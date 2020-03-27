Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 23, Shane Ray

This is the latest in a series of stories highlighting the top 30 Mizzou athletes Dave Matter has covered in his time writing about the Tigers since the late 1990s. The series will run every day Monday through Friday.
Before leading the SEC in sacks, Shane Ray led Mizzou in scowls. Dude was angry all the time. Or so it appeared.
The defensive end from Kansas City was part of a logjam at Mizzou’s deepest collection of talent. When the 2013 season kicked off, Ray, a redshirt sophomore, was part of a rotation with Kony Ealy (future NFL second-round pick), Michael Sam (future SEC defensive player of the year) and Markus Golden (future NFL second-round pick). Ray played with a bloodlust for the quarterback. He had to be in the backfield — and he couldn’t get there on the bench.
During his first two years in the program, no one publicly accused Ray of being a bad teammate but he clearly wasn’t a happy teammate.
During a spring scrimmage early in Ray’s career, he was on the field when the defense intercepted a pass. The player who picked it off ripped off a long return. Ten defenders celebrated the takeaway. One did not, and instead sulked to the sideline.
That very well could have been Ray’s last Mizzou practice.
He had a meeting the next day with defensive coordinator Dave Steckel and D-line coach Craig Kuligowski, the content of which, Ray later recalled, was not suitable for a family newspaper.
“The most important thing that we do is when we get a takeaway on defense we celebrate with each other, because takeaways are important,” Ray said a couple days before his final college game a few years later. “It’s one of the main points of our defense. That next day Coach Stec called me into his office, him and Coach Kool. They sat me down and Coach Stec looked me in the eyes. I’ll just give you the PG version, but they basically told me if I didn’t buy into the program … he said, ‘I don’t care how good you are, you won’t play here.’ I remember it like it was yesterday. I realized I had to mature and become a better person if I wanted to be part of this football team. It worked out.”
From that point on, the way Ray remembers it, he was a different teammate, a different player on the way to becoming an elite player.
There was another critical turning point: Ray stopped letting the past consume his future. His father is Wendell Ray, the former Mizzou defensive end. Their relationship was … complicated. Ray spent some time with Wendell in St. Louis growing up, but his mother Sebrina raised him in Kansas City. Ray grew up driven to surpass his dad’s achievements. Wendell was a fifth-round NFL draft pick and spent a couple years in the NFL.
In 2014, Wendell told me he once told Shane he’d never be as good as his father until he earned All-SEC honors.
“He called me the next day and said, ‘Pop, you lit a flame under my (rear),” Wendell told me. “‘I’m going to be better than you.’ That’s a motivating factor for this boy, and that’s an honor for me.”
“It’s in his DNA: I used to play mad,” Wendell added. “That’s when I played my best. I can see that in Shane now. I can see that ‘I don’t like you’ streak.’ Shane’s playing with that type of attitude.”
Ray continued to play with that mentality, but at some point he gave up the chase to eclipse his dad.
“For a while my motivation came from my father,” Ray said before the 2014 Citrus Bowl, his final college game. “I wanted to be better than my dad in everything, football especially. For a long time I had a lot of his newspaper clippings up on my wall that I would just look at. It came to a point that I decided that could no longer be my motivation. I took those clippings down and focused on myself. From that point on I started moving forward.”
In 2013, Ray and Golden came off the bench as part of Mizzou’s lethal four-man edge rush explosion. Sam, with his SEC-best 11.5 sacks, got all the accolades that season, but Ray was starting to develop into the most explosive of the bunch, logging 39 tackles, nine for losses and 4.5 sacks. When Sam blindsided Oklahoma State quarterback Clint Chelf late in the Cotton Bowl, Ray was there to scoop and score the clinching touchdown, a 73-yard sprint to the end zone. Ray added eight hurries that fall and a couple forced fumbles.
By the next season, with Ealy and Sam departed, Ray and Golden emerged as the SEC’s best pass-rushing tandem. Three Division I teams had two players with double-digit sacks that year — Missouri, Washington and Tennessee — but only MU featured two down linemen with 10-plus sacks.
Ray was unblockable off the edge. His Mizzou record 14.5 sacks were dispersed over 11 games. He had multiple sacks in five games. Just as impressive were his 22.5 tackles for loss. Only one team kept him from making a tackle behind the line all season, Vanderbilt. He had multiple TFLs in nine games. he also forced three fumbles and blocked a kick. He finished with 65 tackles overall and was a consensus All-American.
The only one who stopped Ray that season was an official in the SEC championship game, where he was ejected in the first half for a targeting penalty against Alabama’s Blake Sims.
Otherwise, it was one of the most dominant seasons for a Mizzou defensive player from any era.
“That’s the great thing about college football,” Steckel later said. “Kids come from high school and they don’t know if it’s Tuesday or Chicago. They grow up before your very eyes and mature as young men. It’s really exciting. Shane’s a product of that.”
“It’s like when you send your own kids off to college,” he added. “They’re going out to experiment the world and they have all the answers. Then after about a year and a half they realize our experience is better than their experience. It’s called maturity. Once Shane really realized that, his ability just took over. He bought into the program. … They realize there’s another way to skin a cat and they don’t have all the answers. Hopefully they leave with more answers than they came with.”
AFTER MIZZOU …
Ray left Mizzou after the 2014 season to enter the NFL draft and was projected as a top-10 pick. He slipped to the No. 23 pick after an arrest for marijuana possession just a few weeks before the draft but landed in a good situation in Denver on a loaded defense. The Broncos won the Super Bowl with Ray coming off the bench as a rookie, and the next season he showed more promise with eight sacks in eight starts. A troublesome wrist injury wiped out half of Ray’s 2017 season, and heading into 2018 the Broncos declined his fifth-year option. After missing another five games that season, he opted for a one-year deal with Baltimore.
“Obviously you see all the glitz and the glamour in the NFL,” Ray told the Kansas City Star last summer, “but people don’t see the tough times. When you get hurt, people don’t talk about you. So you go through these tough moments, and I reflect back on all the things that I experienced in all points in times in life in my football career.
“I think about, ‘Yo, those last two years with the Broncos and my injury, that was really tough, man.’ That was a tough moment in my life. But I stayed resilient. I continued to work, just putting my head down, and I clouded out all the negatives. I just wouldn’t allow any negative talk, anything about me or anything I was doing — I just zoned it out. I just got to work.”
The Ravens cut Ray at the end of the training camp. With 14 career sacks in 49 NFL games, he’s still looking for his next roster.
