Mizzou’s first SEC championship. It wasn’t just a championship: The Tigers trampled the regular-season competition, going 34-0.
“When we talk about the tournament, we said we can’t really set that as a goal because we just expect that,” Molly said that day. “That’s obviously something we want to do, but it’s not our only goal to get back to the tournament. For us, that’s not good enough. We’ve been to the tournament. We should have been to the tournament every single year. Not going to the tournament was, in a sense, embarrassing.”
That team was driven, led by its leader.
As a non-revenue Olympic sport, here’s when you know you’re a big deal. The night was Nov. 22, 2013. I was in Oxford, Miss., for the next day’s Missouri-Ole Miss football game. I was at a local eatery on the Square waiting for a table. Mizzou fans were all over the place, constantly checking their phones and craning their necks to find updates on the TVs mounted around the bar. Why? Because back home in Columbia, Kreklow and her team were playing Mississippi State. With a victory the Tigers would clinch the SEC regular-season championship. Sure enough, Mizzou won in straight sets in front of a record crowd of 7,879 at Hearnes.
Since then, Mizzou has won just one more regular-season SEC championship — in any sport. Again, it was volleyball in 2016.
At the center of all the success was Kreklow. A first-team All-SEC player as a junior, she saved her best for last in 2013. She led the nation in assists per set as the table-setter for an offense that led the national in hitting, kills and assists. As a team the Tigers were the Tony Gwynn of volleyball, leading the nation with a hitting percentage of .356. No team in the country posted a better percentage since 2009.
Kreklow, named the SEC player of the year, was also named a first-team All-American.
The 2013 team climbed to No. 4 in the national rankings but lost to Purdue in the second round of the NCAAs at home.
Kreklow left the program as arguably its most decorated in team history. She started every match in her career — 134 for 134 — and was part of more wins than any previous four-year player in team history, 97. Her 5,366 assists are second in team history.
Die-hard volleyball fans might quibble with the selection over Lindsey Hunter. Hunter finished her career in 2005 as the program’s career leader in assists, guided the Tigers into the top 10 and won 90 games in four seasons. But Kreklow gets the nod here for one major reason: She was the face of the first program to capture an SEC championship.
Kreklow went on to make the U.S. national team then in 2017 rejoined her aunt and uncle on the Missouri staff as a volunteer assistant. Wayne and Susan retired from coaching last summer, but the program stayed in the family: Josh Taylor, Molly’s husband, took over as interim head coach with his wife at his side as assistant coach. In the midst of a 22-win season and another NCAA tourney appearance, Mizzou promoted Taylor full-time with a five-year contract, ensuring one of the program’s all-time greats will stay on the bench.
“I’m excited for them because they’ve earned the right to retire and be happy and have more time for themselves, which I think they’re ready for,” Molly said last summer. "I’m excited for our team and our season. I’m excited for my husband, obviously. I think he’s also earned this right to have an opportunity to do his best. And I’ll be there with him working really hard for our girls.”
