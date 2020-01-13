Matter's Pick: Born for this moment, Coach O will guide LSU to glory

More than 37 percent of the passing yards and 51 percent of the rushing yards LSU allowed this year came when the Tigers were leading by more than 15 points. Opponents scored 36 rushing and passing TDs against LSU this year; 16 came with a two-touchdown lead. In other words, a whole lot of the damage done against LSU came in garbage time.

There’s nothing garbage about the job Orgeron has done in his second act as a head coach. (Third, really, if you count his time as USC’s interim head coach.) The 58-year-old was born for this job and this moment. He’s got the quarterback, the athletes and the coaching wizards to get it done.

A few days before Mizzou visited Baton Rouge for Orgeron's first game as LSU’s head coach, he touched on his first experience at LSU, when as a freshman player in the 1980s he quit the team during training camp.

“After two weeks I got homesick,” he said. “Baton Rouge was a far place from Larose. I left after two weeks and I regretted it ever since. The next day my daddy put me on the side of the road on construction and people were passing by and making comments to me. It was kind of the worst day of my life.”