Matter's SEC Heat Check: Auburn surges; Hogs stumble

We’re just past the midway point of the SEC basketball schedule and it’s fair to say it’s now a three-team race. It’s also a safe bet that Auburn, Kentucky and LSU, in some order, will be your top three seeds in Nashville for the SEC tournament. Those three either built enough of a lead (LSU) or continue to pull away from the pack (Auburn, Kentucky) to separate themselves from a middle tier that will be fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives the next five weeks.

1. Auburn (21-2, 8-2)

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers know how to finish. They’ve won six straight games and needed four overtime periods to win three of the last four, including two last week against Arkansas and LSU. Pearl lost Jared Harper, Bryce Brown and Chuma Okeke off last year’s Final Four team and has the Tigers positioned to win the SEC. That’s national coach of the year stuff. Auburn trailed LSU by 15 points in the second half Saturday and rallied behind J’Von McCormick, who hit three 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation and the game-winning floater in the final second of overtime. “If you're going to win a game like that, against a team like that, you have to have special," Pearl said. “We had a lot of special. It's one of the better comebacks of my career because of what was at stake and just how much we were down to such a good team in a championship-type game.”