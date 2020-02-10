Matter's SEC Heat Check: Auburn surges; Hogs stumble

We’re just past the midway point of the SEC basketball schedule and it’s fair to say it’s now a three-team race. It’s also a safe bet that Auburn, Kentucky and LSU, in some order, will be your top three seeds in Nashville for the SEC tournament. Those three either built enough of a lead (LSU) or continue to pull away from the pack (Auburn, Kentucky) to separate themselves from a middle tier that will be fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives the next five weeks.
Here’s how the league stacks up in Heat Check heading into the next week of action:
1. Auburn (21-2, 8-2)
Bruce Pearl’s Tigers know how to finish. They’ve won six straight games and needed four overtime periods to win three of the last four, including two last week against Arkansas and LSU. Pearl lost Jared Harper, Bryce Brown and Chuma Okeke off last year’s Final Four team and has the Tigers positioned to win the SEC. That’s national coach of the year stuff. Auburn trailed LSU by 15 points in the second half Saturday and rallied behind J’Von McCormick, who hit three 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation and the game-winning floater in the final second of overtime. “If you're going to win a game like that, against a team like that, you have to have special," Pearl said. “We had a lot of special. It's one of the better comebacks of my career because of what was at stake and just how much we were down to such a good team in a championship-type game.”
Last week: No. 2
This week: vs. Alabama, at Missouri
2. Kentucky (18-5, 8-2)
The Wildcats just earned two tough wins against Mississippi State and at Tennessee. Saturday’s victory snapped UK’s four-game losing streak in Knoxville. Vols coach Rick Barnes had been 4-0 against Kentucky at home. "This is a hard environment," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "This is a tough place to play. Rick's teams are not going to give you the game. You've got to take it."
Last week: No. 3
This week: vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Ole Miss
3. LSU (17-6, 8-2)
Last week: No. 1
This week: vs. Missouri, at Alabama
It’s one thing to lose to Auburn in overtime on a last-second shot. But how do the Tigers explain last Wednesday’s loss at Vanderbilt? The Tigers nearly fell out of the AP Top 25, checking in Monday at No. 25. LSU is one of the best offensive teams in the country—ranked No. 4 in adjusted offensive efficiency—but the Tigers gave up 90 in both losses last week.
4. Mississippi State (15-8, 6-4)
Coming off a loss to Kentucky, the Bulldogs trailed at halftime Saturday against Vanderbilt but restored order behind the leading candidate for SEC player of the year. Reggie Perry was dominant again: 25 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four blocks.
Last week: No. 4
This week: at Ole Miss, at Arkansas
5. South Carolina (14-9, 6-4)
Just when the Gamecocks were surging through the standings toward the league’s top four they slip up against Ole Miss but recovered Saturday with a 20-point win over Texas A&M. USC sits in a three-way tie for fourth place in the league and might have the most favorable schedule going forward.
Last week: No. 5
This week: at Georgia, vs. Tennessee
6. Florida (14-9, 6-4)
What’s wrong with this team? The Gators are as talented on paper as any team in the league but continue to squander games they should be winning, like Saturday’s 17-point loss at Ole Miss. All that firepower on Mike White’s teams and only two players scored in double figures in Oxford in a 51-point effort.
Last week: No. 6
This week: at Texas A&M, vs. Vanderbilt
7. Tennessee (13-10, 5-5)
The Vols snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a win over Alabama to stay in the top half of the Heat Check. But it’s one step forward, one step back for a team still going through some growing pains. John Fulkerson has quietly developed into one of the most productive big men in the SEC.
Last week: No. 9
This week: vs. Arkansas, at South Carolina
8. Alabama (13-10, 5-5)
The Crimson Tide aren’t the same without glue guy Herb Jones and needed overtime to outlast Georgia and avoid a four-game losing streak. Behind Kira Lewis Jr.’s 37 points, Alabama broke a team record with Saturday’s 105-102 win at Georgia, scoring the most points in Alabama history in a true road game.
Last week: No. 8
This week: at Auburn, vs. LSU
9. Ole Miss (12-11, 3-7)
It was a perfect week for the Rebels, who took down South Carolina and Florida and climbed four spots in the Heat Check. Since the start of league play, Breein Tyree leads the SEC in scoring at 23 points per game and scored 61 in the two wins last week.
Last week: No. 13
This week: vs. Mississippi State, at Kentucky
10. Texas A&M (11-11, 5-5)
Widely picked at the bottom of the league standings, the Aggies have overachieved already this season. Scoring points is still a chore — when they’re not playing Missouri — but Buzz Williams has a scrappy team built more on fight and physicality size and skill.
Last week: No. 10
This week: vs. Florida, vs. Georgia
11. Missouri (11-12, 3-7)
Outside of a five-game SEC win streak two years ago, the Tigers have struggled to sustain momentum under Cuonzo Martin. They outplayed Arkansas on Saturday but the reward is a trip to LSU followed by a visit from the SEC’s hottest team next Saturday.
Last week: No. 11
This week: at LSU, vs. Auburn
12. Arkansas (16-7, 4-6)
The Razorbacks are in a free fall, losing five of their last seven games. It’s not going to get any easier for a team short on size and depth. Mason Jones has been a scoring machine, but Mizzou’s Javon Pickett slowed him down for long stretches on Saturday. The Hogs are better than the 12th-best team in the SEC but haven’t shown it lately, especially late in games.
Last week: No. 7
This week: at Tennessee, vs. Mississippi State
13. Vanderbilt (9-14, 1-9)
The Commodores snapped a 26-game SEC losing streak last week with one of the best wins by any team in the league this year, toppling first-place and defending SEC champion LSU. You bet they’re going to climb a spot in the Heat Check. Vandy rode the momentum into a strong first half in Starkville on Saturday but couldn’t finish off another upset. Credit first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse for having his team still fighting.
Last week: No. 14
This week: at Kentucky, at Florida
14. Georgia (12-11, 2-8)
Tom Crean has been able to recruit, but the results aren’t showing up on the floor. The Bulldogs have blown 20-point leads to both Missouri and Florida in the last two weeks. UGA might have the league’s most talented player in freshman Anthony Edwards, but it’s been a buzzkill season in Athens.
Last week: No. 12
This week: vs. South Carolina, at Texas A&M