Matter's Best of Mizzou: No. 23, Shane Ray

By the next season, with Ealy and Sam departed, Ray and Golden emerged as the SEC’s best pass-rushing tandem. Three Division I teams had two players with double-digit sacks that year — Missouri, Washington and Tennessee — but only MU featured two down linemen with 10-plus sacks.

Ray was unblockable off the edge. His Mizzou record 14.5 sacks were dispersed over 11 games. He had multiple sacks in five games. Just as impressive were his 22.5 tackles for loss. Only one team kept him from making a tackle behind the line all season, Vanderbilt. He had multiple TFLs in nine games. he also forced three fumbles and blocked a kick. He finished with 65 tackles overall and was a consensus All-American.

The only one who stopped Ray that season was an official in the SEC championship game, where he was ejected in the first half for a targeting penalty against Alabama’s Blake Sims.

Otherwise, it was one of the most dominant seasons for a Mizzou defensive player from any era.

“That’s the great thing about college football,” Steckel later said. “Kids come from high school and they don’t know if it’s Tuesday or Chicago. They grow up before your very eyes and mature as young men. It’s really exciting. Shane’s a product of that.”