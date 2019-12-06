We interrupt this coaching search for college football’s Conference Championship Weekend! Also known as that mostly meaningless parade of games to hand out trophies that don’t mean nearly as much as the biggest prize.
Here’s why some of these games are meaningless. Ohio State, LSU and maybe even Clemson can lose their conference championship and STILL make the four-team College Football Playoff. Wouldn’t four quarterfinal games as part of an eight-team playoff be far better this weekend than 10 championship games that only exist because of arbitrarily designed conference divisions? Five of the following championship games are rematches from the regular season, including one that was played just six days ago!
Anyway, like it or not, these are the games of the weekend. Let’s make some picks:
Pac-12
No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon
Site: Santa Clara, Calif.
Kickoff: 7 p.m., ABC (Friday)
Line: Utah by 6 1/2
Quick Hit: Arizona State dashed Oregon’s playoff hopes, but the Utes are still alive, provided LSU holds off Georgia in the SEC championship game and keeps the fourth playoff spot open. The Utes haven’t played the most challenging schedule, but they have the far better defense.
Matter's Pick: Utah 31, Oregon 20
Big 12
No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Site: Arlington, Texas
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ABC
Line: Oklahoma by 9
Quick Hit: A potential seat at the playoff table is on the line in a rematch of a game the Sooners rallied to win 34-31 just three weeks ago. The Sooners didn’t have All-American receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first matchup, but he’s expected back Saturday. That should be enough for OU to get the season sweep and capture their fifth straight Big 12 championship.
Matter's Pick: Oklahoma 37, Baylor 31
Sun Belt
Louisiana at No. 21 Appalachian State
Site: Boone, N.C.
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Appalachian State by 6
Quick Hit: It’s a Louisiana program on the rise against one that’s already there in App State. Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier could be on the move — Ole Miss, possibly? — but first, another rematch of a game App State won 17-7. Louisiana’s offense has been far more potent since then, averaging nearly 40 points per game the last six weeks. Still …
Matter's Pick: Appalachian State 31, Louisiana 24
Mid-American Conference
Miami vs. Central Michigan
Site: Detroit
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN2
Line: Central Michigan by 6 ½
Quick Hit: CMU coach Jim McElwain is another coach linked to job openings after his one-year turnaround season in Kalamazoo. The Chippewas are 8-4 — they’ve won six of their last seven — after a 1-11 season last year. Central Michigan is the more complete team and should deliver another feather in McElwain’s cap.
Matter's Pick: Central Michigan 34, Miami 27
Conference USA
UAB at Florida Atlantic
Site: Boca Raton, Fla.
Kickoff: 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Line: FAU by 8
Quick Hit: Lane Kiffin is on the cusp of his second conference championship at FAU and could parlay that into a Power Five coaching job. Or he might enjoy the beaches in Boca and wait for a better job to surface this time next year. (Hello, UCLA? Arizona? South Carolina?) Until then, he’s got a balanced Owls team that values the football on both sides — FAU leads the nation in turnover margin — that should hold off the defending champion Blazers.
Matter's Pick: FAU 31, UAB 20
American Athletic Conference
No. 20 Cincinnati at No. 17 Memphis
Site: Memphis
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Memphis by 9 ½
Quick Hit: These same teams met last Saturday, in a game Memphis won 34-24, the Tigers’ seventh straight victory. Memphis coach Mike Norvell — another Power Five coaching target, possibly headed to Florida State — has a team worthy of an eight-team playoff spot but will have to settle for its first conference championship in five years.
Matter's Pick: Memphis 31 Cincinnati 27
Southeastern Conference
No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 2 LSU
Site: Atlanta
Kickoff: 3 p.m., CBS
Line: LSU by 7
Quick Hit: Georgia can punch a ticket to the playoffs with a victory. LSU can afford to lose and still make the four-team field. Either way, this has the makings of a classic. LSU’s offense is a machine by air and land. Georgia’s defense might be the nation’s best. The over/under is set at 55 ½ points. Georgia has hit the under in nine of 12 games; LSU has hit the over seven times this season. The Tigers haven’t played a defense this strong since holding off Auburn 23-20, LSU’s closest game of the year. Expect something similar in Atlanta.
Matter's Pick: LSU 27, Georgia 24
Mountain West
Hawaii at No. 19 Boise State
Site: Boise, Idaho
Kickoff: 3 p.m., ESPN
Line: Boise State by 14
Quick Hit: It was all Boise back in the regular season when the Broncos smashed Hawaii 59-37, Boise’s highest-scoring game of the year. Hawaii has the pieces to put up some points—and the pieces to allow even more. Add Boise’s Bryan Harsin to the list of coaches keeping their agents busy this week, but that won’t distract the Broncos from capturing another conference crown.
Matter's Pick: Boise State 44, Hawaii 24
Atlantic Coast Conference
No. 23 Virginia vs. No. 3 Clemson
Site: Charlotte
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Clemson by 28
Quick Hit: Dabo Swinney loves to say nobody respects his third-ranked Tigers, even though to no fault of their own, they’ve played a cushy schedule. The ACC is weak and nonconference opponents Texas A&M and South Carolina were hardly high hurdles. Neither is Virginia, a fine team on a four-game winning streak — but not a team that’s going to thwart Clemson’s run to the playoffs.
Matter's Pick: Clemson 44, Virginia 13
Big Ten
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin
Site: Indianapolis
Kickoff: 7 p.m., FOX
Line: Ohio State by 16
Quick Hit: The Buckeyes had their way with Wisconsin five weeks ago, a 38-7 bloodbath in Columbus. Ohio State doesn’t need the style points to maintain their spot in the playoff and could more than likely afford to lose a close game and stay in the final four. If anything’s on the line here it’s Chase Young’s Heisman Trophy campaign. About four sacks and a couple fumbles for the defensive end could steal some votes from LSU quarterback and frontrunner Joe Burrow.
Matter's Pick: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 14
Last week’s results
Matter's Mizzou pick: Mizzou 27, Arkansas 17
Mizzou result: Tigers 24, Razorbacks 14
Matter overall: 8-2 straight up, 5-5 against the spread
Season results
All picks straight up: 107-33
Matter vs. the spread: 65-74-1