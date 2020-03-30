Matter's best of Mizzou: No. 22, Sarah Shire

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Friday.
I’m not sure how, but somehow I became the Mizzou gymnastics reporter when I worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune. I didn’t know much of anything about the sport, but the season fell in snugly between football in the fall and football in the spring, so in the meantime I spent many evenings at the Hearnes Center watching athletes do things that shouldn’t be humanly possible on a 4-inch wide balance beam.
Nobody was better than Sarah Shire. The 4-foot-11 bundle of power and grace is the most decorated gymnast in Mizzou history, a four-time All-American, two-time conference gymnast of the year and now a head coach at the power conference level at just 32 years old.
Shire, a Missouri native, left the state to compete at the University of Utah, then nearly gave up the sport after a challenging freshman year in Salt Lake City. She had been competing on the mats since she was 3 and was physically and mentally exhausted. On the long drive home from Utah to Missouri with her father, David, she talked about quitting the sport for good.
Instead, she took a chance on her home-state program and joined Missouri’s team as a walk-on transfer.
“She was ready for her career to be over,” David told me in 2010. “But what I think Rob Drass and his coaching staff have done is rekindle Sarah’s passion for the sport. It’s all the difference in the world. You just see how she’s performing now. She’s happy.”
As a junior at Mizzou, Shire was a first-team All-American on the vault, was named co-Big 12 gymnast of the year, won the Big 12 championship in the all-around, the vault, and the balance beam.
She was more dominant as a senior in 2010 and again captured the Big 12 championship in the all-around. She climbed to No. 1 in the national rankings in the all-around and held that spot for two straight weeks. She was named one of four finalists for national gymnast of the year, the Honda Award, which is Heisman Trophy of her sport. She was again named the Big 12’s co-gymnast of the year, won 11 all-around meet titles and 36 event titles for the season, one of many Mizzou records she still holds.
It’s been 10 years since her last routine, but Shire still holds six of the top nine all-around scores in MU history, including the best ever (39.725) and is tied for the best bar score (9.950) and floor exercise score (9.975) in team history.
The highlight of that season came at the NCAA regional meet, hosted by Mizzou at the Hearnes. For the first time since 1981, the Tigers earned a spot at the NCAA Championships by outscoring a couple heavyweight programs to capture the regional title. I’ve covered a lot of big wins at Mizzou, none bigger than the 2007 football victory over Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium. In terms of pure joy from the athletes and coaches, that night in 2010 was one of the most emotional outpourings I've covered. “All that was missing from the jubilant scene,” I later wrote, “was a herd of students hauling the balance beam off to Harpo’s to meet the ceremonial hacksaw.”
Shire was the headliner for that groundbreaking team as not only the best on the team but one of the very best in the nation.
“It’s hard to get to No. 1,” Drass said that season. “You have to be a great gymnast, and you have to have the support cast to set you up for the great scores, too. Those scores build. I don’t think Sarah could do it by herself. She gets set up by a 9.9 in front of her, and that just helps that 9.95 pop out. But she’s fantastic, incredible gymnast, and I feel extremely lucky to have the opportunity to coach her and help her become a better gymnast.”
After Mizzou …
Shire, now Sarah Brown, got into coaching soon after her college career ended and joined Drass’ staff as director of operations. From there she spent three seasons as an assistant at SEMO, then one season as an assistant at Michigan before landing her first head-coaching job at Eastern Michigan. In 2017, she took over Penn State’s program and just finished her third season as head coach. Sarah and her husband Antonio just welcomed home their second child earlier this month.
